CJ McCollum to Damian Lillard: 'If you don't become a billionaire before this is over, you did something wrong'

Damian Lillard (17,530) now ranks ninth on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers list, 15th on the NBA’s career scoring average list, and 87th on the NBA’s all-time points scored list after passing Jason Kidd and counting. “It shows you why he’s one of the Top 75 greatest players of all-time,” McCollum said. “He’s still a very talented player. I joke with him all the time that if he doesn’t become a billionaire before this is over, you did something wrong.”
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson looks great in first game in 533 days
🏀Brandon Ingram looks like Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum made plays
🏀 HUGE rebounding advantage for the Pels
Christian Clark @cclark_13
In their first game together, the Zion-CJ-Ingram trio combined for 74 points.
Said McCollum: “They’re starting to see if we play a certain way, we can win games. We can still empower our teammates and still go get 25.”
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
“We really went out there and took a game with our toughness and our defense.” – Blazers guard Damian Lillard following a 115-108 win at Sacramento.
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Q4 #Blazers 31-24 — 50% FG%, 44 3FG%, 7-7 FTs; Simons 10 points Combined 15 via Lillard (5), Grant (5) & Winslow (5) 23% 3FG%A #Kings 0 FT attempts Combined 13 via Huerter (7) & Fox (6) pic.twitter.com/Xh0E3M6Jtg – 2:06 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
FINAL: Kings lose to the Blazers 115-108.
FOX: 33 pts, 7 rebs, 7 assists
HUERTER: 23 pts, 6/9 3pt
GRANT: 23 pts, 8 rebs
SIMONS: 22 pts, 2 stls
LILLARD: 20 pts, 8 asts – 12:38 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame makes a pair of free throws, Fox gets fouled (first int he last two minutes), Huerter three is off, Grant gets the rebound and is fouled and they’re heading for the exits with Portland up 113-108 with 4.6 seconds to play. – 12:36 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
The Blazers, if nothing else, will be fun to watch. Dame, Simons, Hart, Grant, Sharpe. And bear defense I’ve seen them play in years – 12:32 AM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Another awful crunch time for D Fox. Holy mackerel. Nice Blazers win but that was an alarming game from Dame — doesn’t seem like he has any burst left. – 12:29 AM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings went from a huge defensive stop on Damian Lillard to giving up a three-point play thanks to a kick-ball call.
One of the most frustrating calls in basketball. – 12:27 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
84-84 going into the 4th. Lillard is 4 of 16 with 15 points and 8 assists. He needs to start hitting some shots. (obvious take). – 12:03 AM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers gonna go real small here with Dame, Ant, Nas, Josh and Justise. – 11:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
This game is setting up to be a close finish. Beware Dame time. – 11:54 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers trail 55-51 at Sacramento at the half. Lillard has 11 points and six assists but is just 3 of 11 from the field. Grant is 1 of 6 but has 9 points thanks mostly to six made free throws. De’Aaron Fox has 18 points for the Kings. Blazers at one point led by 14. – 11:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
forgot for a second how fun it can be to watch Dame shoot the damn thing. wont make this mistake again. – 11:15 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
CJ McCollum said he heard the “You need Dame” chants.
Said it caused him to miss a FT because he was laughing because he thought it was funny. – 10:53 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Strong first quarter of the season for the Blazers. Lead 32-23 at the Kings. Contesting shots. Making good choices on offense. Moving the ball. Grant has 8, Lillard, Simons and Nurkic each have 6. Blazers want balance and they have it so far tonight. – 10:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk just had an excellent defensive possession guarding Dame. – 10:31 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
KZ Okpala now with three fouls in 8 minutes and I think all of them have been against Dame. – 10:30 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Dame splits a double, gets the call and now the Blazers. are in the bonus with 5:09 to play in the first quarter. And Drew Eubanks checks in for Nurk. – 10:26 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 130, Nets 108
Ingram 28 pts, 7 rebs & 5 assts
Williamson 25 pts & 9 rebs
McCollum 21 pts & 6 assts
Pels thrash the Nets in their first game with Zion, BI and CJ on the floor together. Dominant on both sides most of the night. Impressive way to start the year. – 10:01 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A true statement victory in the season opener as the Pelicans blow out the Nets, 130-108. #HowAboutThat
Zion Williamson: 25 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 4 STL
Brandon Ingram: 28 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 2 3s
CJ McCollum: 21 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 3 3s, 3 STL pic.twitter.com/I7vsXLm63F – 10:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
First game Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum all play together, they all have at least 20 points. – 9:33 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 3rd quarter: Pelicans 98, Nets 78
Ingram 23 pts & 6 rebs
Williamson 22 pts & 7 rebs
McCollum 18 pts & 5 assts
Valanciunas 13 pts & 12 rebs – 9:28 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 58, Nets 50
Valanciunas 13 pts & 8 rebs
Williamson 11 pts & 4 rebs
Ingram 11 pts & 3 assts
McCollum 11 pts & 4 assts
Durant 21 pts (15 in the 2nd)
Offensive rebounds (pts off):
NOP: 12 (17)
BKN: 5 (7) – 8:41 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 32, Nets 14
Williamson 8 pts, 4 rebs & 3 stls
McCollum 6 pts & 2 assts
Ingram 5 pts & 2 assts
Pels held the Nets to 30 percent shooting, 0-7 on 3s. Pels also scored 12 points off Nets’ 9 turnovers. – 8:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Finally – 7:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans starting five tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard said he expects growing pains early this season but believes in this roster and is eager to get started tonight at Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/FTZXQnFouw – 3:16 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Last night marked the 78th time James Harden has made at least five 3P and 10 FT in a game.
That’s by far the most such games in NBA history, 51 more than the next-closest player:
78 – Harden
27 – Damian Lillard
20 – Stephen Curry
17 – Trae Young
16 – Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/MDkIihQtLX – 10:53 AM
Jabari Young @JabariJYoung
On the athlete endorsement front, @Gatorade signs #Pistons 2022 1st Rd pick Jaden Ivey
He joins Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard and Paul George, and Karl-Anthony Towns on Gatorade’s #NBA endorsement roster.
#SportsBiz #Purdue pic.twitter.com/k2Q8cU72RR – 10:05 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Happy #Pistons Opening Day!
Also happy for @Mike Curtis who wrote an excellent story on Jaden Ivey and his relationship with his mother, Niele, the women’s head coach at Notre Dame. It made the 1A of the paper for us: https://t.co/3mei3kdetl pic.twitter.com/sXcRDfLpRa – 8:28 AM
Following a 20-point season debut against the Kings, the six-time All-Star and All-NBA member (17,530) is now 511 points away from surpassing Clyde Drexler (18,040) as Portland’s all-time career scoring leader. During the postgame press conference, McCollum was asked by HoopsHype what breaking Drexler’s record would mean to Lillard. “I think that’s one of the reasons why he’s been so committed to being in Portland to break all the records, show his loyalty to win, and to continue to try and build a lasting legacy,” McCollum replied. “I think he’s done all those things. People will say what they want about him, but he really works on his game, and he really cares about the game of basketball.” -via HoopsHype / October 20, 2022
Sean Highkin: Damian Lillard: “I don’t think I need to prove to anybody that I’m an elite player. I played 30 games last season with my abdominal muscle detached from my pubic bone and I was still getting 25 points and 7 assists. … I’m not coming out with ‘revenge’ on my mind.” -via Twitter @highkin / October 19, 2022
Per Highkin, Damian Lillard said the following ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, “I don’t think I need to prove to anybody that I’m an elite player. I played 30 games last season with my abdominal muscle detached from my pubic bone and I was still getting 25 points and 7 assists. … I’m not coming out with ‘revenge’ on my mind.” -via Clutch Points / October 18, 2022
CJ McCollum says that the Warriors are at the top of the Western Conference. -via Twitter @ESPNNBA / October 14, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says CJ McCollum will warm up and see how it goes. Larry Nance, Dyson Daniels won’t play. Pels will also rest Jonas Valanciunas tonight. Willie has mentioned minutes JV played in EuroBasket and how he (and Willy) didn’t need as much of a ramp up as everyone else. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / October 12, 2022
CJ McCollum: I wasn’t shocked about the Sarver findings because I read [ESPN reporter] Baxter Holmes’ story. I’ve been in the NBA 10 years now. I know. Common knowledge for the casual. Even a casual fan had probably heard stories about the Phoenix Suns, Robert Sarver. So, I wasn’t surprised. I was surprised about the fact that it was addressed, and it continued to occur. Surprised at the fact that it had gone on for so long. Disappointed, but think about it, I’m a Black man in America. Seeing this is like it’s a Tuesday. It just became public. It’s a part of our life. There are people who use racist remarks. Maybe they don’t mean to be racist, but they’re saying it. There are people who are sexist or chauvinistic or whatever the case may be. So, I wasn’t surprised. It was appalling. It was like, ‘Wow.’ Is it a fireable offense? Absolutely. But who fires the boss? -via Andscape / October 12, 2022
