Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'In order for you to be great, you have to be a little bit crazy'

“I saw the Redeem Team trailer,” Antetokounmpo recounted. “And (Bryant) said, ‘I’m going to set the tone. This guy is my brother, Pau Gasol.’ He baptized his kid, he’s the godfather of his kid. And this guy says, ‘I’m going to set the tone. I know the play. I’m gonna run through him. I’m just gonna boom, run through him.’ And then BOOM. And everybody goes crazy.” “I took that clip, it was like on the trailer, and I sent it to my brothers. I can show you the text. I said, ‘In order for you to be great, you have to be a little bit crazy.’ ”
Source: Eric Nehm @ The Athletic
Tas Melas @TasMelas
A 1-on-1 with Giannis Antetokounmpo on his mentality and more. Loved how he characterized his relationship with Kobe.
theathletic.com/3699137/2022/1… – 8:16 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
That was #Rockets guard Jalen Green, along with Joel Embiid and Giannis, in that new Google Pixel commercial. – 7:53 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Our @ESPNPlus NBA insiders picked Giannis to win the 2022-23 MVP 🏆
Agree? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jrzMHjw63a – 5:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls’ injury report for Wednesday at Heat:
Kostas Antetokounmpo, Out, G League – Two-Way
Lonzo Ball, Out, Left Knee; Surgery
Alex Caruso, Probable, Left Calf Contusion
Zach LaVine, Questionable, Left Knee; Injury Management
(Heat report not out yet.) – 3:56 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Official Season Predictions:
MVP: Joel Embiid
DPOY: Giannis Antetokounmpo
ROY: Keegan Murray
6MAN: Jordan Poole
MIP: Tyrese Maxey
COACH: Joe Mazzulla
EXEC: Sean Marks
Radio Roulette is LIVE, talking about it all now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/DFKZnoWril pic.twitter.com/oc3dUloaVT – 2:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis Antetokounmpo enters his 10th NBA season.
10 moments putting the Greek Freak to the top of the mountain through the years.
He went from a prospect to the best player in the world. #FearTheDeer #NBATwitter @SdnaGr
sdna.gr/mpasket/101456… – 9:08 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
2022-23 NBA predictions:
MVP – Giannis
ROY – Keegan (tho also really like Mathurin here)
DPOY – Draymond
6th Man – Norm Powell
MIP – Jalen Green
1st-Time All-Stars – ANT, Maxey, Mobley, Cade
Coach – Nurse
NBA Finals – Bucks over Nuggets
Worst record – Hornets – 7:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Wesley Matthews (ankle) was back at practice & able to go 5-on-5 today.
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (illness) also returned. – 3:25 PM
With Mamukelashvili back in the locker room, Antetokounmpo made an admission. “I’m gonna say this — in my head, I don’t know if I did it in this situation — but in my head, sometimes I exaggerate things,” Antetokounmpo told The Athletic. “I make things in a way to make me, to fill me up with fuel, to get more. And maybe, it was one of those incidents.” “But I remember he said something. Like, ‘Yo, I’m gonna shut you down today. You’re not gonna score on me.’ Something like that, but I didn’t say a word to him. But the whole time I was lifting, all I could think about was those words. ‘I’m going to shut you down, man. I’m going to do this, that.’ But Mamu doesn’t know that. And that’s when you strike them. When they’re not ready. They think that moment has passed, but it hasn’t. It’s coming right back.” -via The Athletic / October 19, 2022
“They ask, ‘Did you believe you’d be what you are today?’ I don’t,” Antetokounmpo told The Athletic. “And there’s the other question, ‘Did you want to be what you are today?’ And I never intended to be what I am today. I wanted to be a great basketball player. I never wanted to be the best player. I said I wanted to be an NBA player, I never wanted to be one of the best.” “But I worked extremely hard, so hard that all of a sudden I got to this point and I was like, ‘Holy s—, what the f—‘s going on?’ I’m at the top of this mountain. -via The Athletic / October 19, 2022
“And this is the f—ed up part — sorry, excuse my cursing — the messed up part is, I want to be here now. I’ve accepted it. I’ve taken the challenge, the next chapter of my life. But everything that comes with it, I don’t want it. I don’t want it. The attention. I’m in Abu Dhabi, like I’m shooting a free throw warming up like I always do, and there’s 50 people around me taking pictures — **chk chk chk chk** — I don’t want that. But at the end of the day, with my personality, I’m not going to shy away from it, but I’m going to focus on the game. If I focus on the game, I stay humble. I can keep on moving forward. I can keep navigating what’s coming next.” -via The Athletic / October 19, 2022
