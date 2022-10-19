Magic vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
The Orlando Magic have not won any games while the Detroit Pistonshave not won any games
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 19, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
