Josh Lewenberg: No extension for Pascal Siakam ahead of tonight’s deadline, I’m told. His current contract runs through 2023-24 and he’ll be extension eligible again next summer (and will be eligible for a super max extension if he makes All-NBA again this season). A bet on himself.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No extension for Pascal Siakam ahead of tonight’s deadline, I’m told.
His current contract runs through 2023-24 and he’ll be extension eligible again next summer (and will be eligible for a super max extension if he makes All-NBA again this season). A bet on himself. – 12:21 AM
Pascal Siakam @pskills43
Always a humbling experience going to Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital! @HBKidsHospital
Seeing how brave they are truly inspires me🙏🏾
Being able to put a smile on their faces means everything to me and the PS43 Foundation 🤍❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/41UAIv7741 – 9:23 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
So far no news on extension for Pascal Siakam. Deadline is 11:59; but makes sense to me it will pass. Siakam is UFA in 2024,but could trigger a ‘super max’ opportunity next summer (with another all-NBA season this year) for 5yr $290 (approx) vs. 3yr $130 extension now. – 8:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
“The odds of that happening were very, very, very slim to none. To have 2 guys in the NBA come from the same small city, on the same team, you could not write a better story.”
On the Raptors’ Cameroonian connection, Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko: https://t.co/vPoHycpizt pic.twitter.com/mEcpQVNnX9 – 10:29 AM
The Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate Raptors 905 are adding a familiar one connected to Pascal Siakam. The 905 announced five new additions to their coaching staff on Monday, including Christian Siakam, older brother of the Raptors’ star forward. -via TalkBasket / October 5, 2022
