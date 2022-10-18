Klay Thompson: 'Violence is never the solution to anything'

How did you view Draymond’s fight with Jordan and how did you handle it afterward? Klay Thompson: It was unfortunate. Violence is never the solution to anything, especially between teammates. But we are moving past it. We talked to both players as a group about needing to understand what needed to be done to mend that relationship. We know that winning cures all, and that ‘Ring Night’ will help soothe the pain from a tough couple of weeks. Klay Thompson: I love both of those guys. Draymond is my brother. We’ve been through everything together. JP is like my little brother. I want what is best for them. I’m very excited that JP got extended. He earned that. To see where he has come from his rookie season and now being the future of the franchise is special. I know Draymond and I have so much left in the tank, not just this year but for years to come. We all love each other. We’re not the Dubs without either of them. We need both of them to go where we want to go.
Source: Mark Medina @ NBA.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Klay Thompson on his health, Draymond/Poole & more. Klay on this season: “I expect to play at an All-Star level again.” Klay on no extension talks: “I fully expect to earn another NBA contract, whether it’s this summer or next summer.” https://t.co/LJXlkMcovH pic.twitter.com/NcoLltonUl – 12:11 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
A live-room edition of WPM’s All-82 is up. We talk Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and more — then pass the mic to a few guests
Apple: https://t.co/hOs7nQj4Sc
Spotify: https://t.co/1r6Z8UWgiq
TA: https://t.co/zCthD0AAYx pic.twitter.com/jKAdFIAo82 – 12:08 AM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Steve Kerr, no surprise, says Klay Thompson won’t get normal playing time in season opener against Lakers.
“He’s not ready to play big minutes because he only had the one preseason game…We’ll build him up from here, but [medical staff] feels comfortable with where he is.” pic.twitter.com/dF1tuaqHoE – 3:56 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Klay Thompson didn’t play pickup basketball this past summer, a decision that set him back conditioning-wise. Here’s why Klay is still dealing with the aftermath of two major injuries: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 10:24 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite the Warriors’ loss in the preseason finale to the Nuggets, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman impressed on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/14/war… – 1:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Captain Klay was on full display during his must-watch ride across the bay to practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/13/wat… – 10:00 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
All the money in the world and the Dodgers season is coming down to a bunch of reclamation projects and Klay Thompson’s little brother – 1:34 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite the Warriors’ loss in the preseason finale to the Nuggets, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman impressed on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/14/war… – 10:00 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The big development is the Warriors have clearly chosen youth and the future. Question now is how much longer will the original core be with them.
Curry is unquestionable. Draymond is the first chip to decide on (if the decision hasn’t already been made). Then Klay. – 6:02 PM
The big development is the Warriors have clearly chosen youth and the future. Question now is how much longer will the original core be with them.
Curry is unquestionable. Draymond is the first chip to decide on (if the decision hasn’t already been made). Then Klay. – 6:02 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
GSW salaries for 2023-24:
$51.9M – Curry
$43.2M – Klay
???? – Wiggins (is he next?)
$28M – Poole (estimate)
$27.6M – Green (player opt)
$12.1M – Wiseman
$7.5M – Looney
$6.0M – Kuminga
$4.7M – DiVincenzo (player opt)
$3.9M – Moody
$2.3M – Baldwin
$1.7M – Rollins – 2:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Despite the Warriors’ loss in the preseason finale to the Nuggets, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman impressed on Friday night. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/14/war… – 1:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In 2024, the Warriors will be paying:
$52M to Steph
$43M to Klay
$35M to Poole
$28M to Draymond
All homegrown. pic.twitter.com/WQ0SVEF9RN – 12:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Captain Klay was on full display during his must-watch ride across the bay to practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/13/wat… – 7:00 AM
Have you and your reps talked with the front office yet about signing an extension? [Thompson has two years left on his contract] Klay Thompson: I have not talked to the front office about it. How do you expect that to play out? Klay Thompson: I’m just going to do what I got to do to be the best I can be every day. I’m going to be a great player. I know what I’m capable of. I fully expect to earn another NBA contract, whether it’s this summer or next summer. I’m fully confident in my abilities. I’m not worried about an extension in the meantime because I know it’ll happen if I just do my job and I just be myself. -via NBA.com / October 18, 2022
How do you wrestle with the possibility this season might be the last run with the whole core? Klay Thompson: I don’t want to believe that, but Draymond has a player option next year. You never know what happens. Whether it is or it isn’t, we have to think about what we can do to repeat because that itself is such a hard task and such a great opportunity. To have a chance to get five [titles] with Draymond, Steph and Andre [Iguodala] is a crazy, crazy thing to contextualize. I’m so freaking excited to get this season going. -via NBA.com / October 18, 2022
What do you expect this season? Klay Thompson: I expect to play at an All-Star level again and hopefully become an All-Star. Early on, I’m on a minutes restriction. So, I’ll try to be as efficient as I can with those 20 minutes. Within the next few weeks, I expect to play starter minutes again. I expect to be great with all the training I did and all the experience I gained from last year. I’m no longer being inserted in the middle of the season, so I expect to have a really good year. -via NBA.com / October 18, 2022
