Grant Williams on not agreeing to an extension with Celtics: You never want to take a bad deal

Bobby Manning: Grant Williams on no extension: “It’s one of those things that, you never want to take a bad deal for no one around you … the role that I play as VP of the player’s association, you understand where the league is going in the future and where the league is currently at. For me, it wasn’t a matter of life-changing money, it was a matter of value, not only for this year, but for years to come. I think that from both sides, we all negotiated from that point, and there was no ill will. There were no frustrations”Source: Twitter @RealBobManning