CJ McCollum to Damian Lillard: 'If you don't become a billionaire before this is over, you did something wrong'

Following a 20-point season debut against the Kings, the six-time All-Star and All-NBA member (17,530) is now 511 points away from surpassing Clyde Drexler (18,040) as Portland’s all-time career scoring leader. During the postgame press conference, McCollum was asked by HoopsHype what breaking Drexler’s record would mean to Lillard. “I think that’s one of the reasons why he’s been so committed to being in Portland to break all the records, show his loyalty to win, and to continue to try and build a lasting legacy,” McCollum replied. “I think he’s done all those things. People will say what they want about him, but he really works on his game, and he really cares about the game of basketball.” -via HoopsHype / October 20, 2022