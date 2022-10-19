Myles Turner suffered ankle injury after landing on ball boy's foot during pregame

Jake Fischer: Source: Myles Turner landed on a ball boy’s foot during pregame warmups, leading to tonight’s ill-timed ankle injury. Unfortunate twist after rehabbing to return for Indiana’s season opener.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Carlisle went 10 deep in the first quarter — and that doesn’t include Myles Turner.
I’m surprised Aaron Nesmith is out there considering he hasn’t been full-go in almost two weeks. And plantar fascia injuries typically linger. – 7:44 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Source: Myles Turner landed on a ball boy’s foot during pregame warmups, leading to tonight’s ill-timed ankle injury. Unfortunate twist after rehabbing to return for Indiana’s season opener. – 7:25 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Myles Turner has been ruled out of the Pacers’ season opener after spraining his ankle during pre-game warmups. – 6:42 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Just in: Myles Turner is out tonight vs Wizards after tweaking his ankle at 5pm during warmups – 6:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Buddy Hield and Myles Turner might be the two best shooters on this team. – 11:44 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“A successful season for this group is just laying the foundation for what’s to come in the future”
Myles Turner talks about the type of team the @Indiana Pacers will be this coming season with @Mark_J_Boyle pic.twitter.com/Gs926P2xwR – 12:00 AM
Tony East: Myles Turner tweaked his ankle during warmups pregame and won’t play tonight. -via Twitter @TEastNBA / October 19, 2022
Is there one guy that from your understanding is higher on (the Lakers’) wish list? From my understanding, it is Myles Turner and I think there definitely are reservations from their side on both guys (Turner and Buddy Hield). -via Spotify / October 6, 2022
I know they would have some interest in extending (Myles Turner), but the intel they’ve gotten back is that he wants to most likely test unrestricted for agency. -via Spotify / October 6, 2022
