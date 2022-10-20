Kevin Durant buys Pickleball team

Kevin Durant is picking up the pickleball craze. The Nets star and Rich Kleiman, his business partner, have purchased an expansion team in Major League Pickleball. 35V, their investment company, will also serve as strategic partners for the league, while running their team. “35V is committed to investing in the future of sports and emerging opportunities, and Major League Pickleball is a league we are incredibly excited about,” Kleiman said in a statement. “We can’t wait to build this team from the ground up as well as work to elevate the sport and the league to unprecedented heights. As an avid pickleball player and fan, the interest in the sport was a natural fit.”
Source: Mike Vorkunov @ The Athletic
Season leaders so far:
PTS — DeRozan
REB — Vucevic
AST — Trae
STL — Dejounte
BLK — Durant, Collins
3P — Bojan, Huerter
FT — Jimmy pic.twitter.com/MuIXMDqGSP – 8:36 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson looks great in first game in 533 days
🏀Brandon Ingram looks like Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum made plays
🏀 HUGE rebounding advantage for the Pels
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/LUwR4mipkC – 8:25 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Took Brooklyn 4 min to get a half court bucket and that came on a broken play. Playing in traffic. Can hide Zion on Simmons and then use his big body to help clog the paint on KD or Kyrie off the pitch. … 6 min in, yet to get 2nd FG in half court #netsvspelicans 🤦🏽♂️ – 11:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Top 10 NBA scoring leaders after Game 1:
1. DeRozan 37
2. Harden 35
Brown 35
Tatum 35
5. Ja 34
6. Curry 33
7. SGA 32
KD 32
9. LeBron 31
Mitchell 31
Nine All Stars and SGA. – 10:57 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
So, good thing the Pelicans didn’t trade Brandon Ingram for Kevin Durant huh? – 10:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on Zion Williamson: “He looked healthy to me.” #Nets #Pelicans – 10:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on Zion’s night: “At this point it’s just typical for him.” – 10:32 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I thought I was locked in but I got to play better, “ says Durant who scored 32 points. pic.twitter.com/CCs90hJhVz – 10:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Pelicans 130-108 to start the year off 0-1. Kevin Durant with 32 points in as many minutes. Brooklyn looked like a team that never played together before. Raptors come to town Friday. – 10:00 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving head to the bench with 4:30 left in the 4th.
Pels with a great start to the season. – 9:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Steve Nash just pulled Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with 4:30 left in the 4th. Brooklyn officially waving the white flag. – 9:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram is a bad man.
Faked Kevin Durant out at the 3-point line and then glided by three Nets for the lay-in. – 9:41 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Kevin Durant had hoped the Nets would beat the snot out of the Pelicans.
Well, the Pelicans are beating the snot out of the Nets. – 9:38 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets were down 25 to NOLA in the 3rd, rolling with Patty Mills, Edmond Sumner, Yuta Watanabe, KD, and Day’ron Sharpe.
Kyrie isn’t hitting and nobody outside KD has 10+ points. Ugly – 9:19 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Pelicans have expanded it to 87-62. Kevin Durant has 25 points and the rest of the Nets have 37. – 9:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brandon Ingram has packed the Nets up. His three gives him 21, but puts the Pelicans up 25 points with an 87-62 lead at the 4:09 mark of the 3rd quarter. Kevin Durant (25 PTS) is the only Nets player to score in double figures. Ben Simmons has 2 points, 5 rebounds, 5 fouls. – 9:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
“He just hit Kevin Durant with a Kevin Durant.”
Great call by @adaniels33 on that tough jumper by Brandon Ingram. – 9:11 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Brandon Ingram doing his Kevin Durant impression over Kevin Durant. Get’s the and 1 – 9:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
They not supposed be replaying BI’s and-one on KD at Barclays – 9:10 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Brooklyn is explosive but its offense just isn’t very imaginative. It’s a couple of passes, maybe a screen and then rely on the superior skills of KD/Kyrie to make a play. Pels were a bottom third defense last season. Nets can’t do much with them. – 9:04 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Kevin Durant’s greatness is the only reason this Nets-Pels game is remotely close. Vintage performance. – 8:52 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I tweet it at least once a season so I might as well get off in G1 of the Nets’ season: Durant’s shot blocking ability is vastly unidentified. Moreover, like Bill Russell was famed for, KD keeps the snuff in bounds. – 8:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets, who trailed by as many as 18, find themselves down to the Pelicans, 58-50, after a scrappy second quarter. Kevin Durant has 21 points on 6/12 shooting, and everyone else is feeding off his energy. His plays got Barclays Center rocking: a one-footed jumper & block on BI. – 8:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Pelicans 58, Nets 50
Durant: 21 pts, 6-12 shooting
Claxton: 9 pts, 6 reb, 2 bk
Irving: 4 pts, 2/9 shooting
Simmons: 2 pts (1/1), 5 reb, 3 ast
Brooklyn outscores New Orleans 36-26 in the second. KD gets hot, Clax plays strong. Simmons and Kyrie have yet to get going. – 8:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 58, Nets 50
Valanciunas 13 pts & 8 rebs
Williamson 11 pts & 4 rebs
Ingram 11 pts & 3 assts
McCollum 11 pts & 4 assts
Durant 21 pts (15 in the 2nd)
Offensive rebounds (pts off):
NOP: 12 (17)
BKN: 5 (7) – 8:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD blocks Brandon Ingram’s dunk attempt right at the summit. He has 21 points at the half. The #Nets – who couldn’t have found a way to play worse in the first quarter – have cut an 18-point deficit to 58-50. – 8:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets, who trailed by as many as 18, find themselves down to the Pelicans, 58-50, after a scrappy second half. Kevin Durant has 21 points on 6/12 shooting, and everyone else is feeding off his energy. His plays got Barclays Center rocking: a one-footed jumper & block on BI. – 8:40 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets get it down to 58-50 at halftime. Durant has 21. Zion and Ingram both with 11. Valanciunas with 13 in 13 minutes. – 8:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD came on strong to close the half — he’s got 21 points and is carrying the Nets offensively — but he also just made a hell of a defensive play with a great block at the rim on Ingram. He’s given the Nets a little momentum heading into the 2nd half. – 8:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD just absolutely sent Ingram’s dunk attempt at the summit. That’s a highlight block if I’ve ever seen one.
Brooklyn cuts the deficit to 8 at the half. – 8:40 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD with a massive block of Brandon Ingram two-handed dunk at rim. He’s doing it all for the Nets as they try to claw back into the game. Has 21 points at the half. – 8:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It boggles my mind watching this first half that nobody ante’d up to trade for Kevin Durant this summer. – 8:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Pelicans lead the Nets 58-50. Took the Nets a while to wake up but they go into half within striking distance. Everyone is guilty on the turnover front. Durant and Claxton heated up in the second quarter. BK could use an answer for Zion, like the rest of the NBA. – 8:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Incredible block by KD at the rim on a BI dunk attempt.
KD has dominated in the 2nd quarter. – 8:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just rejected Brandon Ingram’s two-handed dunk at the rim. What a block. – 8:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Zion goes through KD’s chest, misses the layin but Valanciunas cleans it up. – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Claxton blocks Zion and KD responds with a 3. NOLA lead down to nine and the crowd is getting into it. – 8:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
This is not second guessing. Having Ben & KD in the frontcourt vs. Valanciunas and Zion is a recipe for disaster. Or fouls, Or both. – 8:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton has kept Brooklyn in this game.
9 points and 5 rebounds. Playing hard defense and attacking the boards. KD has been very off. – 8:24 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Cam Thomas just shot over a triple team with KD calling for the ball out on the top.
To be fair, the shot went in – 8:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Just like Jose Alvarado has a list of PGs he’s getting one of his “out of nowhere” steals against, Herb’s list of blocked three-pointers keeps expanding. Getting KD on a corner three is some serious big-game hunting – 8:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Herb Jones just blocked a KD 3-pointer… you do NOT see that a lot pic.twitter.com/ytblB2plit – 8:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
It is so hard to block a 3-point attempt let alone one from Kevin Durant. Just an insane play – 8:21 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Never seen a player who can block 3s like Herb. He just got KD. – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Not sure how many players can block a KD jumper but Herb Jones is certainly one of them – 8:20 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Well, that first quarter went exactly how I dreamt it last night.
Pelicans up 32-14 on the Nets after one. Ball movement, energy and talent all present. Every single Pel who took the floor scored. Meanwhile 10 of Nets’ 14 points came from Durant & Irving. – 8:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Pelicans lead the Nets 32-14. That’s a football score. Durant and Irving have 10 of the Nets’ points. NOLA leads 18-8 on the boards so far. Woof. BK is 0-for-7 from 3 and shooting just 30 percent from the field. – 8:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I can’t say Sumner, Mills, O’Neale, Durant, Sharpe is a lineup I expected in the season opener. – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Pelicans lead the Nets 20-8. KD has half their points. They’re already up to eight turnovers. – 8:00 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
herb flipping from the kyrie assignment to KD seamlessly, no big deal, carry on, nothing to see here – 7:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Lol Nash took Simmons and Kyrie out which means it’s KD’s time to cook – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Edmond Sumner is the third sub of the year. He’s out there with Durant, Mills. O’Neale and Sharpe. – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant introduced at Barclays to roars. Same with Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. – 7:42 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
KD breaks out a new KD15 for opening night in Brooklyn 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CdbSGbzQzx – 7:27 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Same starters for the Nets from the preseason: Simmons, Claxton, Durant, Irving and O’Neale. – 7:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for the Nets tonight: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters tonight vs the Pelicans:
– Ben Simmons
– Kyrie Irving
– Kevin Durant
– Royce O’Neale
– Nic Claxton
#NetsWorld – 7:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start as expected for the #Nets vs. the #Pelicans in tonight’s opener. – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving warming up together. Kyrie usually warms up before everyone comes in so a change of pace here. pic.twitter.com/6vKud5AWex – 6:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Former Knick Allonzo Trier is in the house tonight. He’s close with Kevin Durant. – 6:14 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Most excited to watch this Cleveland Cavaliers team tonight . Brooklyn is another team I wanna see how Ben Simmons fits in with KD and Kyrie. Let the games begin “That’s the Truth “ – 5:41 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Brooklyn Nets season opener❕
• Ben Simmons plays his first game since June 2021
• Kyrie Irving is playing on a full-time basis
• Kevin Durant is coming off his 3rd-best scoring szn (29.9 PPG)
Who are you most excited to watch? pic.twitter.com/0WhQjSheGU – 10:26 AM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
We can all agree that Pels-Nets should be on the @NBA on ESPN doubleheader tonight. But when you make the broadcast schedule, you can’t count on who will be available among them (Zion, KD, Kyrie) but you can always count on the NY market and Ja. So, nation, you get Knicks-Grizz. 🤷♂️ – 9:38 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Part 2 of Kyrie Irving on @Stadium: “I’m going for every piece of hardware that I could possibly get out of the NBA.” On the Nets post-KD trade request, his team bonding event, admitting “I don’t think it was my time to ask for a trade” with Cavs, Uncle Drew, meaning of A11Even. pic.twitter.com/TI4IKfOBEs – 9:16 AM
The 35V team will debut next year during the 2023 season as part of the league’s expansion. The league will grow from 12 teams to 16. “Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman and 35V are going to be game-changing partners for Major League Pickleball,” Steve Kuhn, the league’s founder and CEO, said. “They not only bring passion for the game, but also unrivaled expertise to help us to continue to grow. We’re especially excited about their plans to bring pickleball to underserved communities – something they have done with basketball for years.” -via The Athletic / October 20, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans: When asked about Kevin Durant complimenting him before the game, Brandon Ingram joked: “I think he was trying to butter me up a little bit so I would come out there a little soft” Ingram appreciated the praise from KD, and called him “probably the best player in our league” -via Twitter @PelicansNBA / October 20, 2022
“[We’ve got to] box out, put a body on people, not let them get in our paint on defense,” Durant explained after the game. “You let a team get in your paint, you leave your guys on the perimeter, now they’re crashing for the glass, so we’ve got to keep the ball out the paint. [If] they’re shooting over us, then their team’s got no choice but to get back on defense instead of crashing, so we’ve just got to keep teams out of the paint.” -via New York Daily News / October 20, 2022
