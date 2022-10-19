Myles Turner tweaks ankle pregame, won't play

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Evan Sidery @esidery
Myles Turner has been ruled out of the Pacers’ season opener after spraining his ankle during pre-game warmups. – 6:42 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Just in: Myles Turner is out tonight vs Wizards after tweaking his ankle at 5pm during warmups – 6:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Buddy Hield and Myles Turner might be the two best shooters on this team. – 11:44 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“A successful season for this group is just laying the foundation for what’s to come in the future”
Myles Turner talks about the type of team the @Indiana Pacers will be this coming season with @Mark_J_Boyle pic.twitter.com/Gs926P2xwR – 12:00 AM
Is there one guy that from your understanding is higher on (the Lakers’) wish list? From my understanding, it is Myles Turner and I think there definitely are reservations from their side on both guys (Turner and Buddy Hield). -via Spotify / October 6, 2022
I know they would have some interest in extending (Myles Turner), but the intel they’ve gotten back is that he wants to most likely test unrestricted for agency. -via Spotify / October 6, 2022
On the cusp of training camp, as media day neared and the topic of Westbrook’s uncertain future continued to dominate the conversation around the NBA, sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations say the Lakers’ key decision-makers spent several days engaged in deep conversations about the feasibility of a blockbuster trade with Indiana. Vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka, owner Jeanie Buss and senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis seriously considered sending Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for center Myles Turner and guard Buddy Hield, sources said. They held a series of meetings in the days leading up to camp to analyze the possible Pacers deal from every angle, with the views of Ham and Lakers executives Joey and Jesse Buss also being strongly considered in the process. The organization even delayed the midweek news conference for Pelinka and Ham as the debate continued. -via The Athletic / October 3, 2022
