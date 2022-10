Klay Thompson: I have no intention of retiring in 2024

During Lakers vs. Warriors postgame, Charles Barkley told Klay Thompson that he believes lack of body movement is the reason why so many other NBA teams fail at copying Golden State’s playing style. (Via NBA on TNT): “I do think that these teams are trying to play like the Warriors, but me and Kenny know this all the time, the biggest difference is all these other idiots are out here shooting threes and jacking them up. But y’all are the only team that actually has body movement, because these other teams, they end up shooting the three contested. You guys are the best at moving without the ball I’ve seen in a long time.” -via TalkBasket / October 19, 2022