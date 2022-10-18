76ers vs. Celtics: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden
The Philadelphia 76ers have not won any games while the Boston Celticshave not won any games
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Tuesday October 18, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: WROR (105.7 FM)
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
