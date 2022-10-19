Wolves waive Eric Paschall

Michael Scotto: Sources: The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived forward Eric Paschall, @hoopshype has learned. In three NBA seasons, Paschall has averaged 9.8 points on 49.4 percent shooting.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived forward Eric Paschall, @Jorge Sierra has learned. In three NBA seasons, Paschall has averaged 9.8 points on 49.4 percent shooting. – 5:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived forward Eric Paschall, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Paschall was on a two-way contract. – 5:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder only list Chet Holmgren (Foot) as OUT and the Timberwolves only list Eric Paschall (Ankle/Achilles) as OUT. Otherwise, clean injury report for both teams. – 8:04 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves say Eric Paschall is out for Wednesday’s season opener with a left ankle injury/achilles tendinosis – 6:05 PM

Dane Moore: These are the Wolves players out tonight, per Chris Finch Karl-Anthony Towns Eric Paschall PJ Dozier D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert will play -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / October 6, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: It is a 2-way deal for Eric Paschall with the Wolves, per source. -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / July 29, 2022

