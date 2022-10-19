Magic vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Orlando Magic have not won any games while the Detroit Pistonshave not won any games

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 19, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports DET

Away TV: Bally Sports Florida

Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

