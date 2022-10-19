Magic vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Magic vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Magic vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

October 19, 2022- by

By |

The Orlando Magic play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Orlando Magic have not won any games while the Detroit Pistonshave not won any games

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 19, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Detroit Pistons
@DetroitPistons
well would you look at the time…
12
11 ^ 1
10 | 2
9 ⊙—> 3 it’s opening day
8 4
7 5
6 – 3:13 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home