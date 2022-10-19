Darius Garland suffers eye injury, does not return to game

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Darius Garland has a laceration on the inside of his eyelid. “So obviously uncomfortable spot. His head and everything was clear, but he was cut and bleeding pretty bad from the inside of his eyelid.” – 10:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff says Darius Garland has a laceration under his left eyelid that caused some bleeding, but didn’t have an update on how long he may be out. Cleveland’s next game is Saturday in Chicago. – 10:18 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors win a good one against a Cavs team that looks very real. Second half without Garland was a big miss for them. Different players stepped up through the course of the game for Raps, Pascal and O.G. stood out. – 10:07 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lose the season opener in Toronto 108-105. Donovan Mitchell had 31 in his debut with the team, but ultimately the team couldn’t overcome Darius Garland being knocked out of the game with an eye injury. Raps outscored them 32-21 in the 4th quarter. – 10:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes win! 108-105. 23-11 from Siakam, 18-7-5 from O.G, really nice bounce-back fourth quarter from Barnes.
Mitchell was magnificent on offence, Allen on defence, but not quite enough for them without Garland. – 10:04 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cleveland #Cavaliers guard Darius Garland knocked out of opener with eye injury beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 9:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs plan coming into this year was to have one of Darius Garland or Donovan Mitchell on the court at all times. It’s Game 1 and that plan has already changed because of Garland’s eye injury. You’re seeing why that was the plan tho … Less than 3 minutes later, Mitchell is back – 9:19 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Since Donovan Mitchell left the court at the 5:15 mark of the third, the Raptors have outscored the Cavs 7-2, and Pascal Siakam is about to go to the line with a chance to put Toronto back in front with 2:42 to go in the quarter. Darius Garland’s injury is being felt here. – 9:16 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I was waiting for the Cavs to put Mobley on Siakam, and they’ve finally did it. Siakam hit a silky mid-ranger the first time, just drew two free throws. A bravura offensive performance from him tonight.
Cavs not generating much without Garland + Mitchell on bench, obvs. – 9:16 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Seems like Bickerstaff’s rotational plan was nine guys. This might change with no Garland the rest of the way. Maybe Neto gets a few minutes to spell Mitchell.
Think it could be 10 on nights against bigger opponents, but with Toronto not playing big, no RoLo tonight. – 9:09 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Darius Garland will not return to tonight’s game against Toronto after getting hit in the left eye by Gary Trent Jr.
Cavs say he is currently being evaluated by team trainers & doctors. – 8:58 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Cavs Garland (eye) will not return for the second half. Got hit by Gary Trent Jr. in the second quarter. – 8:58 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
No Darius Garland to open up the second half. Osman in his place on the floor with Mitchell, Mobley, Allen, and LeVert. – 8:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
No Darius Garland on the court for the second half for the Cavs, as he’s been ruled for the game with a left eye injury after getting hit in the face by Gary Trent Jr. late in the second quarter. – 8:56 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Darius Garland has a left eye injury – he is being being evaluated by team trainers & doctors. He will not return tonight. – 8:54 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs say Darius Garland has a left eye injury and will not return. He’s being evaluated by team trainers and doctors. – 8:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland has a left eye injury and is being evaluated by team trainers and doctors. He WILL NOT RETURN tonight. – 8:53 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland has a left eye injury. He is being evaluated by team trainers & doctors. He will not return tonight. – 8:53 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Darius Garland poked in the eye and back in the locker room at the moment – 8:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Garland’s eye did not look good on the closeup showed on TSN. – 8:33 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is being helped back to the locker room after taking an inadvertent hit to the face/head area. Head trainer Steve Spiro following close behind. – 8:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Darius Garland heading to the back after Trent hit him going for a steal in the backcourt. He was down for a while, but walks off slowly, but under his own power. – 8:33 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland is up and walks off the court to the locker room with head trainer Steve Spiro. – 8:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland remains down on the court, with his teammates huddled around him near the Toronto bench. – 8:31 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“We both want to see each other succeed”
Donovan Mitchell on his partnership with Darius Garland.
Don’t miss Donovan’s Cavaliers debut against Raptors happening now #KiaTipOff22
Find the game https://t.co/DPiM4SoE5E pic.twitter.com/IrTZI9UMMo – 8:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs come out of the timeout with Mitchell back on the floor and Garland to the bench. Mitchell, LeVert, Osman, Love, Allen out there. – 8:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Feels like the Raptors are playing a little bit harder right now. When that’s combined with five turnovers from Darius Garland in just under 13 minutes on the court, the results aren’t going to be pretty. – 8:20 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Darius Garland got the switch off from Fred … on to Scottie Barnes. Not sure that’s much better. – 8:16 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
A little force-y early on the game from #Cavs All-Star point guard Darius Garland. – 8:03 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Interesting to see Garland and Mobley paired up with three guys off the bench. I thought it made sense to pair Garland/Allen and Mitchell/Mobley because of Garland’s lob throwing ability compared to Mitchell’s. – 8:01 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are starting Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
#Raptors are sending out Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet, O.G. Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes. – 7:41 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs first starting five of the season against Toronto: Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 6:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Cavaliers coach JB Bickerstaff said the Raptors will make life difficult for Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland with their combination of size and speed defensively. – 6:02 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“First of all, those guys are really good,” — Nick Nurse on trying to match up with Cavs Garland and Mitchell. Says Raptors will go with OG, Barnes, FVV, Pascal and Trent Jr., but will sub early if needed. pic.twitter.com/ZXKRO7PtoL – 5:57 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“I think it is a tremendous challenge guarding those two guys” – Nick on defending Garland and Mitchell – 5:50 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: Darius Garland got inadvertently hit in front of Toronto’s bench by Gary Trent Jr. and has been down for quite a long time. He’s still getting tended to by the team’s training staff, with most of the Cavs now down checking on him. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / October 19, 2022
Tim Bontemps: Raptors coach Nick Nurse compared Donovan Mitchell to a running back in terms of his ability to shift and change directions in how he attacks defenses. Said he’s also impressed with how Darius Garland continues to get better each year. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / October 19, 2022
Chris Fedor: Along with #Cavs Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dylan Windler and Jarrett Allen not playing tonight in Orlando, Cleveland will not have Kevin Love or Dean Wade. Sources say neither made the trip. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 14, 2022
