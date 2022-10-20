Myles Turner out at least one week due to ankle sprain

Shams Charania: Pacers center Myles Turner is expected to miss at least one week after suffering an ankle sprain when he landed on a ball boy under the rim in pregame warmups Wednesday night, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tony East @TEastNBA
Myles Turner confirms he’s got an ankle injury. Nothing in his foot. He’s hoping to be with the team and maybe play next week on the Pacers road trip. Almost certainly out this weekend.
He also clarified that he stepped on someone’s foot pregame. “It’s a freak accident.” pic.twitter.com/AsyQOkBg5m – 1:39 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Pacers’ Myles Turner suffered an ankle injury after landed on a ball boy’s foot
sportando.basketball/en/pacers-myle… – 3:54 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Carlisle went 10 deep in the first quarter — and that doesn’t include Myles Turner.
I’m surprised Aaron Nesmith is out there considering he hasn’t been full-go in almost two weeks. And plantar fascia injuries typically linger. – 7:44 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
More on this storyline
Scott Agness: Myles Turner’s ankle sprain will keep him out a few more games. He hopes to join the team on their 5-game road trip next week. “It’s unfortunate, man. Definitely not the way I want to start the season off.” -via Twitter @ScottAgness / October 20, 2022
Scott Agness: Myles Turner was a late scratch for Game 1 after stepping on a ball boy’s foot as he finished underneath the rim during warmups. It was a minor tweak and isn’t expected to cause him to miss much time, per league source. He will be further evaluated today -via Twitter @ScottAgness / October 20, 2022
Jake Fischer: Source: Myles Turner landed on a ball boy’s foot during pregame warmups, leading to tonight’s ill-timed ankle injury. Unfortunate twist after rehabbing to return for Indiana’s season opener. -via Twitter @JakeLFischer / October 19, 2022
