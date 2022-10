Kawhi Leonard to come off the bench?

The Clippers, captained by Leonard and his playoff greatness, head into this season with grand, justifiable title aspirations. For them and him to actualize those hopes, he has to affirm the top-10 superstar mantle he’s held for so long. By no means will a brief preseason run answer the ambiguities surrounding his caliber of play. They did offer some informative details about where he’s at and trends to monitor over the course of Los Angeles’ 2022-23 journey with Leonard captaining things. His DRIP (our Daily-updated Rating of Individual Performance) remains elite at plus-5.6 at the end of last season (Stephen Curry led the league in 2021-22 among those who played at plus-5.6) . -via The Analyst / October 17, 2022