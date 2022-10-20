Steve Nash on Ben Simmons: 'He's rusty'

Nick Friedell: Nash on Simmons “I just think he’s rusty. The guy hasn’t played in over a year. He’s still getting used to referees, defense, offense. This is a process for Ben … He’s shown obviously glimpses of the player we know he is and can be, but it’s not easy. We’re here to support him”
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA opening nights:
Zion Williamson a force in return
Ben Simmons not so much
LeBron not enough for Lakers
Hawks loving new backcourt
DeRozan douses Heat
Jays shine for Celtics
James Harden looks great
Mitchell not enough for Cavs
more …
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-o… – 2:04 AM
NBA opening nights:
Zion Williamson a force in return
Ben Simmons not so much
LeBron not enough for Lakers
Hawks loving new backcourt
DeRozan douses Heat
Jays shine for Celtics
James Harden looks great
Mitchell not enough for Cavs
more …
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-o… – 2:04 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The story behind the Nets’ home opener against the Pelicans was the long-anticipated returns of two former #1 picks.
It was a night to forget for Ben Simmons and Brooklyn as they were dominated by Zion Williamson en route to a blowout loss Wednesday night.clutchpoints.com/nets-blown-out… – 1:33 AM
The story behind the Nets’ home opener against the Pelicans was the long-anticipated returns of two former #1 picks.
It was a night to forget for Ben Simmons and Brooklyn as they were dominated by Zion Williamson en route to a blowout loss Wednesday night.clutchpoints.com/nets-blown-out… – 1:33 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Just now seeing that Ben Simmons had more fouls than… everything else (4/5/5 no steals/blocks)
Meanwhile, Zion and Ingram getting double digit buckets each. The ceiling is sky high for that team (like, last year’s Memphis Grizzlies high) – 12:49 AM
Just now seeing that Ben Simmons had more fouls than… everything else (4/5/5 no steals/blocks)
Meanwhile, Zion and Ingram getting double digit buckets each. The ceiling is sky high for that team (like, last year’s Memphis Grizzlies high) – 12:49 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash on Simmons “I just think he’s rusty. The guy hasn’t played in over a year. He’s still getting used to referees, defense, offense. This is a process for Ben … He’s shown obviously glimpses of the player we know he is and can be, but it’s not easy. We’re here to support him” – 11:43 PM
Nash on Simmons “I just think he’s rusty. The guy hasn’t played in over a year. He’s still getting used to referees, defense, offense. This is a process for Ben … He’s shown obviously glimpses of the player we know he is and can be, but it’s not easy. We’re here to support him” – 11:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
I forget any time I tweet about Ben Simmons, 76ers Twitter goes nuclear – 11:25 PM
I forget any time I tweet about Ben Simmons, 76ers Twitter goes nuclear – 11:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I asked Ben Simmons postgame how he can get back to his aggressive style offensively:
“It takes time. Having back surgery and being away from the game for a year there’s little things that your mind might tell you to go do something but your body’s not wanting to go do that.” – 11:04 PM
I asked Ben Simmons postgame how he can get back to his aggressive style offensively:
“It takes time. Having back surgery and being away from the game for a year there’s little things that your mind might tell you to go do something but your body’s not wanting to go do that.” – 11:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he was cramping up at halftime but adds that comes with getting back into the flow. – 10:49 PM
Ben Simmons said he was cramping up at halftime but adds that comes with getting back into the flow. – 10:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons says he was cramping up a bit at halftime. Says he thinks it’s something that comes with getting back into the flow of playing high intensity games. – 10:49 PM
Ben Simmons says he was cramping up a bit at halftime. Says he thinks it’s something that comes with getting back into the flow of playing high intensity games. – 10:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I think I was just too excited honestly” Ben Simmons said after playing his first game in more than a year. pic.twitter.com/nPgYmecDeT – 10:48 PM
“I think I was just too excited honestly” Ben Simmons said after playing his first game in more than a year. pic.twitter.com/nPgYmecDeT – 10:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he thought he played “too excited” tonight. – 10:48 PM
Ben Simmons said he thought he played “too excited” tonight. – 10:48 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on fouling out of his #Nets debut, after fouling out of preseason finale: “I’ve got to tone it down. I got a little too physical.” – 10:46 PM
Ben Simmons on fouling out of his #Nets debut, after fouling out of preseason finale: “I’ve got to tone it down. I got a little too physical.” – 10:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets got outscored 36-4 on second chance points.
Steve Nash said the Nets are never going to be the biggest team but they need to compete harder on the glass. – 10:16 PM
The Nets got outscored 36-4 on second chance points.
Steve Nash said the Nets are never going to be the biggest team but they need to compete harder on the glass. – 10:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash said it looked “a little clunky and hectic” for the Nets when they opened the game.
Said the team definitely took a step back from the ball movement in the last two preseason games and it felt “more new” tonight as opposed to the chemistry they had shown. – 10:12 PM
Steve Nash said it looked “a little clunky and hectic” for the Nets when they opened the game.
Said the team definitely took a step back from the ball movement in the last two preseason games and it felt “more new” tonight as opposed to the chemistry they had shown. – 10:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash: “Obviously it was a little clunky at times. But my message to the guys was just the raising our standards and competition.” #Nets – 10:09 PM
Steve Nash: “Obviously it was a little clunky at times. But my message to the guys was just the raising our standards and competition.” #Nets – 10:09 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
In his last two games, Ben Simmons has…
6 points
12 fouls
5 turnovers
3 made FG
0 made FT
36 minutes
After he fouled out in Brooklyn’s final preseason game, Simmons said: “Obviously, I probably wouldn’t be laughing if it was the regular season but it’s the preseason.” – 9:47 PM
In his last two games, Ben Simmons has…
6 points
12 fouls
5 turnovers
3 made FG
0 made FT
36 minutes
After he fouled out in Brooklyn’s final preseason game, Simmons said: “Obviously, I probably wouldn’t be laughing if it was the regular season but it’s the preseason.” – 9:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Steve Nash just pulled Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with 4:30 left in the 4th. Brooklyn officially waving the white flag. – 9:47 PM
Steve Nash just pulled Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with 4:30 left in the 4th. Brooklyn officially waving the white flag. – 9:47 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ben Simmons has fouled out. Simmons finishes with 4pts, 5reb, 5ast – 9:36 PM
Ben Simmons has fouled out. Simmons finishes with 4pts, 5reb, 5ast – 9:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Ben Simmons Nets debut:
4 points
6 fouls
-26 pic.twitter.com/ydFq5j6m10 – 9:36 PM
Ben Simmons Nets debut:
4 points
6 fouls
-26 pic.twitter.com/ydFq5j6m10 – 9:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons has fouled out with 9:01 to go in the fourth quarter.
His season-opening stat line:
23 minutes
4 points
2-of-3 FG
5 assists
5 rebounds
3 turnovers – 9:34 PM
Ben Simmons has fouled out with 9:01 to go in the fourth quarter.
His season-opening stat line:
23 minutes
4 points
2-of-3 FG
5 assists
5 rebounds
3 turnovers – 9:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Ben Simmons fouled out. There are 9 minutes left in this game. Zion is back. – 9:34 PM
Ben Simmons fouled out. There are 9 minutes left in this game. Zion is back. – 9:34 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons fouls out three minutes into the fourth quarter. Four points, five rebounds, five assists. – 9:34 PM
Ben Simmons fouls out three minutes into the fourth quarter. Four points, five rebounds, five assists. – 9:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons fouls out in 23 minutes. Scored four points to go with five rebounds and five assists. – 9:34 PM
Ben Simmons fouls out in 23 minutes. Scored four points to go with five rebounds and five assists. – 9:34 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ben simmons just fouled out with 9:01 in the 4th quarter. he has 4 points. – 9:33 PM
ben simmons just fouled out with 9:01 in the 4th quarter. he has 4 points. – 9:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brandon Ingram has packed the Nets up. His three gives him 21, but puts the Pelicans up 25 points with an 87-62 lead at the 4:09 mark of the 3rd quarter. Kevin Durant (25 PTS) is the only Nets player to score in double figures. Ben Simmons has 2 points, 5 rebounds, 5 fouls. – 9:12 PM
Brandon Ingram has packed the Nets up. His three gives him 21, but puts the Pelicans up 25 points with an 87-62 lead at the 4:09 mark of the 3rd quarter. Kevin Durant (25 PTS) is the only Nets player to score in double figures. Ben Simmons has 2 points, 5 rebounds, 5 fouls. – 9:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
after 20 minutes of playtime thus far, Ben Simmons:
2 points (1-1 FG)
5 rebounds
5 assists
3 turnovers
5 fouls
Pels lead by 22, 4:38 left 3Q. – 9:11 PM
after 20 minutes of playtime thus far, Ben Simmons:
2 points (1-1 FG)
5 rebounds
5 assists
3 turnovers
5 fouls
Pels lead by 22, 4:38 left 3Q. – 9:11 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons has five fouls and the Nets are down by 20 in the third quarter. – 9:10 PM
Ben Simmons has five fouls and the Nets are down by 20 in the third quarter. – 9:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Perhaps Ben Simmons mistook “aggressive” for “reckless” Fouled out of preseason finale, has five fouls in 20 minutes tonight. #Nets down 82-59 with 5:11 left in the third. – 9:10 PM
Perhaps Ben Simmons mistook “aggressive” for “reckless” Fouled out of preseason finale, has five fouls in 20 minutes tonight. #Nets down 82-59 with 5:11 left in the third. – 9:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons has five fouls in 20 minutes with 5:31 left in the third quarter. – 9:09 PM
Ben Simmons has five fouls in 20 minutes with 5:31 left in the third quarter. – 9:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash said pregame that the message all preseason to Ben Simmons has been:
“Put pressure on the defense.”
I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say Simmons has not done that once this game. – 9:05 PM
Steve Nash said pregame that the message all preseason to Ben Simmons has been:
“Put pressure on the defense.”
I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say Simmons has not done that once this game. – 9:05 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
When the Nets adjust to actually throw another body at Zion instead of letting him cook Ben Simmons BI and CJ are going to be so happy – 8:34 PM
When the Nets adjust to actually throw another body at Zion instead of letting him cook Ben Simmons BI and CJ are going to be so happy – 8:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson just went through Ben Simmons, one of the best defenders in the league, like a hot knife through butter. – 8:33 PM
Zion Williamson just went through Ben Simmons, one of the best defenders in the league, like a hot knife through butter. – 8:33 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ben simmons just missed two free throws and the crowd at barclays doesn’t know what to do with itself – 8:30 PM
ben simmons just missed two free throws and the crowd at barclays doesn’t know what to do with itself – 8:30 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Ben Simmons is an All-Defensive team guy and Zion has done whatever he wants – 8:10 PM
Ben Simmons is an All-Defensive team guy and Zion has done whatever he wants – 8:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Lol Nash took Simmons and Kyrie out which means it’s KD’s time to cook – 7:58 PM
Lol Nash took Simmons and Kyrie out which means it’s KD’s time to cook – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Patty Mills and Day’Ron Sharpe are Nash’s first two subs of the season. – 7:56 PM
Patty Mills and Day’Ron Sharpe are Nash’s first two subs of the season. – 7:56 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
In a shocking development, the Nets’ halfcourt offense looks pretty bad with both Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton in the starting lineup. – 7:55 PM
In a shocking development, the Nets’ halfcourt offense looks pretty bad with both Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton in the starting lineup. – 7:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Not a good start for BK. Pelicans lead 11-2. Nets look like a team who haven’t played together much. Careless turnovers, some of which came in actions where a player wasn’t expecting the ball. Early 6-2 lead on the boards for NOLA, too. Timeout Steve Nash. – 7:50 PM
Not a good start for BK. Pelicans lead 11-2. Nets look like a team who haven’t played together much. Careless turnovers, some of which came in actions where a player wasn’t expecting the ball. Early 6-2 lead on the boards for NOLA, too. Timeout Steve Nash. – 7:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash calls timeout. #Nets trailing 11-2. Brooklyn is shooting 1-of-4 with four turnovers, getting beat 6-to-2 on the boards. – 7:50 PM
Steve Nash calls timeout. #Nets trailing 11-2. Brooklyn is shooting 1-of-4 with four turnovers, getting beat 6-to-2 on the boards. – 7:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons gets the Nets’ first basket. Dunk to finish a fast break. – 7:49 PM
Ben Simmons gets the Nets’ first basket. Dunk to finish a fast break. – 7:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Ben Simmons defending Zion early on. This should be a really fun matchup. – 7:47 PM
Ben Simmons defending Zion early on. This should be a really fun matchup. – 7:47 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Zion Williamson and Ben Simmons guarding each other to begin their returns to the NBA. – 7:45 PM
Zion Williamson and Ben Simmons guarding each other to begin their returns to the NBA. – 7:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Loud reception for Brooklyn’s big three during pregame intros. I’d say Ben Simmons got the loudest applause. – 7:44 PM
Loud reception for Brooklyn’s big three during pregame intros. I’d say Ben Simmons got the loudest applause. – 7:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant introduced at Barclays to roars. Same with Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. – 7:42 PM
Kevin Durant introduced at Barclays to roars. Same with Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. – 7:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters tonight vs the Pelicans:
– Ben Simmons
– Kyrie Irving
– Kevin Durant
– Royce O’Neale
– Nic Claxton
#NetsWorld – 7:01 PM
Nets starters tonight vs the Pelicans:
– Ben Simmons
– Kyrie Irving
– Kevin Durant
– Royce O’Neale
– Nic Claxton
#NetsWorld – 7:01 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons warming up on the near side, Zion Williamson down the far end. Welcome back, fellas. pic.twitter.com/bFuG2gA71v – 6:26 PM
Ben Simmons warming up on the near side, Zion Williamson down the far end. Welcome back, fellas. pic.twitter.com/bFuG2gA71v – 6:26 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons warming up before his first game in 16 months. Minutes earlier Pelicans coach Willie Green called Simmons “sort of a walking triple double.” pic.twitter.com/SPxTKwdg3L – 6:24 PM
Ben Simmons warming up before his first game in 16 months. Minutes earlier Pelicans coach Willie Green called Simmons “sort of a walking triple double.” pic.twitter.com/SPxTKwdg3L – 6:24 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash reinforced pregame the same message that he says the Nets have been giving him all along: Be aggressive.
“The goal is, and I think the vision is, for him to be the engine of this team [on] both sides of the ball.” – 6:24 PM
Nash reinforced pregame the same message that he says the Nets have been giving him all along: Be aggressive.
“The goal is, and I think the vision is, for him to be the engine of this team [on] both sides of the ball.” – 6:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton warm up together ahead of the season- opener. pic.twitter.com/59J4MAtegk – 6:11 PM
Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton warm up together ahead of the season- opener. pic.twitter.com/59J4MAtegk – 6:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Pelicans coach Willie Green calls Ben Simmons “a walking triple double.” #nets – 6:08 PM
#Pelicans coach Willie Green calls Ben Simmons “a walking triple double.” #nets – 6:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Pelicans HC Willie Green called Ben Simmons “a walking triple double” when speaking pregame.
Said having Simmons and Zion back on the floor is great for the NBA. – 6:07 PM
Pelicans HC Willie Green called Ben Simmons “a walking triple double” when speaking pregame.
Said having Simmons and Zion back on the floor is great for the NBA. – 6:07 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Steve Nash in pregame says the goal and vision of the team is for Ben Simmons “to be the engine” on offense and defense. pic.twitter.com/mZ6GSmzuno – 6:00 PM
Steve Nash in pregame says the goal and vision of the team is for Ben Simmons “to be the engine” on offense and defense. pic.twitter.com/mZ6GSmzuno – 6:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on pushing Ben Simmons to be aggressive: “That’s the message. (He’s) able to put pressure on the defense whether it’s pushing in transition or trying to break the paint…The goal is & the vision is for him to be the engine of this team, both sides of the ball.” #Nets – 5:57 PM
Steve Nash on pushing Ben Simmons to be aggressive: “That’s the message. (He’s) able to put pressure on the defense whether it’s pushing in transition or trying to break the paint…The goal is & the vision is for him to be the engine of this team, both sides of the ball.” #Nets – 5:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons ahead of his Nets debut:
“The vision for this team is for Ben to be the engine on both sides of the ball.” – 5:53 PM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons ahead of his Nets debut:
“The vision for this team is for Ben to be the engine on both sides of the ball.” – 5:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons getting a full workload tonight: “We’ll see how the game goes. We don’t know how he’ll respond and how he’ll feel.” #Nets – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons getting a full workload tonight: “We’ll see how the game goes. We don’t know how he’ll respond and how he’ll feel.” #Nets – 5:52 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons being aggressive: “The vision is for him to be the engine of this team on both sides of the ball.” – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash on Ben Simmons being aggressive: “The vision is for him to be the engine of this team on both sides of the ball.” – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said the Nets had no choice but to play the big three as much as he did in the preseason given the newness of the group. – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash said the Nets had no choice but to play the big three as much as he did in the preseason given the newness of the group. – 5:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on playing the Big 3 so much in the preseason: “I think we had no choice. It’s just that everyone’s so new to each other.” #Nets – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash on playing the Big 3 so much in the preseason: “I think we had no choice. It’s just that everyone’s so new to each other.” #Nets – 5:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Steve Nash says the Nets will “see how the game goes” when asked if Ben Simmons will have a full workload. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash says the Nets will “see how the game goes” when asked if Ben Simmons will have a full workload. – 5:50 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Most excited to watch this Cleveland Cavaliers team tonight . Brooklyn is another team I wanna see how Ben Simmons fits in with KD and Kyrie. Let the games begin “That’s the Truth “ – 5:41 PM
Most excited to watch this Cleveland Cavaliers team tonight . Brooklyn is another team I wanna see how Ben Simmons fits in with KD and Kyrie. Let the games begin “That’s the Truth “ – 5:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
How Ben Simmons is handling pressure of long-awaited #Nets debut. #nba nypost.com/2022/10/19/how… via @nypostsports – 1:19 PM
How Ben Simmons is handling pressure of long-awaited #Nets debut. #nba nypost.com/2022/10/19/how… via @nypostsports – 1:19 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“if I’m not aggressive, this teams not going…you know?” Says Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/RilnlNveIk – 11:35 AM
“if I’m not aggressive, this teams not going…you know?” Says Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/RilnlNveIk – 11:35 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have encouraged Ben Simmons to be aggressive: “If I’m not aggressive, this team’s not going. If I’m not pushing the ball, if I’m not finding my guys, if I’m not getting to the rim than those easy shots that we get now are not going to happen. So I got to be the motor.” – 11:27 AM
The #Nets have encouraged Ben Simmons to be aggressive: “If I’m not aggressive, this team’s not going. If I’m not pushing the ball, if I’m not finding my guys, if I’m not getting to the rim than those easy shots that we get now are not going to happen. So I got to be the motor.” – 11:27 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons: “If I’m not aggressive, this team’s not going…you know? Like if I’m not pushing the ball, if I’m not finding my guys if I’m not getting to the rim than those easy shots that we get now are not going to happen. So I got to be the motor.” – 11:11 AM
Ben Simmons: “If I’m not aggressive, this team’s not going…you know? Like if I’m not pushing the ball, if I’m not finding my guys if I’m not getting to the rim than those easy shots that we get now are not going to happen. So I got to be the motor.” – 11:11 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Ben Simmons if he expects a regular workload tonight: “I hope so.” – 11:04 AM
Asked Ben Simmons if he expects a regular workload tonight: “I hope so.” – 11:04 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons knocks down a jumper at shoot around. pic.twitter.com/NEF9XZbCDM – 10:55 AM
Ben Simmons knocks down a jumper at shoot around. pic.twitter.com/NEF9XZbCDM – 10:55 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Brooklyn Nets season opener❕
• Ben Simmons plays his first game since June 2021
• Kyrie Irving is playing on a full-time basis
• Kevin Durant is coming off his 3rd-best scoring szn (29.9 PPG)
Who are you most excited to watch? pic.twitter.com/0WhQjSheGU – 10:26 AM
Brooklyn Nets season opener❕
• Ben Simmons plays his first game since June 2021
• Kyrie Irving is playing on a full-time basis
• Kevin Durant is coming off his 3rd-best scoring szn (29.9 PPG)
Who are you most excited to watch? pic.twitter.com/0WhQjSheGU – 10:26 AM
More on this storyline
Brian Lewis: Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons fouling out: “As we told him in the locker room, he’s a valuable piece for us and we need him out there. And fouling out is not an option. Playing aggressive is something that we want him to do, but we also want to play smart.” #Nets #NBA -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / October 20, 2022
Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons couldn’t hold back his excitement as he prepared to play in his first regular-season NBA game in almost a year and a half. “Ready to go,” Simmons said after Wednesday’s shootaround, in advance of the Nets’ season opener against the New Orleans Pelicans. “Very excited. I’m looking forward to getting out there and playing. We got a great group of guys here, and we’re ready to roll.” -via ESPN / October 19, 2022
“If I’m not aggressive, this team’s not going,” Simmons said. “Like if I’m not pushing the ball, if I’m not finding my guys then those easy shots that we’re getting now are not going to happen. So I got to be the motor.” Simmons is also looking forward to the defensive tone he feels like he can set for the Nets throughout the season. “There’s not many guys who can do that,” Simmons said of being a defensive trendsetter. “I take that opportunity when it comes to guard the best players in the world, so it’s a pretty good job.” -via ESPN / October 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.