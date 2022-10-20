Apple will produce documentary on Stephen Curry

News & Documentary Emmy winner Peter Nicks (Homeroom) has been tapped to direct Underrated, a new feature doc on NBA superstar Stephen Curry from Apple Original Films, A24, Curry’s Unanimous Media, and Nicks and Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media.
Source: Matt Grobar @ Deadline

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry on aftermath of Draymond Green-Jordan Poole punch: ‘My job is to maintain the joy’
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph…4:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Damion Lee hit a game-winning jumper to help the Suns beat the Mavericks on Wednesday, Steph Curry took to social media for a must-see reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/19/wat…4:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris (left foot soreness) is probable for the #Nets tomorrow. Seth Curry (left ankle – injury recovery) and TJ Warren (left foot – injury recovery) are out. #NBA3:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Joe Harris as probable for tomorrow’s game against Toronto. Seth Curry and TJ Warren remain out. – 3:51 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
“It’s been a perfect kind of fit and match with Wiggs from Day 1 to now.” — Steph Curry
Andrew Wiggins has been searching for this his whole career. Now that he has it, he ain’t letting go
https://t.co/V8f3n8R8bA pic.twitter.com/tX2nId3Pbu2:29 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Damion Lee hit a game-winning jumper to help the Suns beat the Mavericks on Wednesday, Steph Curry took to social media for a must-see reaction. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/19/wat…7:00 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
“galvanized by chris paul’s leadership from the bench, and imbued with the confidence that can only come from employing a relative of steph curry, did the suns send a message vs the mavs or merely temporarily their inevitable demise? tomorrow on fir—” – 12:48 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Top 10 NBA scoring leaders after Game 1:
1. DeRozan 37
2. Harden 35
Brown 35
Tatum 35
5. Ja 34
6. Curry 33
7. SGA 32
KD 32
9. LeBron 31
Mitchell 31
Nine All Stars and SGA. – 10:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
No lineup is going to work if Simmons doesn’t look to attack, or even in the direction of the rim for that matter, but having Claxton/Sharpe out there certainly doesn’t help.
Spacing is horrific, especially without Harris and Curry. – 9:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie really struggling tonight in the opener. He’s 3-for-12 from the field and 0-for-4 from beyond the arc. The Nets can’t have that happen — especially when they don’t have Curry and Harris. – 9:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings head coach Mike Brown said he learned a lot from Kerr, Curry, Green, Klay, Iguodala and Livingston during his time with the Warriors. – 8:26 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“There’s a vibe of that.”
With quotes from Steve Kerr, Steph Curry and Mo Speights on the Warriors’ rebirth of Strength In Numbers nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio…4:27 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Curry’s feet were in the paint when Wiggins was making this pass. pic.twitter.com/K3WmQmZOUw4:21 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry looked in midseason form after shaking Lonnie Walker IV for a tough fadeaway in the Warriors’ regular-season opener against the Lakers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/18/wat…4:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Don’t expect Draymond Green trade, Curry says end of Warriors era when they can’t win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/19/don…3:39 PM

Underrated will look at his historic success during the 2008 NCAA March Madness tournament, as well as his record-shattering and game-changing playing style that turned him from an overlooked prospect to an NBA legend. The film will culminate in his 2022 run to a fourth NBA title and his first NBA Finals Most Valuable Player trophy. -via Deadline / October 20, 2022
AI sports video company Pixellot is working with media company Team Whistle to produce “My First Coach,” a new digital series starring former NBA All-Star and current Charlotte Hornets broadcaster Dell Curry. He will focus on telling childhood stories about his sons, two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry and Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry. -via SportTechie / October 20, 2022
Bleacher Report: Steph’s reaction to Damion Lee’s game-winner -via Twitter / October 20, 2022

