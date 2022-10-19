Raptors pick up fourth-year option on Malachi Flynn

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Raptors have picked up the fourth-year option on guard Malachi Flynn, sources tell ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors have announced that they have picked up fourth-year team options for Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn and third-year team option for Scottie Barnes. That secures all three through 2023-24. Achiuwa and Flynn are extension eligible after this season. – 12:51 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Raptors have officially exercised the 3rd-year team option on Scottie Barnes and the 4th-year team option on Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn. All three players are now signed through the 2023-24 season. – 12:49 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors have officially picked up their third-year option for Scottie Barnes and their fourth-year options for Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa – 12:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Raptors have picked up the fourth-year option on guard Malachi Flynn, sources tell ESPN. – 11:42 AM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
If weren’t for bad luck …
Khem Birch sat out Raptors practice today with swelling in the knee he did NOT have operated on in the off-season.
Chris Boucher did a bit and may be questionable, Malachi Flynn is available and Otto Porter Jr out for Wednesday vs. the Clevelands – 1:39 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Khem Birch is out. Chris Boucher is questionable. Otto Porter Jr. is out. Malachi Flynn will play – 12:05 PM
Michael Grange: Khem Birch is out for opener due to swelling in his non-surgically repaired knee. Chris Boucher is questionable; Otto Porter is out. Malachi Flynn is in. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / October 18, 2022
Ryan Wolstat: Raptors resting Fred VanVleet tonight vs. Houston in addition to the three injuries (Porter, Flynn, Champagnie) -via Twitter @WolstatSun / October 7, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: The Raptors will be without Otto Porter Jr. (left hamstring strain), Justin Champagnie (right hip soreness) and Malachi Flynn (left cheekbone) for tonight’s preseason game in Boston. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / October 5, 2022
