Darius Garland out next two games?

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Darius Garland didn’t come here to Chicago. He is not with the team. The Cavs practiced today at UIC and have been preparing as if he wouldn’t be available. The current feeling is Sunday’s home opener is improbable as well. But nothing official has been decided on Sunday.
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs point guard Darius Garland (left eye laceration) listed as out for Saturday night’s game at Chicago. G-F Dylan Windler (right ankle) also out. – 6:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland didn’t come here to Chicago. He is not with the team. The Cavs practiced today at UIC and have been preparing as if he wouldn’t be available. The current feeling is Sunday’s home opener is improbable as well. But nothing official has been decided on Sunday. – 6:39 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs list Darius Garland as OUT tomorrow night against Chicago due to a left eye laceration. – 6:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs list Darius Garland (eye) as OUT for tomorrow’s game against Chicago.
Dylan Windler (ankle sprain) is also listed as out. – 6:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert’s versatility played a big role in him being named the starting small forward. That ability to fill various roles based on personnel and position could now help Cleveland navigate this latest injury to Darius Garland
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/w… – 6:09 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
While #Cavs Darius Garland’s eye injury doesn’t look pretty and the swelling has caused it to close, he sustained no structural damage and won’t require surgery
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/10/d… – 9:05 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs say Darius Garland was examined at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute today, and revealed that no structural damage and surgery was not required for the left eye injury he sustained last night. Garland will be re-evaluated over the next couple of days. – 7:35 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with Thursday examination showing no structural damage: Cleveland Cavaliers’ Darius Garland suffers eye injury in opener; no surgery required beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:18 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
￼Darius Garland sustained a left eye injury in the second quarter of last nights game.
Further evaluation at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute today revealed no structural damage and surgery was not required.
Garland will be re-evaluated over the next couple of days. – 7:11 PM
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Darius Garland had additional examination at the Cleveland Clinic Cole Eye Institute today that revealed no structural damage and surgery was not required for his left eye injury suffered last night. He will be re-evaluated over the next couple of days. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 20, 2022
Chris Fedor: #Cavs Darius Garland (eye) did not practice with the team today. He was back at the hotel. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland’s left eye is swollen closed and the team is currently preparing as if Garland won’t play against Chicago. However his official playing status is unclear -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 20, 2022
Darius Garland was poked in the eye by Raptors guard/forward Gary Trent Jr. with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Garland remained face down on the court for several minutes before heading to the locker room. Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game, via Bally Sports, that Garland had “a laceration on the inside of his eyelid” and was “cut and bleeding.” -via Akron Beacon Journal / October 20, 2022
