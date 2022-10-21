Darvin Ham, Russell Westbrook have ‘an understanding’ after remarks

Lakers coach Darvin Ham says he and Russell Westbrook have “moved on” and have “an understanding” after the point guard suggested Ham’s decision to bring him off the bench in the preseason could have contributed to a minor hamstring injury he suffered. Ham, however, pushed back at any insinuation that his rotation in the Lakers’ preseason finale loss to the Sacramento Kings — in which Westbrook played just five minutes off the bench before exiting with the strained left hamstring — had anything to do with the physical setback.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 21 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 3 BLK
It’s the 168th time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game.
The only active players with more such games are LeBron James (265) and Russell Westbrook (210). pic.twitter.com/eTPeiyBcoU – 9:01 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 21 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 3 BLK
It’s the 168th time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game.
The only active players with more such games are LeBron James (265) and Russell Westbrook (210). pic.twitter.com/eTPeiyBcoU – 9:01 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
With the take foul now outlawed in the NBA, Russell Westbrook can be immortalized as the king of the take foul
The Utah Jazz guards, who were coached by take foul pioneer Quin Snyder, didn’t even approach Russ’s absurd frequency of take fouling last season pic.twitter.com/zqa5ygNKdA – 9:00 AM
With the take foul now outlawed in the NBA, Russell Westbrook can be immortalized as the king of the take foul
The Utah Jazz guards, who were coached by take foul pioneer Quin Snyder, didn’t even approach Russ’s absurd frequency of take fouling last season pic.twitter.com/zqa5ygNKdA – 9:00 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tim Hardaway was 0 for 17 once.
Ray Allen and Vince Carter both had 0-for-13 games.
Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul have gone 0 for 12.
Kyle Korver, Mark Price, Doc Rivers and even Joel Embiid have gone 0 for 11.
Russell Westbrook’s 0 for 11 happens.
But he looks miserable. – 8:24 AM
Tim Hardaway was 0 for 17 once.
Ray Allen and Vince Carter both had 0-for-13 games.
Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul have gone 0 for 12.
Kyle Korver, Mark Price, Doc Rivers and even Joel Embiid have gone 0 for 11.
Russell Westbrook’s 0 for 11 happens.
But he looks miserable. – 8:24 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lakers point guards combined to shoot 1-25.
Don’t let Russell Westbrook going 0-11 distract you from the fact that Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn shot 1-14.
This is what Rob Pelinka surrounded LeBron and AD with and while it won’t be THIS bad, it won’t basically get better. pic.twitter.com/EQOCCubRTm – 7:41 AM
Lakers point guards combined to shoot 1-25.
Don’t let Russell Westbrook going 0-11 distract you from the fact that Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn shot 1-14.
This is what Rob Pelinka surrounded LeBron and AD with and while it won’t be THIS bad, it won’t basically get better. pic.twitter.com/EQOCCubRTm – 7:41 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
After three days of #NBA games, Luka Doncic is the +440 favorite for MVP. Also of note, Russell (0-for-11) Westbrook of #Lakers is listed at 240-1 for Most Improved Player. DeMar DeRozan of #Bulls is 50-1 to finish as the league’s leading scorer. He had 37 in Chicago’s opener. – 6:55 AM
After three days of #NBA games, Luka Doncic is the +440 favorite for MVP. Also of note, Russell (0-for-11) Westbrook of #Lakers is listed at 240-1 for Most Improved Player. DeMar DeRozan of #Bulls is 50-1 to finish as the league’s leading scorer. He had 37 in Chicago’s opener. – 6:55 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Russell Westbrook says he played a solid game after going 0 for 11 from the field in loss sportando.basketball/en/russell-wes… – 3:36 AM
Russell Westbrook says he played a solid game after going 0 for 11 from the field in loss sportando.basketball/en/russell-wes… – 3:36 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James did praise the job Russell Westbrook did on Kawhi Leonard. Westbrook finished with a game-high five steals. – 2:41 AM
LeBron James did praise the job Russell Westbrook did on Kawhi Leonard. Westbrook finished with a game-high five steals. – 2:41 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James on Russell Westbrook 0-for-11 shooting night: “Flush it down the toilet and get ready for Sunday.” – 2:39 AM
LeBron James on Russell Westbrook 0-for-11 shooting night: “Flush it down the toilet and get ready for Sunday.” – 2:39 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Paul George defended Russell Westbrook: “It’s hard when you’ve got the pressure they’re putting on him here. Quite frankly, it’s not geared for him with the roster they have… He was very easily a 30-10-10 guy when he had the keys to the team. We can’t forget about that” pic.twitter.com/s9OD2lSoWg – 2:35 AM
Paul George defended Russell Westbrook: “It’s hard when you’ve got the pressure they’re putting on him here. Quite frankly, it’s not geared for him with the roster they have… He was very easily a 30-10-10 guy when he had the keys to the team. We can’t forget about that” pic.twitter.com/s9OD2lSoWg – 2:35 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
LeBron James’ advice to Russell Westbrook after his 0/11 shooting night: “Flush it down the toilet.” pic.twitter.com/8Fv1lPZ0YA – 1:23 AM
LeBron James’ advice to Russell Westbrook after his 0/11 shooting night: “Flush it down the toilet.” pic.twitter.com/8Fv1lPZ0YA – 1:23 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham was disappointed in the loss, but saw improvement from Game 1. He was pleased w/t competitive edge the Lakers played with tonight, saying they had a “No quit mentality.”
He did want more discipline defensively (not reaching in), especially in 1st and 3rd Q’s. – 12:54 AM
Darvin Ham was disappointed in the loss, but saw improvement from Game 1. He was pleased w/t competitive edge the Lakers played with tonight, saying they had a “No quit mentality.”
He did want more discipline defensively (not reaching in), especially in 1st and 3rd Q’s. – 12:54 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Darvin Ham: “We have 80 games left and we’re trending in the right direction.” – 12:51 AM
Darvin Ham: “We have 80 games left and we’re trending in the right direction.” – 12:51 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says the Lakers needed to stay disciplined defensively with their hands and not commit as many shooting fouls. – 12:50 AM
Darvin Ham says the Lakers needed to stay disciplined defensively with their hands and not commit as many shooting fouls. – 12:50 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has a proud history of masked players, from Russell Westbrook to Deonte Burton.
Seems like Jalen Williams will carry on the legacy. pic.twitter.com/jOd8D5Y2L0 – 12:45 AM
OKC has a proud history of masked players, from Russell Westbrook to Deonte Burton.
Seems like Jalen Williams will carry on the legacy. pic.twitter.com/jOd8D5Y2L0 – 12:45 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Woj said this week not to expect a Lakers trade involving Russell Westbrook until after Thanksgiving.
Here is their schedule until then with 16 total games.
What do you think LA’s record will be at that point? pic.twitter.com/JzHb8H4cKO – 12:43 AM
Woj said this week not to expect a Lakers trade involving Russell Westbrook until after Thanksgiving.
Here is their schedule until then with 16 total games.
What do you think LA’s record will be at that point? pic.twitter.com/JzHb8H4cKO – 12:43 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ll put it this way with Russell Westbrook: tonight went a long way towards convincing me he can one day be a valuable backup point guard on a contender.
He’ll never start for another contender given his shooting, but that defensive effort with his athleticism was impressive. – 12:41 AM
I’ll put it this way with Russell Westbrook: tonight went a long way towards convincing me he can one day be a valuable backup point guard on a contender.
He’ll never start for another contender given his shooting, but that defensive effort with his athleticism was impressive. – 12:41 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
It’s still hard to believe Russell Westbrook is on this team. Inexcusable. – 12:37 AM
It’s still hard to believe Russell Westbrook is on this team. Inexcusable. – 12:37 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Clippers 103, Lakers 97
The Lakers fall to 0-2. Lonnie Walker IV led the Lakers with 26 points. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 8 rebounds. LeBron James had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Russell Westbrook shot 0 of 11.
Up next: vs. Portland on Sunday. – 12:35 AM
Final: Clippers 103, Lakers 97
The Lakers fall to 0-2. Lonnie Walker IV led the Lakers with 26 points. Anthony Davis had 25 points and 8 rebounds. LeBron James had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Russell Westbrook shot 0 of 11.
Up next: vs. Portland on Sunday. – 12:35 AM
David Locke @DLocke09
After the loss in night #1 the Lakers could not have had worse post game presser. LeBron “we are not a team constructed of great shooting” and Westbrook bench lead to my hamstring. What happens in night #2 – 12:34 AM
After the loss in night #1 the Lakers could not have had worse post game presser. LeBron “we are not a team constructed of great shooting” and Westbrook bench lead to my hamstring. What happens in night #2 – 12:34 AM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Russell Westbrook finished 0/11 FG, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals in 27 minutes.
The Lakers are 0-2.
😳 – 12:33 AM
Russell Westbrook finished 0/11 FG, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 5 steals in 27 minutes.
The Lakers are 0-2.
😳 – 12:33 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
1. LeBron James looks like LeBron James.
2. These players play hard for Darvin Ham.
3. Russell Westbrook played a great defensive fourth quarter.
All three of these things matter more than the outcome. There were a lot of positives tonight. – 12:33 AM
1. LeBron James looks like LeBron James.
2. These players play hard for Darvin Ham.
3. Russell Westbrook played a great defensive fourth quarter.
All three of these things matter more than the outcome. There were a lot of positives tonight. – 12:33 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Russell Westbrook finished tonight’s game 0-for-11 from the field and 0-for-6 from three. – 12:32 AM
Russell Westbrook finished tonight’s game 0-for-11 from the field and 0-for-6 from three. – 12:32 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Oof, Russell Westbrook is 0-of-10 from the field (including 0-of-6 from three-point range). – 12:26 AM
Oof, Russell Westbrook is 0-of-10 from the field (including 0-of-6 from three-point range). – 12:26 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Westbrook is really giving Kawhi fits right now defensively… Not something I thought I’d EVER tweet. – 12:25 AM
Westbrook is really giving Kawhi fits right now defensively… Not something I thought I’d EVER tweet. – 12:25 AM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Can’t believe this closing lineup that is including both Patrick Beverley & Russell Westbrook looks so choppy offensively… – 12:25 AM
Can’t believe this closing lineup that is including both Patrick Beverley & Russell Westbrook looks so choppy offensively… – 12:25 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Clips with Zu on Westbrook, not guarding him. Kawhi is on AD so they can switch AD PnRs. Throw it to Russ out top, he can’t beat Zu. – 12:24 AM
Clips with Zu on Westbrook, not guarding him. Kawhi is on AD so they can switch AD PnRs. Throw it to Russ out top, he can’t beat Zu. – 12:24 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
That’s the kind of effort Russell Westbrook needs to come with every game. That was the best thing he’s done on the floor all night. Impressive. – 12:22 AM
That’s the kind of effort Russell Westbrook needs to come with every game. That was the best thing he’s done on the floor all night. Impressive. – 12:22 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This is better effort from Westbrook than we’ve seen the last couple years. Back in his OKC days he was a tenacious post defender, and Ham has him doing that again vs Kawhi. – 12:21 AM
This is better effort from Westbrook than we’ve seen the last couple years. Back in his OKC days he was a tenacious post defender, and Ham has him doing that again vs Kawhi. – 12:21 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Back-to-back steals by Russell Westbrook as the Clippers tried to iso and post Kawhi Leonard up on him. Timeout Lakers, down 97-93, with 4:02 remaining. – 12:21 AM
Back-to-back steals by Russell Westbrook as the Clippers tried to iso and post Kawhi Leonard up on him. Timeout Lakers, down 97-93, with 4:02 remaining. – 12:21 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Russell Westbrook returns to the game. He is 0-for-9 from the field and 0-for-5 from three tonight. pic.twitter.com/sIT1NeG4cG – 12:18 AM
Russell Westbrook returns to the game. He is 0-for-9 from the field and 0-for-5 from three tonight. pic.twitter.com/sIT1NeG4cG – 12:18 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Russell Westbrook believes the Lakers should play faster. The evidence is in his favor, if we’re honest – 12:08 AM
Russell Westbrook believes the Lakers should play faster. The evidence is in his favor, if we’re honest – 12:08 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Austin Reaves playing an undersized Bruce Brown-y essentially 4 man here for the Lakers with LeBron at the 5 while the team basically runs 5-4 high ball-screens with the 2 of them.
Honestly, genuinely creative lineup construction from Darvin Ham. I like it. – 12:06 AM
Austin Reaves playing an undersized Bruce Brown-y essentially 4 man here for the Lakers with LeBron at the 5 while the team basically runs 5-4 high ball-screens with the 2 of them.
Honestly, genuinely creative lineup construction from Darvin Ham. I like it. – 12:06 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Clippers 85, Lakers 77
Anthony Davis has 23 points and 6 rebounds. LeBron James has 18 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley are a combined 1 of 21 tonight. The Lakers are getting crushed on the glass 46-27. – 11:57 PM
Third quarter: Clippers 85, Lakers 77
Anthony Davis has 23 points and 6 rebounds. LeBron James has 18 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Russell Westbrook, Kendrick Nunn and Patrick Beverley are a combined 1 of 21 tonight. The Lakers are getting crushed on the glass 46-27. – 11:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Westbrook after 3 quarters:
0-9 FG
0-5 3P
Oof. pic.twitter.com/kcsVSnow5r – 11:52 PM
Westbrook after 3 quarters:
0-9 FG
0-5 3P
Oof. pic.twitter.com/kcsVSnow5r – 11:52 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
“If this is how it’s going to be then I rather seem him leave,” Jamal Crawford on criticism around Russell Westbrook – 11:44 PM
“If this is how it’s going to be then I rather seem him leave,” Jamal Crawford on criticism around Russell Westbrook – 11:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook (0 for 9, 0 for 5 from 3) and Nunn (0 for 7, 0 for 4 from 3) can’t get one to fall.
Clippers lead is back in double figures after a 13-0 run in the last 2+ minutes. – 11:43 PM
Westbrook (0 for 9, 0 for 5 from 3) and Nunn (0 for 7, 0 for 4 from 3) can’t get one to fall.
Clippers lead is back in double figures after a 13-0 run in the last 2+ minutes. – 11:43 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Everyone but Russell Westbrook realizes why he’s being left open for jumpers. Sad to watch. – 11:43 PM
Everyone but Russell Westbrook realizes why he’s being left open for jumpers. Sad to watch. – 11:43 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 56, Clippers 56
The Lakers closed the half on a 20-4 run. Anthony Davis has 15 points. LeBron James and Lonnie Walker each have 12. Russell Westbrook is 0 of 6 (2 points) but has 4 assists and 0 turnovers. The Lakers are 7 of 24 (29.2%) on 3s. – 11:04 PM
Halftime: Lakers 56, Clippers 56
The Lakers closed the half on a 20-4 run. Anthony Davis has 15 points. LeBron James and Lonnie Walker each have 12. Russell Westbrook is 0 of 6 (2 points) but has 4 assists and 0 turnovers. The Lakers are 7 of 24 (29.2%) on 3s. – 11:04 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Ham & Westbrook had a “brief discussion” re: RW saying a bench role could have led to his tweaked hammy and have “moved on.” But Ham added, “You have to be prepared to do whatever your team needs you to do…that’s called being a professional” es.pn/3VDKn2e – 11:02 PM
New story: Ham & Westbrook had a “brief discussion” re: RW saying a bench role could have led to his tweaked hammy and have “moved on.” But Ham added, “You have to be prepared to do whatever your team needs you to do…that’s called being a professional” es.pn/3VDKn2e – 11:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
10-0 run from the Lakers sparked by their defense (steals from Lonnie Walker and Russell Westbrook) turning into transition offense. – 10:54 PM
10-0 run from the Lakers sparked by their defense (steals from Lonnie Walker and Russell Westbrook) turning into transition offense. – 10:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard will check in with Paul George next dead ball
Anthony Davis as well. Darvin Ham calls timeout. Get ya popcorn ready – 10:45 PM
Kawhi Leonard will check in with Paul George next dead ball
Anthony Davis as well. Darvin Ham calls timeout. Get ya popcorn ready – 10:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
How long until Matt Ryan takes over Russell Westbrook’s spot in the Lakers starting five? – 10:41 PM
How long until Matt Ryan takes over Russell Westbrook’s spot in the Lakers starting five? – 10:41 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lakers from three-point range: 3-13. Clippers aren’t even trying to defend them out there. The longer LA waits to pull the trigger on the Westbrook/picks for Hield/Turner, the more damage they do to this season. – 10:32 PM
Lakers from three-point range: 3-13. Clippers aren’t even trying to defend them out there. The longer LA waits to pull the trigger on the Westbrook/picks for Hield/Turner, the more damage they do to this season. – 10:32 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
John Wall’s mid-range is looking wet. Westbrook’s 3 looks like a wrecking ball – 10:22 PM
John Wall’s mid-range is looking wet. Westbrook’s 3 looks like a wrecking ball – 10:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers fans giving the gasping treatment to Russell Westbrook any time he has an open look. Remember, they did the same to Metta World Peace at times, too. – 10:22 PM
Lakers fans giving the gasping treatment to Russell Westbrook any time he has an open look. Remember, they did the same to Metta World Peace at times, too. – 10:22 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Man, this Lakers crowd is not with Russell Westbrook. He took two straight triples and you could hear the crowd saying “noooo” – 10:22 PM
Man, this Lakers crowd is not with Russell Westbrook. He took two straight triples and you could hear the crowd saying “noooo” – 10:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Russell Westbrook’s forays to the rim continue to be wild adventures. – 10:13 PM
Russell Westbrook’s forays to the rim continue to be wild adventures. – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lots of things happening to start:
– Morris starts on James
– Beverley blocks George, who throws it away
– LeBron middy (Lakers: no midrange FGs at GS)
– Zubac punishing Westbrook on switch
Clippers up 11-8 with 8:05 left in opening quarter – 10:09 PM
Lots of things happening to start:
– Morris starts on James
– Beverley blocks George, who throws it away
– LeBron middy (Lakers: no midrange FGs at GS)
– Zubac punishing Westbrook on switch
Clippers up 11-8 with 8:05 left in opening quarter – 10:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
After Russell Westbrook said that coming off the bench “absolutely” could have contributed to his hamstring strain against Sacramento, Darvin Ham reacted tonight, saying he and Westbrook had a brief discussion and that he’s going to do what’s best for the team: pic.twitter.com/ATKXpt6Y4L – 8:57 PM
After Russell Westbrook said that coming off the bench “absolutely” could have contributed to his hamstring strain against Sacramento, Darvin Ham reacted tonight, saying he and Westbrook had a brief discussion and that he’s going to do what’s best for the team: pic.twitter.com/ATKXpt6Y4L – 8:57 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
When Darvin Ham was asked about having to answer for LeBron’s and Russ’ comments, he said it’s a grown man’s league: “There’s nothing taken personal about anything.” – 8:27 PM
When Darvin Ham was asked about having to answer for LeBron’s and Russ’ comments, he said it’s a grown man’s league: “There’s nothing taken personal about anything.” – 8:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham not fretting over LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s public criticisms, especially so early in the season pic.twitter.com/9jH6BagP24 – 8:26 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham not fretting over LeBron James and Russell Westbrook’s public criticisms, especially so early in the season pic.twitter.com/9jH6BagP24 – 8:26 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
D.Ham said he had a brief discussion with R.Westbrook after he said Ham bringing him off the bench “absolutely” could have played a part in his hamstring tweak in SAC. Ham said “we’ve moved on,” adding that he’ll A) Never put a player in harm’s way B) Do what’s best for the team – 8:24 PM
D.Ham said he had a brief discussion with R.Westbrook after he said Ham bringing him off the bench “absolutely” could have played a part in his hamstring tweak in SAC. Ham said “we’ve moved on,” adding that he’ll A) Never put a player in harm’s way B) Do what’s best for the team – 8:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham said he was not offended by LeBron’s comment about the team’s lack of shooting. He later added he’s confident that “we’re gonna be fine.” – 8:23 PM
Darvin Ham said he was not offended by LeBron’s comment about the team’s lack of shooting. He later added he’s confident that “we’re gonna be fine.” – 8:23 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham said he will have same starters in Bron, AD, Russ, Pat Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV – 8:22 PM
Darvin Ham said he will have same starters in Bron, AD, Russ, Pat Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV – 8:22 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says the Lakers will keep the same starting lineup tonight that they used in GSW: LeBron, AD, Russ, Walker, Beverley – 8:22 PM
Darvin Ham says the Lakers will keep the same starting lineup tonight that they used in GSW: LeBron, AD, Russ, Walker, Beverley – 8:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Darvin Ham said he had a talk with Russell Westbrook about what was out there, ie, Westbrook saying the hamstring injury was caused by him coming off the bench. He said he wanted to leave it at that. He also said his staff would never put a player in a position to injure himself – 8:22 PM
Darvin Ham said he had a talk with Russell Westbrook about what was out there, ie, Westbrook saying the hamstring injury was caused by him coming off the bench. He said he wanted to leave it at that. He also said his staff would never put a player in a position to injure himself – 8:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lakers will start Patrock Beverley, Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James, Anthony Davis tonight vs Clippers – 8:22 PM
Lakers will start Patrock Beverley, Russell Westbrook, Lonnie Walker IV, LeBron James, Anthony Davis tonight vs Clippers – 8:22 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Same starters for the Lakers vs. the Clippers:
Russell Westbrook
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:21 PM
Same starters for the Lakers vs. the Clippers:
Russell Westbrook
Lonnie Walker IV
Patrick Beverley
LeBron James
Anthony Davis – 8:21 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
D.Ham said he had a brief discussion with R.Westbrook after he sad Ham bringing him off the bench “absolutely” could have played a part in his hamstring tweak in SAC. Ham said “we’ve moved on,” adding that he will A) Never put a player in harm’s way B) Do what’s best for the team – 8:21 PM
D.Ham said he had a brief discussion with R.Westbrook after he sad Ham bringing him off the bench “absolutely” could have played a part in his hamstring tweak in SAC. Ham said “we’ve moved on,” adding that he will A) Never put a player in harm’s way B) Do what’s best for the team – 8:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says he had no issue with LeBron James’ postgame comments about the team’s lack of shooting. Ham said he was pleased with the quality of shots his team generated and he’s going to encourage his players to keep shooting. – 8:21 PM
Darvin Ham says he had no issue with LeBron James’ postgame comments about the team’s lack of shooting. Ham said he was pleased with the quality of shots his team generated and he’s going to encourage his players to keep shooting. – 8:21 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Darvin Ham said he and Russ discussed his comments about his hamstring injury and that Lakers will do what’s best for the team – 8:21 PM
Darvin Ham said he and Russ discussed his comments about his hamstring injury and that Lakers will do what’s best for the team – 8:21 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham was asked about Westbrook’s comments re: coming off the bench (at SAC), and how Russ thought that might impact his routine/health.
Ham said LAL would never put a player at risk. Added that he’s going to do “what’s best for our team to be as successful as we can be.” – 8:20 PM
Darvin Ham was asked about Westbrook’s comments re: coming off the bench (at SAC), and how Russ thought that might impact his routine/health.
Ham said LAL would never put a player at risk. Added that he’s going to do “what’s best for our team to be as successful as we can be.” – 8:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Darvin Ham said he talked with Russell Westbrook after he said his bench role “absolutely” contributed to his injury. Ham defended the Lakers and their medical staff pic.twitter.com/EZGn72QH9Z – 8:19 PM
Darvin Ham said he talked with Russell Westbrook after he said his bench role “absolutely” contributed to his injury. Ham defended the Lakers and their medical staff pic.twitter.com/EZGn72QH9Z – 8:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“He’s definitely a player’s coach. He’s been great for all of us. He lets us play freely offensively and keeps a defensive edge. We will go back and look at [the loss] and learn. He calls it wins and lessons,” Anthony Davis on new #Lakers coach Darvin Ham. bit.ly/3EXXaqf – 5:09 PM
“He’s definitely a player’s coach. He’s been great for all of us. He lets us play freely offensively and keeps a defensive edge. We will go back and look at [the loss] and learn. He calls it wins and lessons,” Anthony Davis on new #Lakers coach Darvin Ham. bit.ly/3EXXaqf – 5:09 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Are the Lakers problems bigger than Russell Westbrook? Why did Draymond Green think that documentary was a good idea? #Postseason updates & more! Guests: @GregJennings @EddieHouse_50
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:35 PM
Are the Lakers problems bigger than Russell Westbrook? Why did Draymond Green think that documentary was a good idea? #Postseason updates & more! Guests: @GregJennings @EddieHouse_50
Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:35 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
As Darvin Ham glanced into the sold-out crowd and the players on the floor, the reality of him being the new #Lakers coach set in and he nearly shed a tear before the opening tipoff.
More about Ham’s debut and challenge coaching the Lakers in @andscape. bit.ly/3EXXaqf – 11:36 AM
As Darvin Ham glanced into the sold-out crowd and the players on the floor, the reality of him being the new #Lakers coach set in and he nearly shed a tear before the opening tipoff.
More about Ham’s debut and challenge coaching the Lakers in @andscape. bit.ly/3EXXaqf – 11:36 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had plenty to say after Lakers’ loss to Warriors latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:00 AM
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had plenty to say after Lakers’ loss to Warriors latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:00 AM
More on this storyline
Ham said the two shared a “brief discussion” about the remarks. Ham went back to Westbrook in the starting lineup against the Warriors and again against the Clippers. “We moved on, we got an understanding,” Ham said. “As the coach of this team, we’re going to do what’s best for our team to be as successful as it can be. And I’ll just leave it at that.” Ham said he understands “respect” and “routine” are important to the former league MVP but acknowledged the team-centric goals he will require Westbrook to meet. -via ESPN / October 21, 2022
Ham also said he didn’t have a problem with Westbrook saying what he said to reporters after the Warriors game, or with LeBron James’ blunt assessment that “we’re not a team that’s constructed of great shooting” — even if their comments were interpreted as critiques of the coaching staff and front office. “It’s a grown man’s league,” Ham said. “Things are going to be said whether it’s directed at someone or not. I handle it in stride. I’ve been around this thing for 26 years. I’ve been on quiet teams and I’ve been on a couple of loud teams. But I have the utmost respect for those guys. I believe they have the utmost respect for me. There’s nothing taken personal about anything. We address it and we move on.” -via ESPN / October 21, 2022
Ham, though, agreed with James’ comments about the team’s shooting. He did say that he wants his players to continue launching with confidence. “As long as we keep taking good shots and getting open looks, our guys have to step up and make ’em. It’s a make-or-miss league,” Ham said. “I’m not in any way offended by Bron’s comments in any way, shape or form. It’s basketball: You gotta make plays, you gotta get stops, you gotta make shots. You also have to score to win various ways, but no, we’ll continue to get our reps up in our practices, in our shootarounds. And I’ll continue — my staff and I will continue to encourage those guys when they’re open, shoot the ball.” -via Los Angeles Times / October 21, 2022
Law Murray: Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “I don’t get the shade or hate that they put in him… I just want him to keep having that joy… I hate to see that it looks like that’s not there for him.” -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / October 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.