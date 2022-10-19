Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: 'I could've cracked his head open, but I didn't'

Adam Himmelsbach: Smart on Embiid dust-up. Said he doesn’t think he was shown respect by refs as DPOY. Said Embiid tried to break his arm. Said his reaction showed maturity. “I could’ve cracked his head open, but I didn’t.”
Source: Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach
Source: Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bad bad bad bad night for Philly. No P&R, oddly passive Embiid, bad rotations, Maxey gets lost, disastrous defense. I made a late move ranking them 1st in East. Already regretting it. – 4:14 AM
Bad bad bad bad night for Philly. No P&R, oddly passive Embiid, bad rotations, Maxey gets lost, disastrous defense. I made a late move ranking them 1st in East. Already regretting it. – 4:14 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– The Lakers, holy shit.
– Ring night Warriors
– The Draymond pregame documentary shitshow
– Celtics a wrecking ball, again
– Wasting Maxey
– Harden/Embiid/Smart shenanigans
Taking your calls, join us!
📺 https://t.co/yV8gFA9cND pic.twitter.com/3wOq06HjN6 – 1:20 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– The Lakers, holy shit.
– Ring night Warriors
– The Draymond pregame documentary shitshow
– Celtics a wrecking ball, again
– Wasting Maxey
– Harden/Embiid/Smart shenanigans
Taking your calls, join us!
📺 https://t.co/yV8gFA9cND pic.twitter.com/3wOq06HjN6 – 1:20 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 124, Sixers 117 – Tatum & Brown outduel Embiid & Harden bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/19/bsj… – 12:48 AM
BSJ Game Report: Celtics 124, Sixers 117 – Tatum & Brown outduel Embiid & Harden bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/10/19/bsj… – 12:48 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart did not hold back about his scuffle with Joel Embiid on opening night: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 12:13 AM
Marcus Smart did not hold back about his scuffle with Joel Embiid on opening night: masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 12:13 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston’s win over Philly are up for @celticsblog:
-Starting the year off right
-Tatum has another leap in him
-Brown is All-NBA ready
-Mixing up D on Embiid
-Cleaning up rebounding
-GRANT
-Brogdon is 😍
-Pushing pace
-Vonleh did work
celticsblog.com/2022/10/18/234… – 12:00 AM
Takeaways from Boston’s win over Philly are up for @celticsblog:
-Starting the year off right
-Tatum has another leap in him
-Brown is All-NBA ready
-Mixing up D on Embiid
-Cleaning up rebounding
-GRANT
-Brogdon is 😍
-Pushing pace
-Vonleh did work
celticsblog.com/2022/10/18/234… – 12:00 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Marcus Smart says he made two basketball plays on Joel Embiid — going for the rebound, then the steal — before the whistle. Smart says his arm got stuck and Embiid “tries to break it … if I did that I’d probably get ejected and suspended.” – 11:57 PM
Marcus Smart says he made two basketball plays on Joel Embiid — going for the rebound, then the steal — before the whistle. Smart says his arm got stuck and Embiid “tries to break it … if I did that I’d probably get ejected and suspended.” – 11:57 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid reacts to the dust up he has with Marcus Smart in the loss to the Celtics on the road #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/18/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:50 PM
Joel Embiid reacts to the dust up he has with Marcus Smart in the loss to the Celtics on the road #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/18/joe… via @SixersWire – 11:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid have all had the same message postgame tonight: it’s only one game out of 82. – 11:42 PM
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid have all had the same message postgame tonight: it’s only one game out of 82. – 11:42 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid postgame said he committed “bad, careless” turnovers.
Didn’t like Sixers’ defensive performance (especially communication) and also thought offense could’ve been much better despite 117 points. Noted several times that the ball “stuck” too often. – 11:30 PM
Joel Embiid postgame said he committed “bad, careless” turnovers.
Didn’t like Sixers’ defensive performance (especially communication) and also thought offense could’ve been much better despite 117 points. Noted several times that the ball “stuck” too often. – 11:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid said “everything” has to improve after this loss, saying the defense was terrible and the ball stuck on offense and that the team fell back into old habits. He took all of the blame for the team’s turnover issues, saying he had to be better in that area. – 11:20 PM
Joel Embiid said “everything” has to improve after this loss, saying the defense was terrible and the ball stuck on offense and that the team fell back into old habits. He took all of the blame for the team’s turnover issues, saying he had to be better in that area. – 11:20 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Marcus Smart said he felt like Joel Embiid tried to break his arm. He said he felt like he would have been ejected and suspended if he’d done the same thing. Took offense as “the defending DPOY” that he was the only one whistled for a foul/tech on the play. – 11:11 PM
Marcus Smart said he felt like Joel Embiid tried to break his arm. He said he felt like he would have been ejected and suspended if he’d done the same thing. Took offense as “the defending DPOY” that he was the only one whistled for a foul/tech on the play. – 11:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown on the scuffle between Smart and Embiid and his pointing at Embiid about cutting out cheap shots. “We got each other’s back and we’re not taking no mess this year.” #Celtics #JamesBrown – 11:10 PM
Jaylen Brown on the scuffle between Smart and Embiid and his pointing at Embiid about cutting out cheap shots. “We got each other’s back and we’re not taking no mess this year.” #Celtics #JamesBrown – 11:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on his tense exchange with Joel Embiid: “He was getting away with a lot of unnecessary pushing and shoving. It seemed like he was trying to hurt Smart in a sense…we’re not taking no mess this year” – 11:09 PM
Jaylen Brown on his tense exchange with Joel Embiid: “He was getting away with a lot of unnecessary pushing and shoving. It seemed like he was trying to hurt Smart in a sense…we’re not taking no mess this year” – 11:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Smart on Embiid dust-up. Said he doesn’t think he was shown respect by refs as DPOY. Said Embiid tried to break his arm. Said his reaction showed maturity. “I could’ve cracked his head open, but I didn’t.” – 11:09 PM
Smart on Embiid dust-up. Said he doesn’t think he was shown respect by refs as DPOY. Said Embiid tried to break his arm. Said his reaction showed maturity. “I could’ve cracked his head open, but I didn’t.” – 11:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams explained the Marcus Smart-Joel Embiid scuffle
⚡️@betonline_ag @calm @AthleticGreens pic.twitter.com/7tuSpsUNU1 – 10:59 PM
Grant Williams explained the Marcus Smart-Joel Embiid scuffle
⚡️@betonline_ag @calm @AthleticGreens pic.twitter.com/7tuSpsUNU1 – 10:59 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way as the Celtics took care of Joel Embiid and the 76ers to open the ’22-23 season. Via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/tatum-an… – 10:25 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way as the Celtics took care of Joel Embiid and the 76ers to open the ’22-23 season. Via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/tatum-an… – 10:25 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Free throws tonight:
19 — Harden and Embiid
17 — Celtics starters pic.twitter.com/US8zPQz9TS – 10:13 PM
Free throws tonight:
19 — Harden and Embiid
17 — Celtics starters pic.twitter.com/US8zPQz9TS – 10:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics win 126-117
Tatum – 35/12/4
Brown – 35 points
Brogdon – 16 points
Grant – 15 points
Smart – 14/7
Celtics – 56% FGs
Celtics – 12-35 3Ps
Celtics – 11 TOs
Harden – 35/8/8
Embiid – 26/15/5
Maxey – 21 points
Harris – 18 points
76ers – 50% FGs
76ers – 13-34 3Ps
76ers – 14 TOs – 10:10 PM
Celtics win 126-117
Tatum – 35/12/4
Brown – 35 points
Brogdon – 16 points
Grant – 15 points
Smart – 14/7
Celtics – 56% FGs
Celtics – 12-35 3Ps
Celtics – 11 TOs
Harden – 35/8/8
Embiid – 26/15/5
Maxey – 21 points
Harris – 18 points
76ers – 50% FGs
76ers – 13-34 3Ps
76ers – 14 TOs – 10:10 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Some easy points in garbage time made this one look a bit closer than it actually was. A really bad first three quarters from Embiid and terrible defensive effort overall and Boston wins 126-117. Tatum (35 on 13-20), Brown (35 on 14-24) and Harden (35 on 9-14) all had big nights. – 10:08 PM
Some easy points in garbage time made this one look a bit closer than it actually was. A really bad first three quarters from Embiid and terrible defensive effort overall and Boston wins 126-117. Tatum (35 on 13-20), Brown (35 on 14-24) and Harden (35 on 9-14) all had big nights. – 10:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #76ers 126-117, impressive final three quarters in Mazzulla’s debut. Tatum 35, Brown 35, Brogdon 16, GWilliams 15, Smart 14; Harden 35, Embiid 26, Maxey 21, Harris 18. – 10:08 PM
#Celtics beat #76ers 126-117, impressive final three quarters in Mazzulla’s debut. Tatum 35, Brown 35, Brogdon 16, GWilliams 15, Smart 14; Harden 35, Embiid 26, Maxey 21, Harris 18. – 10:08 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each with 35 as the Celtics beat the Sixers in the season-opener.
When those two are both on, Celtics are tough to beat.
Joel Embiid finished with 26 and 15, but had to work for all of them. – 10:08 PM
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each with 35 as the Celtics beat the Sixers in the season-opener.
When those two are both on, Celtics are tough to beat.
Joel Embiid finished with 26 and 15, but had to work for all of them. – 10:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That will do it. C’s will win it 126-117. It’s all about the Jays and their 70 combined points. C’s get 24 fastbreak points & 6 more points in the paint than the Embiid/Harden Sixers – 10:07 PM
That will do it. C’s will win it 126-117. It’s all about the Jays and their 70 combined points. C’s get 24 fastbreak points & 6 more points in the paint than the Embiid/Harden Sixers – 10:07 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Philadelphia’s defense should probably be the talking point tonight. Celtics just got so many open shots. Embiid deeper in drop than last year seemingly. Messy in communication/ switches. Think I’ve counted 11 open 3s from the corners. Look like a team still developing chemistry – 10:07 PM
Philadelphia’s defense should probably be the talking point tonight. Celtics just got so many open shots. Embiid deeper in drop than last year seemingly. Messy in communication/ switches. Think I’ve counted 11 open 3s from the corners. Look like a team still developing chemistry – 10:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics beat the Sixers 126-117 in Joe Mazzulla’s debut. Embiid and Harden were tearing them apart early, but Boston found a way to regain control of the game as the night went on. 35 points each for the Jays, who were both dominant even as they bricked all their 3s early on. – 10:07 PM
Celtics beat the Sixers 126-117 in Joe Mazzulla’s debut. Embiid and Harden were tearing them apart early, but Boston found a way to regain control of the game as the night went on. 35 points each for the Jays, who were both dominant even as they bricked all their 3s early on. – 10:07 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
And Joe Mazzulla wins his first coaches challenge, getting a foul against Al Horford – which would’ve been his fifth – on Joel Embiid rescinded. – 9:58 PM
And Joe Mazzulla wins his first coaches challenge, getting a foul against Al Horford – which would’ve been his fifth – on Joel Embiid rescinded. – 9:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum got a tech complaining about Al Horford’s foul on Joel Embiid, then Joe Mazzulla wins his first challenge to take away that Horford foul lmao – 9:58 PM
Jayson Tatum got a tech complaining about Al Horford’s foul on Joel Embiid, then Joe Mazzulla wins his first challenge to take away that Horford foul lmao – 9:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford jumping with the ball after another foul call guarding Embiid, his 5th. Then, a tech on Tatum on top of it. – 9:55 PM
Al Horford jumping with the ball after another foul call guarding Embiid, his 5th. Then, a tech on Tatum on top of it. – 9:55 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
if an airborne Joel Embiid falls on me dont bother sending the trainers just call the coroner and overnight my family some nice flowers. – 9:49 PM
if an airborne Joel Embiid falls on me dont bother sending the trainers just call the coroner and overnight my family some nice flowers. – 9:49 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Joel Embiid’s defense has been nowhere near where it will need to be for the Sixers to contend this season – 9:49 PM
Joel Embiid’s defense has been nowhere near where it will need to be for the Sixers to contend this season – 9:49 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Vonleh looking a little wobbly after taking a hit to the face from Embiid on that drive. – 9:46 PM
Vonleh looking a little wobbly after taking a hit to the face from Embiid on that drive. – 9:46 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Embiid just landed hard on Noah Vonleh, who is slow to get up. Appears shaken but ok. – 9:45 PM
Embiid just landed hard on Noah Vonleh, who is slow to get up. Appears shaken but ok. – 9:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That’s ridiculously bad by Embiid, but why isn’t a guard coming back and getting that ball from him? – 9:44 PM
That’s ridiculously bad by Embiid, but why isn’t a guard coming back and getting that ball from him? – 9:44 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers trail 98-88 at the end of the third. Harden with 31 points (8-of-13 from the floor, 11-of-11 from the FT line), 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Embiid with 19 and 10. Celtics have 20 points off 12 Sixers turnovers. – 9:39 PM
Sixers trail 98-88 at the end of the third. Harden with 31 points (8-of-13 from the floor, 11-of-11 from the FT line), 7 assists and 6 rebounds. Embiid with 19 and 10. Celtics have 20 points off 12 Sixers turnovers. – 9:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 98-88 after three
Tatum – 33/9
Brown – 22 points
Smart – 14 points
Brogdon – 12 points
Celtics – 55.6% FGs
Celtics – 7-23 3Ps
Celtics – 7 TOs
Harden – 31/6/7
Embiid – 19/10
Harris – 14 points
Maxey – 12 points
76ers – 49.2% FGs
76ers – 10-26 3Ps
76ers – 12 TOs – 9:38 PM
Celtics lead 98-88 after three
Tatum – 33/9
Brown – 22 points
Smart – 14 points
Brogdon – 12 points
Celtics – 55.6% FGs
Celtics – 7-23 3Ps
Celtics – 7 TOs
Harden – 31/6/7
Embiid – 19/10
Harris – 14 points
Maxey – 12 points
76ers – 49.2% FGs
76ers – 10-26 3Ps
76ers – 12 TOs – 9:38 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
I don’t get how the Sixers don’t get Maxey more involved. He’s gotta get touches even when Embiid and Harden are out there. – 9:36 PM
I don’t get how the Sixers don’t get Maxey more involved. He’s gotta get touches even when Embiid and Harden are out there. – 9:36 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
marcus smart watching that play knowing harrell was going to catch it and turn blindly on the baseline pic.twitter.com/wih1Hj3rA7 – 9:31 PM
marcus smart watching that play knowing harrell was going to catch it and turn blindly on the baseline pic.twitter.com/wih1Hj3rA7 – 9:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
After an uneven preseason, Marcus Smart is doing a lot of Marcus Smart stuff tonight. – 9:30 PM
After an uneven preseason, Marcus Smart is doing a lot of Marcus Smart stuff tonight. – 9:30 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Noah Vonleh has been doing a nice job battling Embiid for post position so teammates can double late on the entry pass and get some (maybe fouled) strips. Blew this game open. – 9:26 PM
Noah Vonleh has been doing a nice job battling Embiid for post position so teammates can double late on the entry pass and get some (maybe fouled) strips. Blew this game open. – 9:26 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid holding his knee after being fouled but stays in the game and makes a pair of foul shots. The Sixers trail 82-78 with 5:17 left in thhhe third. – 9:24 PM
Embiid holding his knee after being fouled but stays in the game and makes a pair of foul shots. The Sixers trail 82-78 with 5:17 left in thhhe third. – 9:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Joel Embiid has grabbed at his knee and flexed it a few times here in the last few minutes. – 9:24 PM
Joel Embiid has grabbed at his knee and flexed it a few times here in the last few minutes. – 9:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In the halfcourt, Philly needs to run more Harden-Embiid PnR.
Boston needs to run more PnR at Embiid when they have to play in the halfcourt. – 9:20 PM
In the halfcourt, Philly needs to run more Harden-Embiid PnR.
Boston needs to run more PnR at Embiid when they have to play in the halfcourt. – 9:20 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Despite a couple of decent looks out of Embiid/Harden pick and rolls, the Sixers have been otherwise really sloppy on offense, which has led to transition buckets for the Cs. 15-9 Boston run to start the 3rd as they’ve taken a 78-72 lead. Timeout Sixers, with 6:41 left in 3rd. – 9:20 PM
Despite a couple of decent looks out of Embiid/Harden pick and rolls, the Sixers have been otherwise really sloppy on offense, which has led to transition buckets for the Cs. 15-9 Boston run to start the 3rd as they’ve taken a 78-72 lead. Timeout Sixers, with 6:41 left in 3rd. – 9:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Joel Embiid is almost certainly the best player in this game. But he’s a -10 with 4 turnovers. He’s hesitant to switch, though seems to be making the effort, and he’s hesitant to make the first open pass. And it’s playing into Bostons hands. – 9:18 PM
Joel Embiid is almost certainly the best player in this game. But he’s a -10 with 4 turnovers. He’s hesitant to switch, though seems to be making the effort, and he’s hesitant to make the first open pass. And it’s playing into Bostons hands. – 9:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is breaking down Tucker off the bounce regularly.
Brown has done a great job jumping passing lanes and digging down to help when Embiid spins. – 9:17 PM
Tatum is breaking down Tucker off the bounce regularly.
Brown has done a great job jumping passing lanes and digging down to help when Embiid spins. – 9:17 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
tatum just kinda doing whatever he wants right now. as is the harden-embiid pick-and-roll. – 9:15 PM
tatum just kinda doing whatever he wants right now. as is the harden-embiid pick-and-roll. – 9:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Too many foul calls, Marcus Smart going down like he’s been shot, Joel Embiid falling a lot, constant chirping at the refs
Day 1’s like the playoffs – 9:11 PM
Too many foul calls, Marcus Smart going down like he’s been shot, Joel Embiid falling a lot, constant chirping at the refs
Day 1’s like the playoffs – 9:11 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Garden explodes after Embiid picked up his 3rd person and Joe Mazzulla is getting into the guys on the bench in timeout. 58-57 PHI. pic.twitter.com/jxQcTS3bsp – 9:10 PM
Garden explodes after Embiid picked up his 3rd person and Joe Mazzulla is getting into the guys on the bench in timeout. 58-57 PHI. pic.twitter.com/jxQcTS3bsp – 9:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Why is Smart getting talked for that? Embiid jumped over his back on the play. – 9:06 PM
Why is Smart getting talked for that? Embiid jumped over his back on the play. – 9:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford, usually not animated toward officials, waving off that foul call on Embiid in frustration. – 9:06 PM
Horford, usually not animated toward officials, waving off that foul call on Embiid in frustration. – 9:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Celtics and 76ers exchange pleasantries and Marcus Smart gets a technical for pulling Embiid’s leg but Embiid gets nothing for the arm bar on Smart. Do I have that right? – 9:05 PM
Celtics and 76ers exchange pleasantries and Marcus Smart gets a technical for pulling Embiid’s leg but Embiid gets nothing for the arm bar on Smart. Do I have that right? – 9:05 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
That could have been a lot worse for Marcus Smart. Embiid — one of the NBA’s strongest players — could have pulled Smart’s shoulder out, snapped his forearm … that could have been ugly – 9:05 PM
That could have been a lot worse for Marcus Smart. Embiid — one of the NBA’s strongest players — could have pulled Smart’s shoulder out, snapped his forearm … that could have been ugly – 9:05 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after getting wrapped up. pic.twitter.com/TvA8XMNW18 – 9:05 PM
Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart got chippy after getting wrapped up. pic.twitter.com/TvA8XMNW18 – 9:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid taking a page out of the Ronald Acuna book of acting early in this third quarter. – 9:03 PM
Marcus Smart and Joel Embiid taking a page out of the Ronald Acuna book of acting early in this third quarter. – 9:03 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
The Cavs are going to have three All-Stars, Joel Embiid is going to win NBA MVP, and there’s going to be a first-time champion in the league. Those, and the rest of my #Cavs and NBA predictions are right here: thelandondemand.com/news/2022/oct/… – 9:03 PM
The Cavs are going to have three All-Stars, Joel Embiid is going to win NBA MVP, and there’s going to be a first-time champion in the league. Those, and the rest of my #Cavs and NBA predictions are right here: thelandondemand.com/news/2022/oct/… – 9:03 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Little tussle between Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart. Two with a little history going back to their college days. – 9:02 PM
Little tussle between Joel Embiid and Marcus Smart. Two with a little history going back to their college days. – 9:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Now here come the “(Bleep) Embiid” chants. Play is being reviewed. Tech on Smart. #Celtics #76ers – 9:01 PM
Now here come the “(Bleep) Embiid” chants. Play is being reviewed. Tech on Smart. #Celtics #76ers – 9:01 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford bringing entire #celtics team together after a scuffle broke out between Smart and Embiid. Technical foul on Smart. – 9:01 PM
Horford bringing entire #celtics team together after a scuffle broke out between Smart and Embiid. Technical foul on Smart. – 9:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Welcome to the Marcus Smart vs Joel Embiid tussle portion of the game. The two had to be separated and the crowd is chanting “F—- Embiid!” – 9:01 PM
Welcome to the Marcus Smart vs Joel Embiid tussle portion of the game. The two had to be separated and the crowd is chanting “F—- Embiid!” – 9:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics fans with the “I have a favorite player other than Embiid” chant going – 9:01 PM
Celtics fans with the “I have a favorite player other than Embiid” chant going – 9:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Well, it only took 19 seconds for the second half to get interesting.
Marcus Smart gets tangled up with Joel Embiid, who hooked his arm and drew a foul. Smart then tried to grab Embiid’s leg, and Embiid fell to the ground. Jaylen Brown then came over and got in Embiid’s face. – 9:00 PM
Well, it only took 19 seconds for the second half to get interesting.
Marcus Smart gets tangled up with Joel Embiid, who hooked his arm and drew a foul. Smart then tried to grab Embiid’s leg, and Embiid fell to the ground. Jaylen Brown then came over and got in Embiid’s face. – 9:00 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
A frank exchange of ideas between Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid – 9:00 PM
A frank exchange of ideas between Jaylen Brown and Joel Embiid – 9:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
We’ve got a scuffle, Smart and Embiid and then Jaylen Brown joins in. #Celtics #76ers – 9:00 PM
We’ve got a scuffle, Smart and Embiid and then Jaylen Brown joins in. #Celtics #76ers – 9:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Daryl Morey spoke about maybe not staggering Embiid and Harden. They reallllly should. James needs some minutes to cook with an open floor. – 8:58 PM
Daryl Morey spoke about maybe not staggering Embiid and Harden. They reallllly should. James needs some minutes to cook with an open floor. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
On weird thing about Philly is their offensive mix. Maxes clearly wants to run. Harris can do well in an uptempo game. But Harden and Embiid want to slow it down and dissect the defense. Doc would do well to stagger more. But staggering has never really been Doc’s thing. – 8:51 PM
On weird thing about Philly is their offensive mix. Maxes clearly wants to run. Harris can do well in an uptempo game. But Harden and Embiid want to slow it down and dissect the defense. Doc would do well to stagger more. But staggering has never really been Doc’s thing. – 8:51 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Harden-Embiid was the NBA’s most efficient pick-and-roll duo last season. And after spending the summer working on their timing they could be even better. pic.twitter.com/j4MDsAgFhf – 8:48 PM
Harden-Embiid was the NBA’s most efficient pick-and-roll duo last season. And after spending the summer working on their timing they could be even better. pic.twitter.com/j4MDsAgFhf – 8:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
63-63 at the half
Brown – 18 points
Tatum – 16 points
Brogdon – 10 points
Celtics – 54.8% FGs
Celtics – 4-15 3Ps
Celtics – 13-16 FTs
Celtics – 5 TOs
Harden – 22/3/4
Harris – 14 points
Embiid – 11 points
76ers – 50% FGs
76ers – 9-20 3Ps
76ers – 14-17 FTs
76ers – 7 TOs – 8:46 PM
63-63 at the half
Brown – 18 points
Tatum – 16 points
Brogdon – 10 points
Celtics – 54.8% FGs
Celtics – 4-15 3Ps
Celtics – 13-16 FTs
Celtics – 5 TOs
Harden – 22/3/4
Harris – 14 points
Embiid – 11 points
76ers – 50% FGs
76ers – 9-20 3Ps
76ers – 14-17 FTs
76ers – 7 TOs – 8:46 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tie ballgame at halftime, 63-63.
Harden: 22 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 14 PTS / 2 REB / 3-4 3fg
Embiid: 11 PTS / 6 REB / 2 AST
MAxey: 9 PTS / 2 AST / 4-6 fg – 8:45 PM
Tie ballgame at halftime, 63-63.
Harden: 22 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 14 PTS / 2 REB / 3-4 3fg
Embiid: 11 PTS / 6 REB / 2 AST
MAxey: 9 PTS / 2 AST / 4-6 fg – 8:45 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
And after all of ~that~ it is 63-63 at the half. Harden has 22 points on 5-of-9 from the floor (including that desperation make and hilarious miss), 4 assists and 3 rebounds. Harris with 14 points on 3-of-4 from deep. Embiid with 11 and 6 but had to sit late with three fouls. – 8:45 PM
And after all of ~that~ it is 63-63 at the half. Harden has 22 points on 5-of-9 from the floor (including that desperation make and hilarious miss), 4 assists and 3 rebounds. Harris with 14 points on 3-of-4 from deep. Embiid with 11 and 6 but had to sit late with three fouls. – 8:45 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden beats the buzzer over Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum.
Then he winks at the camera lol pic.twitter.com/sL0Y6ykeKI – 8:44 PM
James Harden beats the buzzer over Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum.
Then he winks at the camera lol pic.twitter.com/sL0Y6ykeKI – 8:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Score tied at 63 at the half. Harden with 22 points while making 4 of 7 threes. Harris has 14 points, while Embiid has 11 and 6. – 8:44 PM
Score tied at 63 at the half. Harden with 22 points while making 4 of 7 threes. Harris has 14 points, while Embiid has 11 and 6. – 8:44 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
First Wesley Johnson and now Marcus Smart. James Harden knows exactly what he needs to do destroying his opponents ankles. #brotherlylove pic.twitter.com/OiIoKryIQd – 8:44 PM
First Wesley Johnson and now Marcus Smart. James Harden knows exactly what he needs to do destroying his opponents ankles. #brotherlylove pic.twitter.com/OiIoKryIQd – 8:44 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Marcus Smart defends the shimmy much better than Wesley Johnson did. – 8:42 PM
Marcus Smart defends the shimmy much better than Wesley Johnson did. – 8:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Can we discuss the projectile flop from Marcus Smart on that Harden missed 3? – 8:41 PM
Can we discuss the projectile flop from Marcus Smart on that Harden missed 3? – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s always fun to watch defenses like Boston or Miami defend Embiid
Just never allow him to be comfortable
Flip positioning, switch matchups, no single coverage
It’s just a cycle – 8:38 PM
It’s always fun to watch defenses like Boston or Miami defend Embiid
Just never allow him to be comfortable
Flip positioning, switch matchups, no single coverage
It’s just a cycle – 8:38 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Tremendous sequence: Marcus Smart tries to grift a foul on James Harden. Harden shoulder shimmies before bricking a wide-open 3. Harden watches Jayson Tatum go by him for a layup. – 8:37 PM
Tremendous sequence: Marcus Smart tries to grift a foul on James Harden. Harden shoulder shimmies before bricking a wide-open 3. Harden watches Jayson Tatum go by him for a layup. – 8:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
What a wild sequence: James Harden absolutely shakes Marcus Smart, does a shimmy, then airballs a 3, followed by Jayson Tatum going right by him for a layup at the other end and Joel Embiid picking up his third foul. – 8:37 PM
What a wild sequence: James Harden absolutely shakes Marcus Smart, does a shimmy, then airballs a 3, followed by Jayson Tatum going right by him for a layup at the other end and Joel Embiid picking up his third foul. – 8:37 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
With 3:04 left in the second quarter of Game 1, we got our first Embiid DX floor celebration of the season. Fun hoops in Boston, not many stops either way. – 8:36 PM
With 3:04 left in the second quarter of Game 1, we got our first Embiid DX floor celebration of the season. Fun hoops in Boston, not many stops either way. – 8:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Vonleh has given Boston decent minutes, but he has to secure that rebound. And if you’re going to foul Embiid, you can’t let him get that ball up on the glass. – 8:35 PM
Vonleh has given Boston decent minutes, but he has to secure that rebound. And if you’re going to foul Embiid, you can’t let him get that ball up on the glass. – 8:35 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Philly making a very concerted effort to get Embiid the ball at the nail in that Dirk Nowitzki spot with a live dribble. C’s haven’t found a great counter yet. – 8:35 PM
Philly making a very concerted effort to get Embiid the ball at the nail in that Dirk Nowitzki spot with a live dribble. C’s haven’t found a great counter yet. – 8:35 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid, very ambitious. This is the stuff that played right into the Heat’s hands last May. pic.twitter.com/Y34OZUcLnL – 8:35 PM
Embiid, very ambitious. This is the stuff that played right into the Heat’s hands last May. pic.twitter.com/Y34OZUcLnL – 8:35 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
When Tobias Harris is making 3s like this (3-4 thus far tonight) this team is, and I cannot stress this enough, very, very hard to guard.
[Joel Embiid, who we often forget is seven feet tall, made a 3 as I typed this]. – 8:33 PM
When Tobias Harris is making 3s like this (3-4 thus far tonight) this team is, and I cannot stress this enough, very, very hard to guard.
[Joel Embiid, who we often forget is seven feet tall, made a 3 as I typed this]. – 8:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Philly is dangerous offensively. 30 for Harris/Harden even as #Celtics do a good job on Embiid. – 8:30 PM
Philly is dangerous offensively. 30 for Harris/Harden even as #Celtics do a good job on Embiid. – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The double-rotate-repeat theory against Joel Embiid and the 76ers still holding strong, as Miami loves to do
Even better of an option in these non-Harden minutes – 8:25 PM
The double-rotate-repeat theory against Joel Embiid and the 76ers still holding strong, as Miami loves to do
Even better of an option in these non-Harden minutes – 8:25 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
With Robert Williams out for a while and Al Horford being, well, a little on the older side, legit concerns about frontcourt depth.
Local product Noah Vonleh of Haverhill has done a nice job (with some help) on Joel Embiid thus far tonight. – 8:24 PM
With Robert Williams out for a while and Al Horford being, well, a little on the older side, legit concerns about frontcourt depth.
Local product Noah Vonleh of Haverhill has done a nice job (with some help) on Joel Embiid thus far tonight. – 8:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Melton can’t record scratch like that off Embiid kickouts. Just shoot it. – 8:22 PM
Melton can’t record scratch like that off Embiid kickouts. Just shoot it. – 8:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum has been everywhere defensively early on for the Celtics. Getting involved in all sorts of stuff at that end, including nearly getting a steal off of Joel Embiid on that last possession. – 8:22 PM
Jayson Tatum has been everywhere defensively early on for the Celtics. Getting involved in all sorts of stuff at that end, including nearly getting a steal off of Joel Embiid on that last possession. – 8:22 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Harden and Embiid scamming the refs for three hours straight pic.twitter.com/4NryzSO2rH – 8:21 PM
Harden and Embiid scamming the refs for three hours straight pic.twitter.com/4NryzSO2rH – 8:21 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Good call on Grant Williams. Tried to go straight up but had the arms forward and hit Embiid on his arm. – 8:19 PM
Good call on Grant Williams. Tried to go straight up but had the arms forward and hit Embiid on his arm. – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston needs to keep putting Embiid in PnR. He doesn’t want to step out to the perimeter this much, especially not with two fouls. – 8:18 PM
Boston needs to keep putting Embiid in PnR. He doesn’t want to step out to the perimeter this much, especially not with two fouls. – 8:18 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
That’s the second time Embiid has fallen like that. You hold your breath every time he goes down. – 8:17 PM
That’s the second time Embiid has fallen like that. You hold your breath every time he goes down. – 8:17 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid hits his first shot of the game (and season). His early break means he is starting the second with Melton-Maxey-House-Niang. – 8:16 PM
Embiid hits his first shot of the game (and season). His early break means he is starting the second with Melton-Maxey-House-Niang. – 8:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Horford returns along with White, Brogdn, GWilliams, White and Tatum. #Celtics #76ers
Embiid is back for PHL, Harden gets a break. – 8:15 PM
Horford returns along with White, Brogdn, GWilliams, White and Tatum. #Celtics #76ers
Embiid is back for PHL, Harden gets a break. – 8:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
76ers lead 29-24 after one
Tatum – 8 points
Grant – 5 points
Brown – 4 points
Smart – 4 points, 3 assists
Celtics – 38.1% FGs
Celtics – 2-9 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Harden – 16 points
Harris – 8 points
Embiid – 1 point, 4 rebounds
76ers – 35% FGs
76ers – 11-14 FTs
76ers – 5 TOs – 8:14 PM
76ers lead 29-24 after one
Tatum – 8 points
Grant – 5 points
Brown – 4 points
Smart – 4 points, 3 assists
Celtics – 38.1% FGs
Celtics – 2-9 3Ps
Celtics – 4 TOs
Harden – 16 points
Harris – 8 points
Embiid – 1 point, 4 rebounds
76ers – 35% FGs
76ers – 11-14 FTs
76ers – 5 TOs – 8:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 29, Celtics 24 at the end of a marathon first quarter. Harden with 16 points (8-of-8 FT). Harris with 8 points. Embiid had to sit early with two fouls. – 8:12 PM
Sixers 29, Celtics 24 at the end of a marathon first quarter. Harden with 16 points (8-of-8 FT). Harris with 8 points. Embiid had to sit early with two fouls. – 8:12 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail #76ers 29-24 after 1Q. Tatum 8, GWilliams 5; Harden 16, Harris 8, Embiid 1. – 8:12 PM
#Celtics trail #76ers 29-24 after 1Q. Tatum 8, GWilliams 5; Harden 16, Harris 8, Embiid 1. – 8:12 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Grant Williams is hitting step-back 3s, driving and finishing at the rim, and has spent time defensively on both James Harden and Joel Embiid so far.
Just absolutely one of my favorite dudes league-wide. Such a fun chess piece for Boston as a role player. – 8:09 PM
Grant Williams is hitting step-back 3s, driving and finishing at the rim, and has spent time defensively on both James Harden and Joel Embiid so far.
Just absolutely one of my favorite dudes league-wide. Such a fun chess piece for Boston as a role player. – 8:09 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Montrezl Harrell the first sub off the bench for the Sixers as he comes in for Embiid.
Paul Reed was the backup C to start the preseason, but the team has maintained that they will use both Harrell and Reed in that role. – 8:02 PM
Montrezl Harrell the first sub off the bench for the Sixers as he comes in for Embiid.
Paul Reed was the backup C to start the preseason, but the team has maintained that they will use both Harrell and Reed in that role. – 8:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
One of the interesting subplots of Sixers training camp was whether Montrezl Harrell or Paul Reed would be Joel Embiid’s backup. Tonight, Harrell gets the first shot at the job. – 8:01 PM
One of the interesting subplots of Sixers training camp was whether Montrezl Harrell or Paul Reed would be Joel Embiid’s backup. Tonight, Harrell gets the first shot at the job. – 8:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Malcolm Brogdon will be making his Celtics debut after the timeout.
Doc Rivers makes his first sub and it’s Montrezl Harrell for Joel Embiid. – 8:00 PM
Malcolm Brogdon will be making his Celtics debut after the timeout.
Doc Rivers makes his first sub and it’s Montrezl Harrell for Joel Embiid. – 8:00 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first sub of the season is Montrezl Harrell, replacing Joel Embiid. – 8:00 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers‘ first sub of the season is Montrezl Harrell, replacing Joel Embiid. – 8:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers seem like they’re asking Embiid to switch when his man sets the screen. Has led to a couple wide open 3s Bos hasn’t knocked down yet. Curious if that sticks – 7:56 PM
Sixers seem like they’re asking Embiid to switch when his man sets the screen. Has led to a couple wide open 3s Bos hasn’t knocked down yet. Curious if that sticks – 7:56 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
celtics sub grant in for white and put him on embiid. horford and vonleh already have two fouls. – 7:54 PM
celtics sub grant in for white and put him on embiid. horford and vonleh already have two fouls. – 7:54 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
That was #Rockets guard Jalen Green, along with Joel Embiid and Giannis, in that new Google Pixel commercial. – 7:53 PM
That was #Rockets guard Jalen Green, along with Joel Embiid and Giannis, in that new Google Pixel commercial. – 7:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Love Embiid passing instantly out of doubles much more than looking to dribble against them. – 7:53 PM
Love Embiid passing instantly out of doubles much more than looking to dribble against them. – 7:53 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Chaotic start in Boston. Two fouls apiece for Joel Embiid and Al Horford, though Doc Rivers has kept Embiid in the game.
Tobias Harris has seven early points, helped Sixers get through the Boston blitz. – 7:52 PM
Chaotic start in Boston. Two fouls apiece for Joel Embiid and Al Horford, though Doc Rivers has kept Embiid in the game.
Tobias Harris has seven early points, helped Sixers get through the Boston blitz. – 7:52 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Rough re-entry back into the league for Noah Vonleh having to match up with Embiid – 7:51 PM
Rough re-entry back into the league for Noah Vonleh having to match up with Embiid – 7:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I don’t know what the Nets are gonna do when the Sixers post Joel Embiid up on the opposite side of the court before the ball is inbounded. – 7:51 PM
I don’t know what the Nets are gonna do when the Sixers post Joel Embiid up on the opposite side of the court before the ball is inbounded. – 7:51 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
embiid post ups remain a significant problem. took him about two possessions to adjust to boston doubling on the catch – 7:51 PM
embiid post ups remain a significant problem. took him about two possessions to adjust to boston doubling on the catch – 7:51 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Can’t even get through Harden’s first shift without his defense costing Embiid a foul? Man. – 7:50 PM
Can’t even get through Harden’s first shift without his defense costing Embiid a foul? Man. – 7:50 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Joel Embiid is once again wearing his Embiid One signature shoe — although it’s an updated version with a UA Flow outsole added. pic.twitter.com/sT0fXR4yTK – 7:50 PM
Joel Embiid is once again wearing his Embiid One signature shoe — although it’s an updated version with a UA Flow outsole added. pic.twitter.com/sT0fXR4yTK – 7:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Great Embiid pass out of a creeping Brown double gets Harris a 3 for five straight points. #76ers take an 11-9 lead, but Embiid picks up his 2nd foul guarding Smart on the other end. – 7:49 PM
Great Embiid pass out of a creeping Brown double gets Harris a 3 for five straight points. #76ers take an 11-9 lead, but Embiid picks up his 2nd foul guarding Smart on the other end. – 7:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Am I the only one who still pauses and takes a deep breath whenever Embiid hits the floor? – 7:48 PM
Am I the only one who still pauses and takes a deep breath whenever Embiid hits the floor? – 7:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Two early fouls on Horford after an Embiid put back attempt and Harden pull up 3 try that drew a late foul call on Al switching out. – 7:43 PM
Two early fouls on Horford after an Embiid put back attempt and Harden pull up 3 try that drew a late foul call on Al switching out. – 7:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’m seeing a lot of open PJ Tucker and 2 on Joel Embiid in the post 🤔 – 7:41 PM
I’m seeing a lot of open PJ Tucker and 2 on Joel Embiid in the post 🤔 – 7:41 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Great start by the Celtics out to this 9-2 run but the 2 was a putback and now an OReb by Embiid has him on the line. Rebounding has to be fixed – 7:41 PM
Great start by the Celtics out to this 9-2 run but the 2 was a putback and now an OReb by Embiid has him on the line. Rebounding has to be fixed – 7:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
If the Celtics are going to start games small, they need to be aggressive collapsing driving lanes to make the offense pick up the ball early or turn it over. It’s working well so far, until Joel Embiid starts getting mismatches they can’t switch out of. – 7:41 PM
If the Celtics are going to start games small, they need to be aggressive collapsing driving lanes to make the offense pick up the ball early or turn it over. It’s working well so far, until Joel Embiid starts getting mismatches they can’t switch out of. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
About as good a start as you could get against Joel Embiid. Took two jumpers and committed a foul. – 7:39 PM
About as good a start as you could get against Joel Embiid. Took two jumpers and committed a foul. – 7:39 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Strong drive by Tatum, who continues attacking well, drawing a foul on Embiid. Want to defend the Sixers? getting Embiid in early foul trouble will help – 7:38 PM
Strong drive by Tatum, who continues attacking well, drawing a foul on Embiid. Want to defend the Sixers? getting Embiid in early foul trouble will help – 7:38 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart scores the first basket of the season for the #Celtics, and dishes out the first assist. Boston off to an early 7-2 lead after Jayson Tatum makes a pair of free throws. – 7:38 PM
Marcus Smart scores the first basket of the season for the #Celtics, and dishes out the first assist. Boston off to an early 7-2 lead after Jayson Tatum makes a pair of free throws. – 7:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics getting the first stop on Embiid throwing help with Jaylen Brown. – 7:37 PM
#Celtics getting the first stop on Embiid throwing help with Jaylen Brown. – 7:37 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Philly +2.5
Embiid over 26.5
LAL-GSW over 224.5
LeBron over 27.5
Parlay: LeBron over 27.5, Poole over 17.5, Philly +2.5, Embiid over 26.5
And I’m riding with @Mike5754‘s Philly/Lakers ML parlay he dropped on @CBSSportsHQ too. – 7:15 PM
Philly +2.5
Embiid over 26.5
LAL-GSW over 224.5
LeBron over 27.5
Parlay: LeBron over 27.5, Poole over 17.5, Philly +2.5, Embiid over 26.5
And I’m riding with @Mike5754‘s Philly/Lakers ML parlay he dropped on @CBSSportsHQ too. – 7:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics starters: Brown, Tatum, Horford, White and Smart..
#Sixers starters: Tucker, Harris, Embiid, Maxey and Harden. pic.twitter.com/R0SEHzqgyx – 7:09 PM
#Celtics starters: Brown, Tatum, Horford, White and Smart..
#Sixers starters: Tucker, Harris, Embiid, Maxey and Harden. pic.twitter.com/R0SEHzqgyx – 7:09 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
2022 NBA Predictions. Let’s see how these age:
EC: Bucks over Celtics
WC: Warriors over Clippers
Finals: Bucks over Warriors
MVP: Embiid
ROY: Banchero
DPOY: Bam
6MOY: Poole
MIP: Zion
COY: Jenkins
EOY: Altman – 7:01 PM
2022 NBA Predictions. Let’s see how these age:
EC: Bucks over Celtics
WC: Warriors over Clippers
Finals: Bucks over Warriors
MVP: Embiid
ROY: Banchero
DPOY: Bam
6MOY: Poole
MIP: Zion
COY: Jenkins
EOY: Altman – 7:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
PJ Tucker
Tobias Harris
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey – 7:00 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
PJ Tucker
Tobias Harris
James Harden
Tyrese Maxey – 7:00 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – October 18, 2022 – NBA Opening Night Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams, Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/atUjgXM97t – 7:00 PM
Sixers at Celtics – TD Garden – October 18, 2022 – NBA Opening Night Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Philadelphia – James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams, Gallinari Philadelphia: None pic.twitter.com/atUjgXM97t – 7:00 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Marcus Smart with what appears to be freshly greened hair pic.twitter.com/uMraWpjbaj – 6:33 PM
Marcus Smart with what appears to be freshly greened hair pic.twitter.com/uMraWpjbaj – 6:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Rivers said even though Harden/Embiid were a top P&R duo last year, he still didn’t feel like they had great synergy. Every day they’ve been together since he arrived, Rivers said, helps. – 6:06 PM
Rivers said even though Harden/Embiid were a top P&R duo last year, he still didn’t feel like they had great synergy. Every day they’ve been together since he arrived, Rivers said, helps. – 6:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
2022 PPG:
25.5 — Steph
26.9 — Tatum
30.3 — LeBron
30.6 — Embiid
Who drops the most points tonight? pic.twitter.com/wnbG6XzGXy – 2:22 PM
2022 PPG:
25.5 — Steph
26.9 — Tatum
30.3 — LeBron
30.6 — Embiid
Who drops the most points tonight? pic.twitter.com/wnbG6XzGXy – 2:22 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Official Season Predictions:
MVP: Joel Embiid
DPOY: Giannis Antetokounmpo
ROY: Keegan Murray
6MAN: Jordan Poole
MIP: Tyrese Maxey
COACH: Joe Mazzulla
EXEC: Sean Marks
Radio Roulette is LIVE, talking about it all now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/DFKZnoWril pic.twitter.com/oc3dUloaVT – 2:05 PM
Official Season Predictions:
MVP: Joel Embiid
DPOY: Giannis Antetokounmpo
ROY: Keegan Murray
6MAN: Jordan Poole
MIP: Tyrese Maxey
COACH: Joe Mazzulla
EXEC: Sean Marks
Radio Roulette is LIVE, talking about it all now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/DFKZnoWril pic.twitter.com/oc3dUloaVT – 2:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Here are my opening night bets:
– Sixers/Warriors moneyline parlay (+206).
– Same-Game Parlay: Maxey 3+ 3’s, Harden 8+ assists, Embiid under 27.5 points (+446).
– In honor of @wheatonbrando, Warriors third quarter moneyline (-176). – 1:12 PM
Here are my opening night bets:
– Sixers/Warriors moneyline parlay (+206).
– Same-Game Parlay: Maxey 3+ 3’s, Harden 8+ assists, Embiid under 27.5 points (+446).
– In honor of @wheatonbrando, Warriors third quarter moneyline (-176). – 1:12 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
NBA is here so let’s go down my list 1) best player Greek Freek Who wins the Chip Boston Celtics,hyped to see comeback Zion Most Exciting player to watch Ja Morant, Scoring Champ Kd Best Cabernet LBJ2022-23 MVP Joel embiid who should win MVP Steph Most Underrated Jimmy Butler – 11:49 AM
NBA is here so let’s go down my list 1) best player Greek Freek Who wins the Chip Boston Celtics,hyped to see comeback Zion Most Exciting player to watch Ja Morant, Scoring Champ Kd Best Cabernet LBJ2022-23 MVP Joel embiid who should win MVP Steph Most Underrated Jimmy Butler – 11:49 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I just made my final futures bet of the preseason.
Joel Embiid MVP, +600.
Trust the motherfucking process. – 11:29 AM
I just made my final futures bet of the preseason.
Joel Embiid MVP, +600.
Trust the motherfucking process. – 11:29 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
My favorite NBA Award bets:
* Tari Eason to win Rookie of the Year (+4000)
* Malcolm Brogdon to win Sixth Man of the Year (+1000)
* Tyrese Haliburton to win Most Improved Player (+1400)
* Embiid to win MVP (+600)
(and the Suns to miss the playoffs (+850)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/best-bets-pa… – 11:08 AM
My favorite NBA Award bets:
* Tari Eason to win Rookie of the Year (+4000)
* Malcolm Brogdon to win Sixth Man of the Year (+1000)
* Tyrese Haliburton to win Most Improved Player (+1400)
* Embiid to win MVP (+600)
(and the Suns to miss the playoffs (+850)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/best-bets-pa… – 11:08 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
We. Are. Back.
New NBA Matchups! Talking Tatum’s shot profile vs. Tucker, Brogdon’s dime fest, Philly’s improved perimeter D, red-hot Maxey, Embiid vs. Horford (aka Chalklate Milk today), LAL lineups, Kerr’s comments on minutes limits, and much more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-o… – 11:05 AM
We. Are. Back.
New NBA Matchups! Talking Tatum’s shot profile vs. Tucker, Brogdon’s dime fest, Philly’s improved perimeter D, red-hot Maxey, Embiid vs. Horford (aka Chalklate Milk today), LAL lineups, Kerr’s comments on minutes limits, and much more.
establishtherun.com/nba-matchups-o… – 11:05 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Happy Sixers Opening Night! A thread of our season preview content, starting with the first full season of the Embiid-Harden partnership
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:42 AM
Happy Sixers Opening Night! A thread of our season preview content, starting with the first full season of the Embiid-Harden partnership
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 10:42 AM
More on this storyline
Jared Weiss: Jaylen Brown said he went at Embiid when he pulled Smart’s arm because he thought Embiid was trying to hurt Smart. “Embiid was getting away with a lot of unnecessary pushing and shoving…We’re not taking no mess this year.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / October 19, 2022
“When I was out there, we didn’t talk about the [rumors],” said Smart. “I just decided, me being me, to reach out to him because I personally understand what it’s like to have your names in trade talks. I’ve been in it for nine years straight. So, for me, I can understand where his head might be, if it’s there. -via NBC Sports / October 18, 2022
Marcus Smart received the highest share of negative Tweets. 41.03% of all Tweets directed towards him were deemed negative. LeBron James was Tweeted at the most. He had more than 704k Tweets mentioning him, with the highest number of negative messages (115,764). -via Action Network / October 17, 2022
Jeff Eisenband: Joel Embiid sending Derrick White back to last season. pic.twitter.com/uekqQG9ksm -via Twitter @JeffEisenband / October 18, 2022
Given that bread and butter was very tasty last season, head coach Doc Rivers has been reminding his stars they won’t often need to stray from the basics. Lineups with Harden and Joel Embiid were in the 99th percentile for offensive rating (124.1) last regular season, per Cleaning the Glass. Harden’s personal outlook is straightforward. “For me, I think it’s fairly easy,” he said. “I think it’s just me having an attack mindset and an aggressive mindset, for the most part. Me trying to get into the paint and me being aggressive, whether it’s passing or it’s scoring, that’ll make it easy. Just be in attack mode for the full 48 minutes and good things will happen.” -via NBC Sports / October 17, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.