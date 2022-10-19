LeBron James: 'We're not a team constructed of great shooting'

Ben Golliver: LeBron James on Lakers’ poor shooting in loss to Warriors: “We’re getting great looks, but it could also be teams giving us great looks. To be completely honest, we’re not a team constructed of great shooting… It’s not like we’re sitting here with a lot of lasers on our team.” pic.twitter.com/VfqWnKcQ3D
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron said this game went as he expected, for the most part:
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry and LeBron James longevity:
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry all-time against LeBron, including playoffs:
23.9 PPG
5.0 RPG
6.4 APG
3.8 3P
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
StatMuse @statmuse
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: GSW 123, LAL 109.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
StatMuse @statmuse
Lakers Big 3 tonight:
Lebron —
31 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST
Russ —
19 PTS | 11 REB | 3 AST
Davis —
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Warriors 123, Lakers 109
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron year 20 debut:
31 PTS
14 REB
8 AST
3 3P
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Date: Mid-to-Late January
Announcer: “And he’s done it! LeBron James is the all-time leading scorer in NBA history! Timeout on the floor to recognize James and the accomplishment.
(Five minutes later)
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Warriors 91, Lakers 71
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL pull to within 7 at the half, 59-52, after trailing by as many as 14 late in the period.
Davis led the way with 15 points, while LeBron reached 14 with his 9 boards despite 5 for 15 FG’s, and 0 for 5 from 3.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 59-52 at halftime
Steph: 16 points
Poole: 10 points
Davis: 15 points
LeBron: 14 points
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Warriors 59, Lakers 52
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I see LeBron James drawing traffic as he always does, finding open shooters and the #Lakers aren’t making shots.
Unless that changes, this is going to be a long season for LAL unless they defend at a very high level.
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jordan Poole’s first two shots since signing his extension
stepback 3 on LeBron
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Lakers tipping off their season in half an hour at Golden State. Starting lineup will be LeBron, AD, Westbrook, Pat Bev and Lonnie Walker IV.
We’re doing pre-game show right now on @SpectrumSN
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Lakers are starting Russell Westbrook tonight.
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
Russell Westbrook
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers starters vs. Golden State:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Patrick Beverley
Lonnie Walker IV
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters for the opener at GSW:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham will wait until the NBA-mandated deadline for starters (30 minutes prior to tip off).
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dave McMenamin @mcten
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron arrives for year 20 ❄️
(via @Los Angeles Lakers)
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Philly +2.5
Embiid over 26.5
LAL-GSW over 224.5
LeBron over 27.5
Parlay: LeBron over 27.5, Poole over 17.5, Philly +2.5, Embiid over 26.5
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
In roughly four hours, LeBron James will begin his fifth season with the Lakers.
He was with the Heat for four seasons.
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest paid players this season:
$48M — Steph
$47M — Russ
$44M — LeBron
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version! ’22-23 predictions for LeBron, Anthony Davis, Westbrook, Nunn, the Lakers’ finish in the west, and more! Subscribe to the channel! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What are your favorite NBA opening night moments?
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
StatMuse @statmuse
2022 PPG:
25.5 — Steph
26.9 — Tatum
30.3 — LeBron
30.6 — Embiid
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
“If he comes, he can just hop on our bandwagon.”
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
LeBron James will start in a season opener for the 20th time in his career tonight.
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
It’s been a long time since @LeBron James debuted 😮
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We offer bold predictions for the Lakers season. How many games will LeBron and AD play? Will Russ get traded? Which role player will shine most? And more! #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
StatMuse @statmuse
Another season of watching these two.
LeBron — Steph —
27/8/7 24/5/7
4x MVP 2x MVP
4x Champ 4x Champ
4x FMVP 1x FMVP
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Steph Curry’s quest for No. 5, LeBron’s NBA scoring-title pursuit among 50 Western Conference stories to watch
By: @Brad Botkin
StatMuse @statmuse
Most career points in season openers:
481 — LeBron James
463 — Karl Malone
431 — Michael Jordan
