Kyrie Irving: 'When Kevin Durant made the trade request, I feel like we got better'

Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that teammate Kevin Durant’s trade request over the summer helped improve the Nets. “When Kev made that request, I feel like we got better,” Irving told Charania during a sit-down interview on Stadium. “Afterwards. Not initially, but now where we are now, I feel like we can honestly say we got better, with the principles that are needed for success. Without going through some test in the summertime or during the season, we wouldn’t be able to be as close and bonded as we are now.”
Source: The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Brooklyn Nets season opener❕
• Ben Simmons plays his first game since June 2021
• Kyrie Irving is playing on a full-time basis
• Kevin Durant is coming off his 3rd-best scoring szn (29.9 PPG)
Who are you most excited to watch? pic.twitter.com/0WhQjSheGU – 10:26 AM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
We can all agree that Pels-Nets should be on the @NBA on ESPN doubleheader tonight. But when you make the broadcast schedule, you can’t count on who will be available among them (Zion, KD, Kyrie) but you can always count on the NY market and Ja. So, nation, you get Knicks-Grizz. 🤷♂️ – 9:38 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Part 2 of Kyrie Irving on @Stadium: “I’m going for every piece of hardware that I could possibly get out of the NBA.” On the Nets post-KD trade request, his team bonding event, admitting “I don’t think it was my time to ask for a trade” with Cavs, Uncle Drew, meaning of A11Even. pic.twitter.com/TI4IKfOBEs – 9:16 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The 2022-23 regular season is here! Did you know that Kevin Durant is also a fan of New Orleans, complimenting Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and the rest of the team ahead of the Pelicans-Nets season opener?
“They’re going to be a dangerous team.” https://t.co/q9EDws8X4N pic.twitter.com/ILKXrr3fDq – 8:00 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
ICYMI: #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving out to prove he can be a leader nypost.com/2022/10/19/net… via @nypostsports – 7:55 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Klay: “Give Coach Jackson a lot of credit, he saw that potential in me and Steph when we were young… And give KD a lot of credit, we wouldn’t have 4 without him. He helped us get two of those things.”
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Give KD a lot of credit too because we wouldn’t have 4 without him.” -Klay Thompson mentioned giving credit to former Warriors coach Mark Jackson (for seeing potential in him and Curry) and Kevin Durant for contributing to this core getting 4 rings. #dubnation – 1:44 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving opens up on last season’s vaccine, ankle drama: ‘Every day battle’ #nets nypost.com/2022/10/18/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @brianwacker1 – 10:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Before Kyrie Irving was an NBA champion, 7-time All-Star, number one pick and 5-star recruit, he was a kid falling in love with basketball in South Orange, New Jersey.
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Steve Kerr when asked if this ring night will be different in comparison with the previous two titles with KD: “I’ve never had a bad ring night. They’re all awesome.” – 8:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
As the NBA season tips off, here a few predictions for Tom Thibodeau, Kyrie Irving, Jalen Brunson, Sixers/Tobias Harris, Bol Bol & more: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 7:27 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Maybe it’s been this way since KD left GSW & I’m not remembering (I am getting old). But I can’t recall a year in which you could pick so many different conference finalists/champions & I’d be like, “I could see that.” With the right breaks, it could happen for about 8 or 9 teams – 7:13 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Most points scored in a team’s season opener:
56 – Wilt Chamberlain, 1962-63
54 – Michael Jordan, 1989-90
52 – Elgin Baylor, 1959-60
50 – Jordan, 1986-87
50 – Anthony Davis, 2016-17
50 – Kyrie Irving, 2019-20
48 – Chamberlain, 1961-62 pic.twitter.com/rwjcUuz4NL – 7:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The new-look Brooklyn Nets make their long-awaited debut against the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow.
Kevin Durant said his team “has their work cut out for them” against a talented Pelicans squad.clutchpoints.com/nets-news-we-g… – 6:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
KD praises Chet Holmgren: “He gonna be a problem. I had the opportunity to be in the gym with Chet. It’s rare you get somebody that tall with a natural feel for the game.”
KD defends Russell Westbrook: “It’s like now you’re making him the butt of your jokes.” – 6:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
KD on Chet: “He gonna be a problem.”
pic.twitter.com/07xTDhlckw – 5:39 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
Happy Journey Around the Sun BG! I am praying for you right alongside everyone else that loves and cares about you!
God and Ancestors please protect our Sister @BrittanyGriner
Hélà 🤞🏾♾ – 4:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What are your favorite NBA opening night moments?
San Antonio kicking the crap out of Golden State in Durant’s debut stands out for me. So does Cleveland’s broadcast fucking up the audio for the introductions in LeBron’s return to the Cavs. – 3:55 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets’ Kyrie Irving sits down with @Stadium: “I got a chance to catch my son, this was the second time we did natural home birth. I was the doula. My wife is a warrior.” Also: Relationship with dad and beliefs, mental health, opt-in, revealing severity of ’21 ankle injury, more. pic.twitter.com/lGxQWdEtDu – 3:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving on #Nets: “For the last year you guys asked my teammates a bunch of questions about me, specifically, and why I’m not here. Now that I’m here we get to see the consistent effort I would’ve put forth last year & the year before that if everyone started off healthy.” – 2:54 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
NBA season preview: Kevin Durant’s 2016 Bay Area arrival formed a superteam for the ages, but his 2019 exit opened an unprecedented age of parity.
Can the Warriors navigate a new competitive landscape to repeat as champions? @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/10… – 1:06 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Would you bet Kyrie Irving of #Nets at 100-1 for #MVP? Is there any #Knicks wager that makes sense? And what about the rest of the #NBA? casino.org/news/beyond-kn… – 12:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie on the start of a new NBA season: “We got to dance every night — 82 games and perform well. So I like to think of it as going on like a tour and we get to be able to bond.” – 12:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
When James Harden got traded to the Nets, Kyrie Irving went over to him and said, “You’re the point guard, I’m the shooting guard.” Irving said he and Ben Simmons haven’t had a similar discussion yet, but have talked about being flexible out there together. – 12:18 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving on his New Jersey roots and the Nets celebrating 10 years in Brooklyn:
“I’m grateful to be in the dream position of a kid and a Nets fan being at home and being able to play for the home team.” pic.twitter.com/cMFffQtOvY – 12:18 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: #Nets season preview: A Kevin Durant-led title contender or an implosion waiting to happen? nypost.com/2022/10/18/net… via @nypost – 12:01 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
NBA is here so let’s go down my list 1) best player Greek Freek Who wins the Chip Boston Celtics,hyped to see comeback Zion Most Exciting player to watch Ja Morant, Scoring Champ Kd Best Cabernet LBJ2022-23 MVP Joel embiid who should win MVP Steph Most Underrated Jimmy Butler – 11:49 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1959, the @Los Angeles Lakers Elgin Baylor scored 52 points, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a 50-point game in a season opener.
Only four other players have accomplished this feat: Wilt Chamberlain, Michael Jordan (2x), Anthony Davis, and Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/PHMLdVSWdB – 11:01 AM
More on this storyline
A video of Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant working out with NBA trainer/skills coach Drew Hanlen. -via Twitter / October 19, 2022
Some turbulence followed. Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in his left knee while playing for Italy during a FIBA World Cup qualifier in August and will be out the entire season. Robert Williams will be out 8-12 weeks after he had surgery on his left knee, the same knee that sidelined him at times during the postseason run. There were also the rumors of Brown being involved in a trade for Kevin Durant. “All I can say now is that I’m here,” Brown said. Smart added, “KD is great, don’t get me wrong, anybody would love to have KD. But everybody would love to have Jaylen Brown as well. -via USA Today Sports / October 18, 2022
Mobley said he closely watched Durant’s routine before the pickup games. He tried to collect any little pointers. There are now various Durant drills Mobley has added to his regimen as a result. “Me and him, we were going at each other,” Mobley said when asked about those intense summer battles. “It was fun. He would go at me, and I would go at him. We were just working on our games. He told me that he liked my game. It challenges you. Like I said, it was really fun.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / October 18, 2022
Irving also shared some of his early career regrets, specifically focusing on what he’s learned about “the NBA business.” He said when he asked for a trade out of Cleveland in 2017, “there were a lot of things that happened in the business that I didn’t understand.” “When I asked for a trade from Cleveland, the one thing that I look back on is: Did I exhaust as many opportunities to get closer to guys when I felt some type of difference? There was a lot of things that happened in the business that I didn’t understand,” he said. “Asking for a trade — I don’t think it was my time to ask for a trade. And especially to go to Boston, who was No. 2 or No. 1 in our conference, it’s just right down the street. I’m grateful that I had my time there because it was one of the most historical franchises that again, I did not know the power of our industry. -via The Athletic / October 19, 2022
“When I reflect on it, at 30 years old I can say I understand the business better, I understand the way that roles work, and if anybody can sit here honestly and say they messed up, it was me. Because if I’m saying that it is family-run and relationship-run, then while I was in these situations I didn’t handle all of those relationships as I would have wanted.” -via The Athletic / October 19, 2022
Shams Charania: Part 2 of Kyrie Irving on @Stadium: “I’m going for every piece of hardware that I could possibly get out of the NBA.” On the Nets post-KD trade request, his team bonding event, admitting “I don’t think it was my time to ask for a trade” with Cavs, Uncle Drew, meaning of A11Even. pic.twitter.com/TI4IKfOBEs -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 19, 2022
