Klay Thompson apologizes to Ronnie 2K after calling him 'clown'

Have you and your reps talked with the front office yet about signing an extension? [Thompson has two years left on his contract] Klay Thompson: I have not talked to the front office about it . How do you expect that to play out? Klay Thompson: I’m just going to do what I got to do to be the best I can be every day. I’m going to be a great player. I know what I’m capable of. I fully expect to earn another NBA contract, whether it’s this summer or next summer. I’m fully confident in my abilities. I’m not worried about an extension in the meantime because I know it’ll happen if I just do my job and I just be myself. -via NBA.com / October 18, 2022