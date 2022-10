Kyrie Irving: 'When Kevin Durant made the trade request, I feel like we got better'

Irving also shared some of his early career regrets, specifically focusing on what he’s learned about “the NBA business.” He said when he asked for a trade out of Cleveland in 2017, “there were a lot of things that happened in the business that I didn’t understand.” “When I asked for a trade from Cleveland, the one thing that I look back on is: Did I exhaust as many opportunities to get closer to guys when I felt some type of difference? There was a lot of things that happened in the business that I didn’t understand,” he said. “Asking for a trade — I don’t think it was my time to ask for a trade. And especially to go to Boston, who was No. 2 or No. 1 in our conference, it’s just right down the street. I’m grateful that I had my time there because it was one of the most historical franchises that again, I did not know the power of our industry. -via The Athletic / October 19, 2022