Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: 'He's rusty'

“If I’m not aggressive, this team’s not going,” Simmons said. “Like if I’m not pushing the ball, if I’m not finding my guys then those easy shots that we’re getting now are not going to happen. So I got to be the motor.” Simmons is also looking forward to the defensive tone he feels like he can set for the Nets throughout the season. “There’s not many guys who can do that,” Simmons said of being a defensive trendsetter. “I take that opportunity when it comes to guard the best players in the world, so it’s a pretty good job.” -via ESPN / October 19, 2022