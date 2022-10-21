Chet Holmgren signs deal with Nike

Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL: OKC Thunder #2 pick Chet Holmgren has signed a shoe deal with Nike 📄✍️
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
OFFICIAL: OKC Thunder #2 pick Chet Holmgren has signed a shoe deal with Nike 📄✍️ pic.twitter.com/DjOwGY3ujP – 2:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lindy Waters III is inactive tonight along with Chet Holmgren. Everyone else is suited up. – 7:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said Chet Holmgren made the trip to Minneapolis so he could come home and see friends and family.
Holmgren won’t be traveling full time. pic.twitter.com/UPYuVJEb9A – 6:53 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chet Holmgren, back home in Minneapolis, getting some one-legged shots up. Can’t see if that’s a swoosh or 3 stripes in the boot pic.twitter.com/ab9SHjrD3n – 5:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Wasn’t sure if Chet Holmgren would make the trip, but here he is. If not for the injury, his NBA career would’ve opened in his hometown. pic.twitter.com/TkhQ41Uylf – 5:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder basketball tonight in Minneapolis. Might I suggest a few pregame reads to get you through the day?
– The bummer of Chet Holmgren’s injury still lingers, but there’s plenty to be excited about: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 9:49 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder only list Chet Holmgren (Foot) as OUT and the Timberwolves only list Eric Paschall (Ankle/Achilles) as OUT. Otherwise, clean injury report for both teams. – 8:04 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
KD praises Chet Holmgren: “He gonna be a problem. I had the opportunity to be in the gym with Chet. It’s rare you get somebody that tall with a natural feel for the game.”
KD defends Russell Westbrook: “It’s like now you’re making him the butt of your jokes.” – 6:02 PM
More on this storyline
Nick DePaula: OFFICIAL — Nike’s Rookie signings are: • Chet Holmgren • Jaden Ivey • Shaedon Sharpe • Jeremy Sochan • Jalen Duren • Ochai Agbaji • AJ Griffin • Tari Eason • David Roddy • Wendell Moore Jr. • Patrick Baldwin Jr. • TyTy Washington Jr. • Andrew Nembhard • Jaden Hardy -via Twitter @NickDePaula / October 21, 2022
Brandon Rahbar: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander likely ready to play the season opener. Chet Holmgren out of the boot and drilling one legged jumpers. Isaiah Joe officially signed for the last roster spot. Good Thunder news day. -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / October 16, 2022
