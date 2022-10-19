Anthony Davis the least efficient jump shooter over last two-plus seasons

Kirk Goldsberry: Anthony Davis is the least efficient jump shooter in the NBA over the last 2+ seasons. Among 178 players that have attempted at least 500 jump shots since the beginning of the 2020-21 season, Davis has logged the lowest eFG% on those shots at 35.99 – no other player is below 40
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Stephen Curry and Jayson Tatum are currently leading the MVP race, closely followed up by Joel Embiid, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis.
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis on exclusively playing the five tonight with an overall smaller look (Damian Jones was a DNP, Thomas Bryant is injured):
“In this system, positions don’t matter. I felt good at the five, comfortable. It’s fine on both ends of the floor.” – 2:07 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers lose season opener to Warriors. LeBron James had 31 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, AD 27 points, 6 rebounds, Russell Westbrook 19 points, 11 rebounds. But Lakers shot just 25% (10-for-40) from 3-point range. – 1:16 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: GSW 123, LAL 109.
LeBron ended up with 31, 14 and 8, and AD 27, 6 and 4 steals, but both were well into the – in plus/minus as the defending champs were too much from a team standpoint. – 1:14 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers fall in Golden State 123-109 to start the season. They trailed by as many as 27. LeBron 31p on 12-of-25 14r 8a 5tos; AD 27p on 10-of-22 6r 4b 2s; Westbrook 19p on 7-of-12 11r 3a 4tos; Nunn 12p on 5-of-9. LAL shot 10-for-40 from 3 (25%). Curry led GSW w/ 33p. – 1:13 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Warriors 123, Lakers 109
The Lakers gave up 32+ points in three of four quarters. LeBron James had 31 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists. Anthony Davis had 27 points. Russell Westbrook had 19 points and 11 rebounds. LA drops to 0-1.
Up next: vs. the Clippers on Thursday. – 1:13 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Anthony Davis slips, falls and Lakers fans hold their breath…he got up. Seems fine – 1:05 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lakers not named LeBron James or Anthony Davis have scored just 38 combined points. – 1:00 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Anthony Davis is a -22 through 3 quarters… Kevon Looney is a +28 – 12:44 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Warriors 91, Lakers 71
Golden State blew this open behind a 32-19 third quarter. LeBron James has 24 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. Anthony Davis has 19 points and 6 rebounds. Russell Westbrook has 13 points and 8 rebounds. No other Laker has more than 6 pts. – 12:43 AM
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Being this bad with LeBron and AD on your roster is almost impressive – 12:41 AM
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
AD & LeBron’s Nike #LeBronXX tonight! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/NlmZvYwJod – 12:39 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Great player, but what game will Anthony Davis get hurt in this season? – 12:26 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Steph Curry’s corner 3 in front of the Warriors’ bench stretch Golden State’s lead to 20 — 84-64 — with 5:24 left in the third quarter. Timeout Lakers. They were upset about that no-call on the AD drive on the previous possession. – 12:26 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
That felt like a pretty okay half for the Lakers to me outside of the shooting. 40 points from LeBron/AD/Russ. AD everywhere on defense. Russ played with solid controlled aggression and picked the right spots. Just went 3-21 from 3, including 0-12 from AD/LBJ/PatBev/Walker. (1/2) – 11:59 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers trail 59-52 at the half here in GSW. They were able to hold the Warriors to 42% overall and 25% from 3, but have struggled to make shots — going 3-for-21 from 3 (14.3%). AD (15p), LeBron (14p) and Westbrook (11p) have 40 of LAL’s 52 pts. – 11:53 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers trail Warriors 59-52 at half. AD has 15 points, 4 rebounds, LeBron James 14 points, 9 rebounds and Russell Westbrook 11 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists. But Lakers shooting just 3-for-21 from three-point range. – 11:52 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Warriors 59, Lakers 52
Anthony Davis has 15 points and 4 rebounds. LeBron James has 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists. Russell Westbrook has 11 points and 6 rebounds. The Lakers are 3 of 21 (14.3%) from deep. Some good Russ moments offensively in the paint. – 11:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I mean… that’s a snappy pass from Poole to Draymond Green
But no one behind AD. No one. – 11:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the only Lakers who have made multiple field goals as of this writing. – 11:36 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
DiVincenzo and Curry had layups and passed them up with AD’s footsteps lingering – 11:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I hope nothing bad happens, but man I hold my breath every time AD takes off that far from the basket. – 11:33 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Wiseman was slow to switch onto AD in transition when LeBron got picked up, they give up a layup. But he came back and used his power to attack LeBron for a foul. Touch and using his body way improved this preseason. – 11:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Warriors 25, Lakers 22
The Lakers are shooting just 1 of 10 (10%) on 3s. Anthony Davis has 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals and 1 block — he’s been a monster defensively. Warriors have 4 offensive rebounds, which continues to be an issue for LA given lack of size. – 11:18 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers trail Warriors 25-22 after one quarter. AD leads Lakers with 10 points, 3 rebounds. Lakers made just 1 of 10 on 3s in first. – 11:17 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
AD has been fantastic. Lakers will need this all season because outside shooting will be tough to come by. – 11:16 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
That was an immense first quarter from Anthony Davis. Just literally everywhere on defense. – 11:11 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Alright prime Anthony Davis is back on defense pic.twitter.com/mr0qpGxFvG – 11:10 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
anthony davis is off to a pretty good start but this lakers’ rotation just doesn’t belong in 2022. – 11:09 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
We just got a nine-minute illustration why so many people say Anthony Davis is the key to everything in Lakerland … he’s been immense at both ends. – 11:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Anthony Davis looks like Anthony Davis again and that is a very good development for the Lakers. – 11:06 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
When Anthony Davis is playing well, the Lakers look like a completely different team – 11:06 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis has been a menace defensively to start this game — stealing passes, rotating well, contesting and altering shots, tipping loose balls. – 11:05 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
*This* version of AD is a total game changer for the entire league. – 11:04 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are dominating points in the paint, 14-2. AD’s free throw ties the game at 22-22 with just over 3:00 left in the first. – 11:04 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD with steal, basket and fouled on play by Curry. AD is very active for Lakers. He leads with 10 points – 11:03 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lonnie Walker’s playmaking continues to impress. That was a solid baseline drive and dish to AD for the layup. – 10:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Remember when AD would turn and face, put the ball on the deck and get to the rim? At least once and a while?
Is that part of his game just gone forever now? – 10:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ starting lineup will include Russell Westbrook. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley & Lonnie Walker IV are the other starters. – 9:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers starters are AD, Bron, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV – 9:32 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers tipping off their season in half an hour at Golden State. Starting lineup will be LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Pat Bev and Lonnie Walker IV.
We’re doing pre-game show right now on @SpectrumSN
Come hang with us! – 9:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lakers are starting Russell Westbrook tonight.
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
Russell Westbrook
Warriors running their usual starting five. – 9:31 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers starters vs. Golden State:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
Russell Westbrook – 9:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters for the opener at GSW:
Westbrook, Walker IV, Beverley, LeBron and AD – 9:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham at least conceded that LeBron James and Anthony Davis will start – 8:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham will wait until the NBA-mandated deadline for starters (30 minutes prior to tip off).
He said “we shall see” in terms of availability and minutes limits for LeBron, AD and Westbrook, each of whom was listed as “probable” on the injury report. – 8:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on if LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook will play tonight: “We’ll see” before chuckling – 8:33 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Steve Kerr during pregame on what he saw from the Lakers in the preseason.
“Anthony Davis looked as good as I’ve ever seen him look…The biggest thing was that AD looked like himself, looked healthy, looked really productive, so that’s what we’re expecting tonight.” – 8:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Steve Kerr said his biggest takeaway in preparing for the Lakers from the preseason was that Anthony Davis is healthy and looks like his dominant self. – 8:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis with some pre-game work pic.twitter.com/KbXRZpM3IF – 8:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis and Lakers assistant coach Chris Jent going over film pregame.
For more on their dynamic and the high-stakes expectations for Davis this season, read my column on AD’s fork-in-the-road moment: https://t.co/WYmzyLkVLU pic.twitter.com/UjYMa2GvRd – 7:54 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Most points scored in a team’s season opener:
56 – Wilt Chamberlain, 1962-63
54 – Michael Jordan, 1989-90
52 – Elgin Baylor, 1959-60
50 – Jordan, 1986-87
50 – Anthony Davis, 2016-17
50 – Kyrie Irving, 2019-20
48 – Chamberlain, 1961-62 pic.twitter.com/rwjcUuz4NL – 7:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! ’22-23 predictions for LeBron, Anthony Davis, Westbrook, Nunn, the Lakers’ finish in the west, and more! Subscribe to the channel! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/xdexPk8gheA?t=… – 4:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Davis in season openers:
27.6 PPG
11.8 RPG
2.8 BPG
2-8 record
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/ytuJU4KF7v – 4:36 PM
Chris Paul @CP3
What if I swapped my handles for racewalking hips? @StateFarm would still be there for my “what-ifs.” #ad pic.twitter.com/T6HJokwG9E – 1:20 PM
