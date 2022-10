Darvin Ham, Russell Westbrook have ‘an understanding’ after remarks

Ham, though, agreed with James’ comments about the team’s shooting. He did say that he wants his players to continue launching with confidence. “As long as we keep taking good shots and getting open looks, our guys have to step up and make ’em. It’s a make-or-miss league,” Ham said. “I’m not in any way offended by Bron’s comments in any way, shape or form. It’s basketball: You gotta make plays, you gotta get stops, you gotta make shots. You also have to score to win various ways, but no, we’ll continue to get our reps up in our practices, in our shootarounds. And I’ll continue — my staff and I will continue to encourage those guys when they’re open, shoot the ball.” -via Los Angeles Times / October 21, 2022