Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will make his return on opening night

Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing for OKC on opening night.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ousmane Dieng on practicing with SGA: “He’s been really good. He’s a really good player. He’s an NBA star.” – 2:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault also confirmed SGA won’t be on a minutes restriction tomorrow – 2:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault on SGA gelling with the rookies despite not playing in preseason with them: “It’s the first game. It’s not an end point — it’s a starting point… Everything you see tomorrow — whether it’s good, bad, ugly — is just our starting point and we’re gonna evaluate.” – 2:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on the Timberwolves: “They’re big, obviously, with their new additions. They had a good run last year in the playoffs. A good, young team. It’ll be a good game tomorrow… Ball will tip. One team will win and one team will lose. Hopefully we’re on the good side of that.” pic.twitter.com/zmhuCXjv9Z – 2:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA said he’s super anxious to play his first game since last season: “There’s nothing like a real game obviously… Love being with my teammates.” – 1:59 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams & Jaylin Williams: “I think they’re all ready to go. All smart guys who caught up to the curve quickly.” – 1:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“Can’t wait to be back out there.”
SGA after today’s practice pic.twitter.com/i71cXQrbzR – 1:52 PM
“Can’t wait to be back out there.”
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault on what to expect from SGA as he works himself back after not playing in the preseason. pic.twitter.com/bzuwKX8Adu – 1:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is playing for OKC on opening night. – 1:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said he expects everybody — minus Chet — to play in tomorrow’s game against the Timberwolves — SGA included – 1:22 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said everyone, except Chet obviously, is good to go tomorrow.
So SGA is officially in. – 1:22 PM
Mark Daigneault said everyone, except Chet obviously, is good to go tomorrow.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder roster:
SGA – Mann
Giddey – Waters III (2-way) – Joe
Dort – JDub – Dieng – Wiggins – Kenrich
Poku – Baze – JWill – Omoruyi (2-way)
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is back
🏀 Isaiah Joe is signed
🏀 Who is in line for a breakout season?
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey on SGA practicing: “It’s been great. Obviously, he’s been missed. It’s good to have him back out there practicing with us. Continuing to put that chemistry in the backcourt with him is important for what we’re doing. Love playing with him.” – 2:07 PM
More on this storyline
Clemente Almanza: SGA on rehabbing his sprained MCL: “It wasn’t pleasant the first couple of days but I tried to do everything I can to make sure I was good for Game 1 to get back as fast as possible.” -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / October 18, 2022
Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander likely ready to play the season opener. Chet Holmgren out of the boot and drilling one legged jumpers. Isaiah Joe officially signed for the last roster spot. Good Thunder news day. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / October 16, 2022
Joe Mussatto: Mark Daigneault said SGA is on track to play Wednesday in the season opener. -via Twitter @joe_mussatto / October 16, 2022
