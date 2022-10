Darius Garland out next two games?

Darius Garland was poked in the eye by Raptors guard/forward Gary Trent Jr. with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Garland remained face down on the court for several minutes before heading to the locker room. Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game, via Bally Sports, that Garland had “a laceration on the inside of his eyelid” and was “cut and bleeding.” -via Akron Beacon Journal / October 20, 2022