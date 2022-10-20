Kawhi Leonard to come off the bench?

Chris Haynes: Los Angeles Clippers have been considering the possibility of bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench to start the season in order to manage his minutes, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Haynes also had us hyped for a Kawhi return last season so I’ll believe it when I see it – 1:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Clippers have been considering the possibility of bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench to start the season in order to manage his minutes, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 1:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard played 33 minutes this preseason. The Clippers were a +17 in that time vs Trail Blazers and Timberwolves. His numbers:
19 points (7/16 FGs)
4 rebounds (2 fouls)
4 assists (0 turnovers)
2 steals (0 blocks)
1/4 3s (4/4 FTs)
We shall revisit this in 13 hours – 11:51 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
PG13 and Kawhi in their last game together:
George — Leonard —
31 PTS 31 PTS
9 REB 7 REB
4 3P 3 3P
How many points for the Clippers duo tonight? pic.twitter.com/cwqZDvxQ0a – 11:40 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Good stuff from the talented @Andrew Greif in @latimessports on: Clippers preview: Can Kawhi Leonard and Paul George win a title together? latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:58 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi: “It’s a process and it starts tomorrow.” latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 6:11 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The NBA is under way, and the biggest story this year isn’t Draymond’s punch, or Kawhi’s comeback. It’s the Season of Wembanyama. The French phenom will have teams salivating all season. I spoke with six scouts about the 18-year-old, in @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3s82zDz – 5:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Kawhi Leonard today before practice about the similarities and differences between his return from injury in 2018 with Raptors and his return from injury tomorrow, along with how his teammates (“Pretty much everybody”) have helped him get ready for his comeback in practice. pic.twitter.com/AbfjkxjlTg – 3:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here is Tyronn Lue discussing (or declining to discuss) Clippers player availability, the starting point guard decision, and the minute restriction/load management for Kawhi Leonard and John Wall
(apologies for audio issues. Try to use a mult box and take two steps back smh) pic.twitter.com/IOcgiOT22l – 3:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard did not watch Lakers-Warriors live — he’ll catch the relevant film on his on time.
But Tyronn Lue watched, and noticed the high pace and attacking nature of Los Angeles’ offense:
“Bron and Russ are coming.” (h/t @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/J6n1uyWlN9 – 3:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi says he feels good and “really haven’t been no flare ups or setbacks” entering Clippers season opener pic.twitter.com/enHLuJLzvr – 2:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi on how different it is returning off a long layoff this season compared to his comeback with Toronto. He says his rehab process is “very different” this time than in San Antonio before Toronto trade because of “having the team behind my back… they want what’s best for me.” pic.twitter.com/5k9BQIURVu – 2:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard was asked if he has any questions he has entering the season, and he references the strong camaraderie and hopes it can continue:
“Just seeing if that energy is still going to be there when it’s game 20 and game 40. … You’ve got to take it one game at a time.” – 2:03 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard says he feels good after preseason. No flare-ups with his knee during preseason. – 1:58 PM
More on this storyline
Kawhi Leonard hilariously peels off Nike logo on Clippers uniform -via Clutch Points / October 18, 2022
The Clippers, captained by Leonard and his playoff greatness, head into this season with grand, justifiable title aspirations. For them and him to actualize those hopes, he has to affirm the top-10 superstar mantle he’s held for so long. By no means will a brief preseason run answer the ambiguities surrounding his caliber of play. They did offer some informative details about where he’s at and trends to monitor over the course of Los Angeles’ 2022-23 journey with Leonard captaining things. His DRIP (our Daily-updated Rating of Individual Performance) remains elite at plus-5.6 at the end of last season (Stephen Curry led the league in 2021-22 among those who played at plus-5.6). -via The Analyst / October 17, 2022
“Yeah, look at the [Miami Heat] wing-wing DWade [Dwyane Wade] and LeBron [James],” George said Sunday following the Clippers’ 119-117 preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. “I think it just comes down to — listen, Kawhi is the No. 1. And I am totally fine with that. I think I try to complement him with being able to take the load off of him. “Everybody says, ‘Kawhi [and] you are 1 and 1, [or] 1A, 1B.’ I’ll publicly say, I’m the 2. Kawhi’s the 1, I’m the 2. So that part we nipped in the bud. Like there’s no ego when it comes to that.” -via ESPN / October 10, 2022
