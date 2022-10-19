Jake Layman headed to Greece?

Jake Layman is on his way to Panathinaikos Athens, reports Tolis Kotzias from SDNA. According to the report, Panathinaikos have been in constant contact with the 28-year-old representatives since August 20.
Source: BasketNews
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
According to overseas reports, it sounds like Celtics training camp player Jake Layman is headed to Panathinaikos in Greece.
Boston was hoping Layman might play for the Maine Celtics in the G League, but it looks like he’s got a bigger deal from a good European club. – 8:24 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Panathinaikos are on the verge of strengthening their frontcourt with former Trail Blazers and Timberwolves forward Jake Layman 🤯
The financial terms reportedly are already agreed on:
basketnews.com/news-179575-ja… – 7:20 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
According to multiple reports from Greece, Jake Layman is close to agreeing on a deal with Panathinaikos. – 6:47 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Notable free agents available in the market (for EuroLeague teams):
Dwayne Bacon
Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot
Matt Thomas
Chris Singleton
Jake Layman
Killian Tillie
Pierria Henry* – 8:30 AM
Keith Smith: The Boston Celtics have waived Jake Layman, a league source tells @celticsblog and @spotrac. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / October 15, 2022
The Boston Celtics have signed Justin Jackson, Jake Layman and Denzel Valentine. All three are expected to have signed non-guaranteed, training camp contracts. Jackson appeared in seven NBA games between the Celtics and Phoenix Suns last season. Jackson also played in 28 games for the Texas Legends of the G League. Jackson averaged 22.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Legends. -via RealGM / September 15, 2022
