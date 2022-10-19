Pelicans vs. Nets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The New Orleans Pelicans play against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center
The New Orleans Pelicans have not won any games while the Brooklyn Netshave not won any games
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday October 19, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: YES
Away TV: Bally Sports NO
Home Radio: WFAN-FM
Away Radio: WRNO 99.5FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
