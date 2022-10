Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'In order for you to be great, you have to be a little bit crazy'

With Mamukelashvili back in the locker room, Antetokounmpo made an admission. “I’m gonna say this — in my head, I don’t know if I did it in this situation — but in my head, sometimes I exaggerate things,” Antetokounmpo told The Athletic. “I make things in a way to make me, to fill me up with fuel, to get more. And maybe, it was one of those incidents.” “But I remember he said something. Like, ‘Yo, I’m gonna shut you down today. You’re not gonna score on me.’ Something like that, but I didn’t say a word to him. But the whole time I was lifting, all I could think about was those words. ‘I’m going to shut you down, man. I’m going to do this, that.’ But Mamu doesn’t know that. And that’s when you strike them. When they’re not ready. They think that moment has passed, but it hasn’t. It’s coming right back.” -via The Athletic / October 19, 2022