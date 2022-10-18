Patrick Beverley plays down huddle situation: I felt like Russell Westbrook was in there with me

Beverley has now spoken out about the issue, and he was quick to play down any “bad teammate” narrative against Russ. In Pat Bev’s mind, Westbrook did nothing wrong (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter): “When I was in the huddle, I felt like Russ was in there with me,” Beverley said. “He was talking to the refs and coaches… We told him on the plane, ‘Hey Russ, anything you do, they’re gonna attack you. I’m sorry you gotta go through that, bro.’”
Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
First injury report this season:
Troy Brown Jr. (low back soreness), Thomas Bryant (left thumb sprain) and Dennis Schröder (right UCL repair) are out
• Anthony Davis (low back soreness), LeBron James (left foot soreness), Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) are probable – 9:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As for tomorrow’s game vs. Warriors, the Lakers will be without Thomas Bryant (thumb sprain) and Troy Brown Jr (back) – and Dennis Schroder (thumb surgery), of course.
Anthony Davis (back), LeBron James (left foot) and Russell Westbrook (hamstring) are PROBABLE: pic.twitter.com/xGgAXeeS3o – 8:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is questionable for the Warriors in the season opener with a right thumb sprain. Andre Iguodala starts season inactive. Left hip injury management. Otherwise clean report for Warriors. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook all probable for Lakers. – 8:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Injury report tomorrow against Golden State. Notably Russell Westbrook is PROBABLE after leaving the preseason finale with left hamstring soreness: pic.twitter.com/5hvdMoL980 – 8:37 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Darvin Ham said during his scrum today after practice that Russell Westbrook (left hamstring) was able to participate, but there was no contact in practice which Ham said was “light and easy.” Ham said he’ll know more about Westbrook’s availability tomorrow before the opener. – 5:00 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says that Russell Westbrook remains day-to-day with his left hamstring strain. Westbrook was able to participate in Monday’s light practice, per Ham. – 4:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ham says Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is day-to-day and will likely be a game-time decision tomorrow. – 4:37 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Will Darvin Ham play Westbrook off the bench? Will Westbrook buy into that role? Plus, we recap the Lakers’ preseason. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wil… – 11:48 AM
More on this storyline
Beverley may have been with the Lakers for just a couple of months, but he’s already well aware of the fact that everything they do in LA will be placed under the microscope — especially if your name is Russell Westbrook. Nevertheless, it is clear that Pat Bev and the rest of the team are standing behind their embattled teammate. “They’re trying to kill my boy Russ, man,” Beverley continued. “… It don’t faze him. But as a human, you gotta keep your sanity in that s–t because you can kinda lose yourself, but mentally he’s been solid, mentally he’s been strong.” -via Clutch Points / October 18, 2022
Kyle Goon: Patrick Beverley said he was not aware of the video of Russ in his third-quarter huddle. He said of his and Russ’ relationship: “Everything’s great. I sit on the plane, he’s right next to me. We get on the road, we hang out together.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / October 13, 2022
Jacob Rude: It’s the preseason and I don’t read much into anything. But if I were to read too much into something… -via Twitter / October 13, 2022
Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is expected to play in the season-opener against the Golden State Warriors. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / October 18, 2022
Jovan Buha: Lakers injury report vs. GS: Troy Brown Jr. (low back soreness), Thomas Bryant (left thumb sprain) and Dennis Schroder (right UCL repair) are OUT. Anthony Davis (low back soreness), LeBron James (left foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) are PROBABLE. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 17, 2022
