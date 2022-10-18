Thomas Bryant will be out at least three weeks after surgery

Jovan Buha: Thomas Bryant will re-evaluated in three weeks after surgery on his left thumb. pic.twitter.com/4IFdY3u5bf
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Thomas Bryant will be on the mend for while. Like Dennis Schroder, he’ll be reevaluated in three weeks time. pic.twitter.com/0NAgDsSWt4 – 6:21 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers announce that Thomas Bryant, like Dennis Schroder, also underwent a procedure to repair a ligament in his left thumb. He will also be re-evaluated in three weeks. – 6:20 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say Thomas Bryant joins Dennis Schroder with a thumb injury that, as with Schroder, will sideline Bryant for at least three weeks.
The Lakers say Thomas Bryant joins Dennis Schroder with a thumb injury that, as with Schroder, will sideline Bryant for at least three weeks.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Lakers have announced Thomas Bryant underwent surgery today to repair the UCL in his left thumb. He will be reevaluated in three weeks. Bryant logged 10 minutes in Friday’s game against the Kings, finishing with six points and four rebounds. – 6:18 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers said that center Thomas Bryant had surgery to repair ulnar collateral ligament on left thumb and will be re-evaluated in 3 weeks. – 6:18 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lot of thumb injuries going around: Thomas Bryant is out for at least three weeks after surgery on the same ligament Dennis Schröder injured, only on his left thumb. pic.twitter.com/EgIT9j4RYL – 6:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Another Lakers’ injury update. Lakers say that center Thomas Bryant will be reevaluated in three weeks after having surgery today to repair a ligament on his left thumb. – 6:17 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers say center Thomas Bryant underwent surgery on his left thumb and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. – 6:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Thomas Bryant will re-evaluated in three weeks after surgery on his left thumb. pic.twitter.com/4IFdY3u5bf – 6:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
First injury report this season:
Troy Brown Jr. (low back soreness), Thomas Bryant (left thumb sprain) and Dennis Schröder (right UCL repair) are out
• Anthony Davis (low back soreness), LeBron James (left foot soreness), Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) are probable – 9:08 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
As for tomorrow’s game vs. Warriors, the Lakers will be without Thomas Bryant (thumb sprain) and Troy Brown Jr (back) – and Dennis Schroder (thumb surgery), of course.
Anthony Davis (back), LeBron James (left foot) and Russell Westbrook (hamstring) are PROBABLE: pic.twitter.com/xGgAXeeS3o – 8:43 PM
Mike Trudell: Update: “Thomas Bryant underwent successful surgery today to repair the ulnar collateral ligament on his left thumb. Bryant will be reevaluated by team doctors in approximately three weeks, and further updates will be provided at that time.” Same injury as Schröder (other hand). -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 18, 2022
Jovan Buha: Lakers injury report vs. GS: Troy Brown Jr. (low back soreness), Thomas Bryant (left thumb sprain) and Dennis Schroder (right UCL repair) are OUT. Anthony Davis (low back soreness), LeBron James (left foot soreness) and Russell Westbrook (left hamstring soreness) are PROBABLE. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 17, 2022
Jovan Buha: The Lakers are scrimmaging here at Pechanga. Purple team: Damian Jones, Cole Swider, LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn, Russell Westbrook White team: Jay Huff, Thomas Bryant, Dwayne Bacon, Patrick Beverley, Scotty Pippen Jr. pic.twitter.com/MI3KklT0Fl -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 1, 2022
