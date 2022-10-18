76ers vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden

The Philadelphia 76ers have not won any games while the Boston Celticshave not won any games

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 18, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!