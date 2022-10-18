LaMelo Ball out for season opener

Rod Boone: LaMelo Ball is officially out for tomorrow’s season opener in San Antonio. No one else is listed on the injury report.
• No LaMelo against the Spurs and what the starting 5 will look like
• No extension for PJ
• No ESPN next month in Chicago
Recapping the #Hornets, uh, other off the court news:
How will the @Charlotte Hornets replace LaMelo Ball early on this season?
Gordon Hayward tells @Geraldblss & @Sam Mitchell it starts with him.
#Hornets pic.twitter.com/o78BJwl0TI – 6:19 PM
Do you think LaMelo Ball is a good defender? @David Thorpe does not. Also, win predictions for every team, Poole and Wiggins get deals from the Warriors, and more. BRING IT IN with @jshector truehoop.com/p/warriors-re-… – 2:28 PM
Rod Boone: Steve Clifford said it’s “highly doubtful” that LaMelo Ball will play in Wednesday’s season opener in San Antonio. Ball hasn’t been able to practice since the injury. -via Twitter @rodboone / October 17, 2022
LaMelo Ball is expected to miss the start of the 2022-23 NBA season after suffering an ankle injury this week but on the bright side, he will have a new signature shoe waiting for him when he makes his return. Shown here is the “Supernova” Puma MB.02, which is Ball’s second signature hoops shoe with the brand that’s hitting stores next week. Much like its predecessor, the model features a mid-cut upper and the look is elevated with Ball’s signature wings details on the sides. The responsive Nitro foam cushioning is once again used for the midsole while the outsole’s feather tread pattern provides durability and traction on-court. -via Sole Collector / October 13, 2022
