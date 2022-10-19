Nikola Jokic on Jamal Murray: 'I know he's gonna be really bad for the next 20 games, but we're gonna survive'

Mike Singer: Nikola Jokic, on his excitement of playing with Jamal Murray again: “I love to play with him, of course. I know he’s gonna be really bad for the next 20 games, but we’re gonna survive.”
Source: Twitter @msinger
Michael Singer @msinger
When Jamal Murray first got hurt, he set a target date of the playoffs to return. He envisioned it & dreamt about it, but it didn’t happen. After 18 long months, featuring numerous stops and starts, the reward is here.
“I’m back,” he told me. Here’s how:
denverpost.com/2022/10/18/jam… – 3:41 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Asked Jokić about getting Jamal Murray back in the starting lineup for the regular season:
“I love to play with him, of course. I know he’s going to be really bad for the next 20 games but we’re going to survive.” pic.twitter.com/EofkeBAyep – 3:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray will play in tomorrow’s season opener in Utah. He wanted to play in the Nuggets’ final preseason game in Golden State but rested his hamstring, which today he said feels good. I’d expect him to be on a minutes restriction to open the regular season. – 2:38 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić came to do his media session and told Jamal Murray “you’re done” and Murray really got up for Joker 😂 pic.twitter.com/4wAx8wcVX0 – 2:29 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Asked Jamal Murray about the Broken Arrow production, he said it was really well done. I asked if it’s led to reflection on how far he’s come.
“No. I reflect on that shit every day.” – 2:25 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
That was maybe the best Nikola Jokic presser of the past few years. – 2:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic, with ice on his right wrist following practice today. He’s good to go for tomorrow in Utah. pic.twitter.com/GTcw5v08zF – 2:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Fresh cut Joker before the season tips tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/miz56a6Luo – 2:06 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
🚨 JOKER FRESH HAIRCUT ALERT FOR THE START OF A NEW SEASON 🚨 pic.twitter.com/hplNfHZJEj – 2:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jokic going for history, Pop’s list grows, Udonis is older than how many coaches, and more: the 10 things to know coming into the NBA season. apnews.com/article/62cbe5… – 7:13 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
After 18 months, Kitchener’s own Jamal Murray is nearly back from his ACL tear. With exclusive, behind the scenes footage, @TSN_Sports told his recovery story beautifully. #Nuggets fans, you don’t want to miss this. Was happy to share my small insight.
https://t.co/lidv7dn26P pic.twitter.com/mfQWSS5cHo – 8:49 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray participated in the live portion of practice today. It sounds like he’s on track to play Wednesday in Utah. – 2:43 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says the second team handled the starters again today. That includes Jamal Murray, who was a full participant in practice.
Said starters weren’t disciplined enough. – 2:31 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jamal Murray participated in the live portion of today’s practice, Michael Malone says. – 2:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I wrote a quick film study on the evolution of the Jokic-Gordon PnR and highlight how the return of Michael Porter Jr. makes it easy for the Nuggets to create open looks.
thednvr.com/its-easy-for-t… – 11:16 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW for @MileHighSports:
Practice today was full of interesting details, the most important being Jamal Murray’s status for Wednesday night provided by Michael Malone.
“I think come opening night, he should be good to go.”
milehighsports.com/practice-diary… – 7:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone expects both Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Nikola Jokic (wrist) available for Wednesday’s season opener at Utah.
denverpost.com/2022/10/16/nug… – 6:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic praised MPJ’s offensive ability, and added that defensively, the most important thing is “that he’s trying.”
Have been writing it. I think those two have come a ways. – 4:25 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
After talking with Coach Malone, sounds like Jamal Murray will be good to go on Wednesday in the opener at Utah.
Malone said he won’t be getting 30 minutes and there will be a gradual ramp up as the regular season gets going. – 4:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone says that as guys get back healthy, he will try to stagger starters with the second unit, namely Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. – 3:58 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic was a full participant in practice today. Jamal Murray was not. Murray wanted to play Friday but the Nuggets wanted to be smart. Sounds like Murray is probable for the season opener, though not at regular minutes. – 3:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said Jamal Murray participated in a lot of today’s practice. Said he really wanted to play Friday at GSW but it came down to risk/reward.
Malone said come opening night at Utah, Murray “should be good to go.”
Sounded like in limited minutes. – 3:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic said his wrist was fine. Of his wrap? “Maybe it’s a new trend.”
Asked him if there was hesitation from 3 because of his wrist. He said no, the hesitation is because he hasn’t been hitting his shots. – 3:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Ivica Zubac unplugged: Clippers’ center talks Kawhi Leonard’s return, Paul George’s leadership, defending Nikola Jokic/Joel Embiid & more. Zubac on Kawhi: “He’s looking like Kawhi pre-injury. He’s healthy, strong and quick.” https://t.co/GOiMcgPYgR pic.twitter.com/c9DLVdMAs4 – 10:54 AM
Harrison Wind: It’s clear how much Nikola Jokic loves Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in Denver. He’s quickly picked up the system. Jokic today: “KCP’s the guy who’s been in the right spot every time, I don’t know how. Nobody is telling him. He has a good feel for the game, a good feel for space.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / October 18, 2022
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic, on his excitement of playing with Jamal Murray again: “I love to play with him, of course. I know he’s gonna be really bad for the next 20 games, but we’re gonna survive.” -via Twitter @msinger / October 18, 2022
Michael Singer: Nikola Jokic had a giant ice wrap around his right wrist. Asked him if it was precautionary, & he’s sticking with his line: “It’s a new trend.” Since he tends to play chess w/ everyone, I like to think he’s antagonizing media with the wrap. Don’t think it inhibits availability. -via Twitter @msinger / October 18, 2022
Michael Singer: Asked Jamal Murray whether he wanted to play at Golden State, and unbeknownst to me, Michael Malone snuck into Murray’s media scrum. “I really wanted to play but, you know, coach holds me back a lot … My bad, coach.” -via Twitter @msinger / October 18, 2022
Katy Winge: Jamal Murray on tomorrow’s season opener for the Nuggets: “Ready to go. Excited to play.” -via Twitter @katywinge / October 18, 2022
