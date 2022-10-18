Anthony Davis will start at center for opening night

Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis is going to start at the 5, Ham allowed.
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ starting lineup will include Russell Westbrook. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley & Lonnie Walker IV are the other starters. – 9:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers starters are AD, Bron, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV – 9:32 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers tipping off their season in half an hour at Golden State. Starting lineup will be LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Pat Bev and Lonnie Walker IV.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lakers are starting Russell Westbrook tonight.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers starters vs. Golden State:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
Russell Westbrook – 9:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters for the opener at GSW:
Westbrook, Walker IV, Beverley, LeBron and AD – 9:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham at least conceded that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will start – 8:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham will wait until the NBA-mandated deadline for starters (30 minutes prior to tip off).
He said “we shall see” in terms of availability and minutes limits for LeBron, AD and Westbrook, each of whom was listed as “probable” on the injury report. – 8:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on if LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will play tonight: “We’ll see” before chuckling – 8:33 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Steve Kerr during pregame on what he saw from the Lakers in the preseason.
“Anthony Davis looked as good as I’ve ever seen him look…The biggest thing was that AD looked like himself, looked healthy, looked really productive, so that’s what we’re expecting tonight.” – 8:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Steve Kerr said his biggest takeaway in preparing for the Lakers from the preseason was that Anthony Davis is healthy and looks like his dominant self. – 8:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis with some pre-game work pic.twitter.com/KbXRZpM3IF – 8:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis and Lakers assistant coach Chris Jent going over film pregame.
For more on their dynamic and the high-stakes expectations for Davis this season, read my column on AD’s fork-in-the-road moment: https://t.co/WYmzyLkVLU pic.twitter.com/UjYMa2GvRd – 7:54 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Most points scored in a team’s season opener:
56 – Wilt Chamberlain, 1962-63
54 – Michael Jordan, 1989-90
52 – Elgin Baylor, 1959-60
50 – Jordan, 1986-87
50 – Anthony Davis, 2016-17
50 – Kyrie Irving, 2019-20
48 – Chamberlain, 1961-62 pic.twitter.com/rwjcUuz4NL – 7:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! ’22-23 predictions for LeBron, Anthony Davis, Westbrook, Nunn, the Lakers’ finish in the west, and more! Subscribe to the channel! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/xdexPk8gheA?t=… – 4:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis in season openers:
27.6 PPG
11.8 RPG
2.8 BPG
2-8 record
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/ytuJU4KF7v – 4:36 PM
Chris Paul @CP3
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1959, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor scored 52 points, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a 50-point game in a season opener.
Only four other players have accomplished this feat: Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan (2x), Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/PHMLdVSWdB – 11:01 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We offer bold predictions for the Lakers season. How many games will LeBron and AD play? Will Russ get traded? Which role player will shine most? And more! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/202… – 10:54 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Had a chance to catch up with AD for @latimessports: Lakers’ Anthony Davis has a healthy dose of resolve for upcoming season latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:40 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
First injury report this season:
Troy Brown Jr. (low back soreness), Thomas Bryant (left thumb sprain) and Dennis Schröder (right UCL repair) are out
• Anthony Davis (low back soreness), LeBron James (left foot soreness), Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) are probable – 9:08 PM
Mark Medina: LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all still listed as probable for tonight vs Warriors. They all participated in morning shootaround -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / October 18, 2022
Jovan Buha: Lakers injury report vs. GS: Troy Brown Jr. (low back soreness), Thomas Bryant (left thumb sprain) and Dennis Schroder (right UCL repair) are OUT. Anthony Davis (low back soreness), LeBron James (left foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) are PROBABLE. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 17, 2022
Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis on the Lakers coming out of the gates against the Warriors and Clippers: “Our first two games are against two title contenders. It’s always good to spoil a ring night. So our mindset is going up and starting this season with a couple Ws” -via Twitter @mcten / October 17, 2022
