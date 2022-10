Caris LeVert wins starting job for Cavaliers

Bickerstaff doesn’t think that’s too much on Mitchell’s plate because he will have Garland, Mobley, center Jarrett Allen and guard Caris LeVert to help carry the scoring load. “He wants to do it. He understands the identity of this team,” Bickerstaff said of Mitchell after practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “[He’s] a guy who wants to be a part of it and doesn’t isolate or separate himself. But he’s also got a lot of help on the offensive end . “I don’t think he’s going to have to carry as large of a burden as he has in the past. You put him together with Darius, who last year carried a hell of a burden himself. Now, you can pull that back, and again, you can kind of ping pong it so one guy doesn’t have to feel like they’re out there by themselves.” -via Akron Beacon Journal / October 19, 2022