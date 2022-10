Marcus Smart on Joel Embiid: 'I could've cracked his head open, but I didn't'

Given that bread and butter was very tasty last season, head coach Doc Rivers has been reminding his stars they won’t often need to stray from the basics. Lineups with Harden and Joel Embiid were in the 99th percentile for offensive rating (124.1) last regular season, per Cleaning the Glass. Harden’s personal outlook is straightforward. “For me, I think it’s fairly easy,” he said. “I think it’s just me having an attack mindset and an aggressive mindset, for the most part. Me trying to get into the paint and me being aggressive, whether it’s passing or it’s scoring, that’ll make it easy. Just be in attack mode for the full 48 minutes and good things will happen.” -via NBC Sports / October 17, 2022