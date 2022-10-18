No extension for Pascal Siakam

No extension for Pascal Siakam

Main Rumors

No extension for Pascal Siakam

October 18, 2022- by

By |

Josh Lewenberg: No extension for Pascal Siakam ahead of tonight’s deadline, I’m told. His current contract runs through 2023-24 and he’ll be extension eligible again next summer (and will be eligible for a super max extension if he makes All-NBA again this season). A bet on himself.
Source: Twitter @JLew1050

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
No extension for Pascal Siakam ahead of tonight’s deadline, I’m told.
His current contract runs through 2023-24 and he’ll be extension eligible again next summer (and will be eligible for a super max extension if he makes All-NBA again this season). A bet on himself. – 12:21 AM
Pascal Siakam @pskills43
Always a humbling experience going to Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital! @HBKidsHospital
Seeing how brave they are truly inspires me🙏🏾
Being able to put a smile on their faces means everything to me and the PS43 Foundation 🤍❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/41UAIv77419:23 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange
So far no news on extension for Pascal Siakam. Deadline is 11:59; but makes sense to me it will pass. Siakam is UFA in 2024,but could trigger a ‘super max’ opportunity next summer (with another all-NBA season this year) for 5yr $290 (approx) vs. 3yr $130 extension now. – 8:10 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
“The odds of that happening were very, very, very slim to none. To have 2 guys in the NBA come from the same small city, on the same team, you could not write a better story.”
On the Raptors’ Cameroonian connection, Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko: https://t.co/vPoHycpizt pic.twitter.com/mEcpQVNnX910:29 AM

More on this storyline

Aaron Rose: Pascal Siakam is out (rest) tonight -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / October 14, 2022
The Toronto Raptors’ G League affiliate Raptors 905 are adding a familiar one connected to Pascal Siakam. The 905 announced five new additions to their coaching staff on Monday, including Christian Siakam, older brother of the Raptors’ star forward. -via TalkBasket / October 5, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home