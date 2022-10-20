Myles Turner injury not serious

Scott Agness: Myles Turner was a late scratch for Game 1 after stepping on a ball boy’s foot as he finished underneath the rim during warmups. It was a minor tweak and isn’t expected to cause him to miss much time, per league source. He will be further evaluated today
Source: Twitter @ScottAgness

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to miss at least one week after suffering an ankle sprain when he landed on a ball boy under the rim in pregame warmups Wednesday night, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner was a late scratch for Game 1 after stepping on a ball boy’s foot as he finished underneath the rim during warmups.
It was a minor tweak and isn’t expected to cause him to miss much time, per league source. He will be further evaluated today
fieldhousefiles.com/p/pacers-lose-…12:07 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Myles Turner steps on ball boy’s foot in warmups, rolls ankle, misses Pacers opener nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/20/myl…7:55 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pacers’ Myles Turner suffered an ankle injury after landed on a ball boy’s foot
sportando.basketball/en/pacers-myle…3:54 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner stepped on someone’s foot pregame to sprain his ankle, Rick Carlisle says. It’s not considered serious. – 9:51 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Carlisle went 10 deep in the first quarter — and that doesn’t include Myles Turner.
I’m surprised Aaron Nesmith is out there considering he hasn’t been full-go in almost two weeks. And plantar fascia injuries typically linger. – 7:44 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
Myles Turner with a 5pm ankle injury? Hmmmm. – 7:15 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Myles Turner has been ruled out of the Pacers’ season opener after spraining his ankle during pre-game warmups. – 6:42 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Just in: Myles Turner is out tonight vs Wizards after tweaking his ankle at 5pm during warmups – 6:27 PM

More on this storyline

Jake Fischer: Source: Myles Turner landed on a ball boy’s foot during pregame warmups, leading to tonight’s ill-timed ankle injury. Unfortunate twist after rehabbing to return for Indiana’s season opener. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / October 19, 2022
Is there one guy that from your understanding is higher on (the Lakers’) wish list? From my understanding, it is Myles Turner and I think there definitely are reservations from their side on both guys (Turner and Buddy Hield). -via Spotify / October 6, 2022

