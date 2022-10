Wolves waive Eric Paschall

Dane Moore: These are the Wolves players out tonight, per Chris Finch Karl-Anthony Towns Eric Paschall PJ Dozier D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert will play -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / October 6, 2022

The Thunder only list Chet Holmgren (Foot) as OUT and the Timberwolves only list Eric Paschall (Ankle/Achilles) as OUT. Otherwise, clean injury report for both teams. – 8:04 PM

Sources: The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived forward Eric Paschall, @Jorge Sierra has learned. In three NBA seasons, Paschall has averaged 9.8 points on 49.4 percent shooting. – 5:11 PM

