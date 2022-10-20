Kawhi Leonard to come off the bench for the first time since 2013

Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench because the Clippers want him to be available for the end of the game.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
This will be Kawhi Leonard’s first game played coming off the bench since his third season with the Spurs in 2013-14 according to @ESPNStatsInfo. Kawhi came off the bench in one game that season, Nov. 10 at New York. – 9:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue on Kawhi: “It’s going to be a process, it’s going to be some times where he looks like Kawhi Leonard and some times where he’s just trying to get a feel and not playing well. He has to understand that as great as he is, it’s not going to come overnight. – 8:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard said he hadn’t had any injury setbacks yesterday, and Ty Lue echoed the same thing just now. – 8:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says the Clippers have had a few scrimmages to work with Kawhi coming off the bench over the past week. He also says things can always change with Reggie Jackson starting at point guard and John Wall running second unit but this is what fits the team best now. – 8:38 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
kawhi coming off the bench vs. russ coming off the bench pic.twitter.com/sv5gTNUd0J – 8:36 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Kawhi Leonard is coming off the bench in a game for the first time since Nov. 10, 2013 against the Knicks.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will come off bench tonight against Lakers. – 8:35 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench tonight against the Lakers, Ty Lue told reporters in LA. Leonard will make his return after missing all of last season with an ACL injury. – 8:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Why play Kawhi off the bench versus starting him and pulling him early? Ty Lue says Kawhi felt most comfortable with this arrangement. Lue says it’s not as though this will be long term — it’s all based on how Kawhi feels and progresses with his recovery. – 8:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench in the season opener. His reasoning? “We want him to be available at the end of the game if we need him.” Lue says that Leonard was most comfortable with this lineup rotation. – 8:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench pic.twitter.com/3moALC12hk – 8:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tyrone Lue confirms Kawhi Leonard off the bench. He said this was how Kawhi was most comfortable. – 8:33 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers starters are PG, Reggie, Powell, Morris Sr. and Zubac. Kawhi will come off the bench. – 8:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench. Ty Lue says it’s so that they can spread his minutes out and have him for the end of the game. Reggie Jackson will start at point guard. Ty says this was Kawhi’s idea so that he can be most comfortable with the usage of his minutes – 8:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kawhi Leonard will come off of the bench for the Clippers tonight. – 8:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench tonight vs. Lakers in his return from ACL injury. – 8:32 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench for the Clippers tonight against the Lakers. “He wanted to do what was best for the team,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said. “This is what he felt comfortable with.” – 8:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench because the Clippers want him to be available for the end of the game. – 8:32 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kawhi Leonard warming up for tonight’s game against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/6XdsNFa1UX – 8:29 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kawhi gets some shots up before the Clippers play the Lakers pic.twitter.com/1xOr7FfknD – 8:14 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
Ty Lue trying not to play Kawhi Leonard 35 minutes per game this season: pic.twitter.com/L0qXS37wXm – 6:30 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The first year ended with the bubble collapse. Injuries derailed the next two. Entering season four of Kawhi and PG, the Clippers’ title hopes hinge on this year being different — and the team sees ways why it could be.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Clippers reportedly considering bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/20/cli… – 5:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Kawhi Leonard is the player face for load management”
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Haynes also had us hyped for a Kawhi return last season so I’ll believe it when I see it – 1:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Clippers have been considering the possibility of bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench to start the season in order to manage his minutes, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 1:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard played 33 minutes this preseason. The Clippers were a +17 in that time vs Trail Blazers and Timberwolves. His numbers:
19 points (7/16 FGs)
4 rebounds (2 fouls)
4 assists (0 turnovers)
2 steals (0 blocks)
1/4 3s (4/4 FTs)
StatMuse @statmuse
PG13 and Kawhi in their last game together:
George — Leonard —
31 PTS 31 PTS
9 REB 7 REB
4 3P 3 3P
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Good stuff from the talented @Andrew Greif in @latimessports on: Clippers preview: Can Kawhi Leonard and Paul George win a title together? latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:58 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Ty Lue admits that if the Kawhi off the bench thing doesn’t feel good for Kawhi or goes well, it could be short lived. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / October 20, 2022
Law Murray: This will be the first time since November 10, 2013 that Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / October 20, 2022
Mike Trudell: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac will start for the Clippers. Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench in part to ensure he’s available to close the game, while still limiting his minutes. Said it’s the way Kawhi “felt the best.” -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 20, 2022
