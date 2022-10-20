Klay Thompson: I have no intention of retiring in 2024

Jack Winter: Klay Thompson, unprompted, addresses report(?) he has plans to retire in 2024. “I have no intention of retiring in 2024. If you write some dumb s*** like that, just be held accountable, cause that’s crazy….Like, that is absurd.”
Source: Twitter @ArmstrongWinter
Source: Twitter @ArmstrongWinter
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson ends his media session with a statement:
‘There’s a report out there – I have no intention of retiring in 2024. If you write some dumb s–t like that, be held accountable. That’s crazy. Just bc I didn’t play 5on5 doesn’t mean I’m gonna retire. That is absurd.’ – 5:36 PM
Jack Winter @ArmstrongWinter
Klay Thompson, unprompted, addresses report(?) he has plans to retire in 2024.
“I have no intention of retiring in 2024. If you write some dumb s*** like that, just be held accountable, cause that’s crazy….Like, that is absurd.” pic.twitter.com/TfNghod7FJ – 5:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson said he didn’t appreciate a report that said he might retire in 2024. He said that’s not his plan. – 5:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors closed with the Curry, Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond lineup in the first half the other night. It’s a five-man group you’ll see plenty in high leverage moments.
Curry: “What did y’all call that again?” pic.twitter.com/gkosx2bLFQ – 5:07 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Basketball works in mysterious ways & Steve Kerr has been an inventive coach.
Klay Thompson explained how a successful football style has helped the Warriors level up their game ⚽️
basketnews.com/news-179615-kl… – 3:12 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Klay: “Give Coach Jackson a lot of credit, he saw that potential in me and Steph when we were young… And give KD a lot of credit, we wouldn’t have 4 without him. He helped us get two of those things.”
🎥 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/L9wszSVM9D – 1:49 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Winning cures all.”
-Klay Thompson when asked on TNT about the recent drama surrounding Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at practice. #dubnation – 1:45 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Give KD a lot of credit too because we wouldn’t have 4 without him.” -Klay Thompson mentioned giving credit to former Warriors coach Mark Jackson (for seeing potential in him and Curry) and Kevin Durant for contributing to this core getting 4 rings. #dubnation – 1:44 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“We just have something special going, we’re still hungry, but I’m going to wear this thing with pride tonight.” -Klay Thompson on TNT when asked about what it means to get 4, the same number of rings as Shaq. He says it’s surreal since he grew up idolizing Shaq, Kobe. #DubNation – 1:42 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i did not expect matt ryan to play more minutes than klay thompson tonight – 12:41 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Klay just doesn’t hit those dagger-like 3s nearly as much. Crowd-ready-to-erupt bombs. Biggest difference I’ve noticed since the return from the injury. – 11:52 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr fit 11 players into his first half rotation. Here are the minute totals.
Curry 17
Wiggins 16
Poole 16
Draymond 13
Wiseman 11
Klay 9
Looney 8
Kuminga 8
DiVincenzo 8
JaMychal 7
Moody 6 – 11:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Four pinpoint passes from Jordan Poole in the last couple minutes. Two tight window bounce passes for Curry and Draymond layups, two transition finds for Curry/Klay wide open 3s (misses). Gaining a bit more on-ball freedom this season, regardless of lineup. – 11:42 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The start of the PatBev Lakers era: A foul on a 3-point attempt from Klay – 10:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Draymond, Wiggins, Looney, Klay and Steph get their rings pic.twitter.com/LTvwDxhwJH – 10:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are 2-1 on ring night in the Steph-Klay-Draymond-Andre era – 10:34 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers and Klay Thompson take the mic pic.twitter.com/O0RLUySew8 – 10:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
After Klay said a few words, he handed Steph the mic — but then a video tribute to the team started to play. Steph laughed, realizing he wasn’t going to get a word in. – 10:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson sends a shout out to his mom before ring night. She couldn’t make it here tonight pic.twitter.com/eQ7GPHTppS – 10:15 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson & Draymond Green all in gold accented sneakers for ring night vs. Lakers pic.twitter.com/CX3BLryLcX – 9:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kerr isn’t comfortable playing Klay Thompson and Draymond Green big minutes yet. – 8:21 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole are good to play 30-plus minutes tonight. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green will play less, as they have a little bit more work to do on their conditioning. – 8:19 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins should be ready to play 30 minutes or more. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are not
“We’re going to play a lot of guys this season anyways.” – 8:18 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Steve Kerr says he’s not comfortable playing Draymond Green and Klay Thompson big minutes tonight Vs Lakers. – 8:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr singled out Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins as likely playing in mid-30 minute range. Less playing time for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green – 8:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Klay Thompson on this possibly being Draymond Green’s last season w/ Warriors: “I don’t want to believe that, but Draymond has a player option next year. You never know what happens. Whether it is or isn’t, we have to think about what we can do to repeat.” https://t.co/LJXlkMcovH pic.twitter.com/V5OwP7h9tR – 7:22 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Klay Thompson hasn’t played an opening night game since 2018.
But his last three, including tonight, have been ring nights – 4:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pumped to join @NBATV from @ChaseCenter to talk Warriors-Lakers’ season opener, my interview with Klay Thompson & more. Tune in at 1:15 pm PT https://t.co/LJXlkMcovH pic.twitter.com/u7cFWYR73w – 3:56 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors’ Klay Thompson on his health, Draymond/Poole & more. Klay on this season: “I expect to play at an All-Star level again.” Klay on no extension talks: “I fully expect to earn another NBA contract, whether it’s this summer or next summer.” https://t.co/LJXlkMcovH pic.twitter.com/NcoLltonUl – 12:11 AM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
A live-room edition of WPM’s All-82 is up. We talk Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and more — then pass the mic to a few guests
Apple: https://t.co/hOs7nQj4Sc
Spotify: https://t.co/1r6Z8UWgiq
TA: https://t.co/zCthD0AAYx pic.twitter.com/jKAdFIAo82 – 12:08 AM
More on this storyline
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr said he expects Klay Thompson and Draymond Green should have their minute restriction lifted to a normal regular season level within a couple weeks. Klay was at 20 in opener, Draymond 25. Maybe a gradual bump Friday vs Nuggets. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 20, 2022
Marc J. Spears: Kings head coach Mike Brown said he learned a lot from Kerr, Curry, Green, Klay, Iguodala and Livingston during his time with the Warriors. -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / October 19, 2022
During Lakers vs. Warriors postgame, Charles Barkley told Klay Thompson that he believes lack of body movement is the reason why so many other NBA teams fail at copying Golden State’s playing style. (Via NBA on TNT): “I do think that these teams are trying to play like the Warriors, but me and Kenny know this all the time, the biggest difference is all these other idiots are out here shooting threes and jacking them up. But y’all are the only team that actually has body movement, because these other teams, they end up shooting the three contested. You guys are the best at moving without the ball I’ve seen in a long time.” -via TalkBasket / October 19, 2022
