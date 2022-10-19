Warriors unlikely to trade Draymond Green this season?

Zach Lowe: “If anything, I think that may be underplaying the level of iciness and tension that they’re navigating right now. And that’s not to say ‘Are they going to trade Draymond?’ Everything I’ve heard is they are not trading Draymond. They’re just not going to happen. They’re trying to win the championship and will try to ride it out unless something drastic happens. Draymond is going to be on the team all season.”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Quick thoughts on the Warriors:
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Nico Mannion on Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole:
“It was definitely surprising. But things like that often happen in basketball. Guys are competitive. <…> At the end of the day, they’re pros. They’re going to handle it. The relationship, I’m sure, will be fine.” (1/3) – 11:11 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Loved this from Poole when asked to compare Wiseman, Draymond as PnR partners. Matches eye test.
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“We had a job to do tonight to win the game.”
-Jordan Poole was asked if there was any awkwardness/elephant in the room with Draymond Green tonight, he says they had a job to do and they were focused on ring night. #DubNation – 1:49 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Winning cures all.”
-Klay Thompson when asked on TNT about the recent drama surrounding Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at practice. #dubnation – 1:45 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr fit 11 players into his first half rotation. Here are the minute totals.
Curry 17
Wiggins 16
Poole 16
Draymond 13
Wiseman 11
Klay 9
Looney 8
Kuminga 8
DiVincenzo 8
JaMychal 7
Moody 6 – 11:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I mean… that’s a snappy pass from Poole to Draymond Green
But no one behind AD. No one. – 11:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Jimmy Spencer @JimmySpencer
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Sam Amick @sam_amick
All sorts of good stuff in our Warriors-Lakers live blog, at @The Athletic
Thoughts from @Marcus Thompson, @Anthony Slater, @jovanbuha, @MikePradaNBA and yours truly, including my chat with Juan Toscano-Anderson about Draymond & his former Ws mates
theathletic.com/live-blogs/lak… – 8:29 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Looking like money.”
Draymond is ready for the Warriors’ opener 💵
pic.twitter.com/EMf0GgyzeB – 8:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins should be ready to play 30 minutes or more. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are not
“We’re going to play a lot of guys this season anyways.” – 8:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Ringer @ringernba
Do the Warriors’ extensions of Poole and Wiggins signal that Golden State is thinking about trading Draymond? #TheMismatch
📼: https://t.co/sKwxNk7KLk pic.twitter.com/DakRprb4dl – 3:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green, at 32 years old, now faces his biggest battle yet on a basketball court in a career that has been defined by quieting his critics. Will he rise to the challenge once again?
My column before the Warriors’ season opener nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 3:06 PM
