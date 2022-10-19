Zach LaVine out today, likely to miss Friday’s game vs. Wizards

Shams Charania: Sources: Zach LaVine may also miss Friday’s game vs. Wizards, with likelihood the two-time All-Star makes his season debut in Saturday’s home opener vs. Cleveland.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will miss the Chicago Bulls season opener against the Heat as the Bulls “manage” his left knee after a summer surgery.
Latest on LaVine’s injury status and what the Bulls can expect from their max contract star in the first week of the season: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 1:06 PM
Zach LaVine will miss the Chicago Bulls season opener against the Heat as the Bulls “manage” his left knee after a summer surgery.
Latest on LaVine’s injury status and what the Bulls can expect from their max contract star in the first week of the season: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 1:06 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
One Bulls player did say it was his understanding that LaVine did come out of a Friday practice with some soreness in the knee. LaVine made it sound more planned than a setback. Semantics? #kneeGate – 12:39 PM
One Bulls player did say it was his understanding that LaVine did come out of a Friday practice with some soreness in the knee. LaVine made it sound more planned than a setback. Semantics? #kneeGate – 12:39 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls’ Zach LaVine out for season opener vs. Heat due to “knee management” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/19/bul… – 12:36 PM
Bulls’ Zach LaVine out for season opener vs. Heat due to “knee management” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/19/bul… – 12:36 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine (left knee injury management) is out for tonight’s season opener against the Heat, per Bulls PR. – 12:30 PM
Zach LaVine (left knee injury management) is out for tonight’s season opener against the Heat, per Bulls PR. – 12:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine did make it sound like there is a load management schedule in place for the early part of the season, but was pretty vague about the details or what it would look like. – 12:24 PM
LaVine did make it sound like there is a load management schedule in place for the early part of the season, but was pretty vague about the details or what it would look like. – 12:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
You’d think if #Bulls are concerned enough to sit LaVine tonight, he’s not playing in both games of back-to-back this weekend: at Wash on Fri, home opener vs. Cavs on Sat. – 12:21 PM
You’d think if #Bulls are concerned enough to sit LaVine tonight, he’s not playing in both games of back-to-back this weekend: at Wash on Fri, home opener vs. Cavs on Sat. – 12:21 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine did sound hopeful for game in Washington. If you can’t stand the Heat … get some Wizards. – 12:20 PM
LaVine did sound hopeful for game in Washington. If you can’t stand the Heat … get some Wizards. – 12:20 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Zach LaVine to miss season opener vs. Heat; may also miss Friday, per sources – The Athletic theathletic.com/3709442/2022/1… – 12:19 PM
Bulls’ Zach LaVine to miss season opener vs. Heat; may also miss Friday, per sources – The Athletic theathletic.com/3709442/2022/1… – 12:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
So Heat without Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven and Bulls without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball tonight (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun). – 12:16 PM
So Heat without Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven and Bulls without Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball tonight (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports Sun). – 12:16 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Zach LaVine will miss tonight’s game ( left knee management) @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy 6:15 pre – 12:11 PM
Zach LaVine will miss tonight’s game ( left knee management) @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy 6:15 pre – 12:11 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine told reporters here in Miami that he isn’t feeling specific soreness/pain in his knee. Management like today could be expected throughout the rest of the season.
Still uncertain if he will play in DC but it hadn’t been ruled out yet. – 12:09 PM
Zach LaVine told reporters here in Miami that he isn’t feeling specific soreness/pain in his knee. Management like today could be expected throughout the rest of the season.
Still uncertain if he will play in DC but it hadn’t been ruled out yet. – 12:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to LaVine, this is just managing the injury. No specific setback. Just wanting to be safe for the season. – 12:09 PM
According to LaVine, this is just managing the injury. No specific setback. Just wanting to be safe for the season. – 12:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
No Zach LaVine vs. Heat tonight. Out with knee issue that had him listed as questionable. – 12:01 PM
No Zach LaVine vs. Heat tonight. Out with knee issue that had him listed as questionable. – 12:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Knee remains an issue. According to Bulls PR, LaVine will miss opener tonight and address the media in a few minutes. – 11:58 AM
Knee remains an issue. According to Bulls PR, LaVine will miss opener tonight and address the media in a few minutes. – 11:58 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine (left knee management) will miss tonight’s opener vs. Heat. – 11:57 AM
Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine (left knee management) will miss tonight’s opener vs. Heat. – 11:57 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Quick newser on Bulls listing Zach LaVine questionable for Wednesday’s opener in Miami.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:22 PM
Quick newser on Bulls listing Zach LaVine questionable for Wednesday’s opener in Miami.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Bulls’ injury report for Wednesday at Heat:
Kostas Antetokounmpo, Out, G League – Two-Way
Lonzo Ball, Out, Left Knee; Surgery
Alex Caruso, Probable, Left Calf Contusion
Zach LaVine, Questionable, Left Knee; Injury Management
(Heat report not out yet.) – 3:56 PM
Bulls’ injury report for Wednesday at Heat:
Kostas Antetokounmpo, Out, G League – Two-Way
Lonzo Ball, Out, Left Knee; Surgery
Alex Caruso, Probable, Left Calf Contusion
Zach LaVine, Questionable, Left Knee; Injury Management
(Heat report not out yet.) – 3:56 PM
More on this storyline
Julia Poe: Zach LaVine will not play tonight, per Bulls PR. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / October 19, 2022
A video of Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant working out with NBA trainer/skills coach Drew Hanlen. -via Twitter / October 19, 2022
KC Johnson: Bulls list Zach LaVine questionable for opener vs. Heat because of left knee injury management. Alex Caruso is probable with a left calf contusion. Lonzo Ball obviously is out. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / October 18, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.