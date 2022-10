Klay Thompson on extension with Warriors: I have not talked to the front office about it

How did you view Draymond’s fight with Jordan and how did you handle it afterward? Klay Thompson: It was unfortunate. Violence is never the solution to anything, especially between teammates. But we are moving past it. We talked to both players as a group about needing to understand what needed to be done to mend that relationship. We know that winning cures all, and that ‘Ring Night’ will help soothe the pain from a tough couple of weeks. Klay Thompson: I love both of those guys. Draymond is my brother. We’ve been through everything together. JP is like my little brother. I want what is best for them. I’m very excited that JP got extended. He earned that. To see where he has come from his rookie season and now being the future of the franchise is special. I know Draymond and I have so much left in the tank, not just this year but for years to come. We all love each other. We’re not the Dubs without either of them. We need both of them to go where we want to go. -via NBA.com / October 18, 2022