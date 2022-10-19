Caris LeVert wins starting job for Cavaliers

Sources tell cleveland.com that LeVert will be the team’s fifth starter for Wednesday’s opener against the Toronto Raptors — and the foreseeable future.
Source: Chris Fedor @ Cleveland Plain Dealer
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs first starting five of the season against Toronto: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:55 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love and Donovan Mitchell out here warming up for tonight’s season opener. Caris LeVert just finished his workout. pic.twitter.com/v3kWRzjNHZ – 6:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert won the starting small forward job and will be the fifth starter tonight against Toronto — and for the foreseeable future, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
#Cavs Caris LeVert won the starting small forward job and will be the fifth starter tonight against Toronto — and for the foreseeable future, sources tell @clevelanddotcom
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Last one on the floor before the flight to Toronto: @Caris LeVert
Some extra free throw work #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/IFewRynYnL – 12:59 PM
Last one on the floor before the flight to Toronto: @Caris LeVert
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Maybe it means something, maybe it means nothing, but Caris LeVert has the same color practice jersey on as Mitchell, Garland, and Evan Mobley.
Isaac Okoro does not. – 12:41 PM
Maybe it means something, maybe it means nothing, but Caris LeVert has the same color practice jersey on as Mitchell, Garland, and Evan Mobley.
Bickerstaff doesn’t think that’s too much on Mitchell’s plate because he will have Garland, Mobley, center Jarrett Allen and guard Caris LeVert to help carry the scoring load. “He wants to do it. He understands the identity of this team,” Bickerstaff said of Mitchell after practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “[He’s] a guy who wants to be a part of it and doesn’t isolate or separate himself. But he’s also got a lot of help on the offensive end. “I don’t think he’s going to have to carry as large of a burden as he has in the past. You put him together with Darius, who last year carried a hell of a burden himself. Now, you can pull that back, and again, you can kind of ping pong it so one guy doesn’t have to feel like they’re out there by themselves.” -via Akron Beacon Journal / October 19, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Caris LeVert will not play in tonight’s game, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. The idea is to give LeVert a day off while also allowing some other guys to play. With LeVert OUT, Isaac Okoro will start at small forward, I’m told. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 12, 2022
It’s time for LeVert to sacrifice on offense and channel his inner stopper once again. He knows it. “That’ll definitely be something I’m gonna have to lock in on. I have been locked in on it for the past couple of weeks, just knowing that I’m gonna have a big assignment every night on that end of the floor,” LeVert said following practice on Thursday afternoon. “It’s something I look forward to and it’s something I like doing.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / October 10, 2022
