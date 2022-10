De'Aaron Fox: 'I've never been the type of person that wants a big market'

They had all seen his sluggish start, how the 15 pounds of muscle he added in the previous summer seemed to slow him down and contribute to his early struggles. They had all seen him get better over time, with the pounds falling off as the season wore on and his production rising as a result. And the proof, which was presented to him in the form of a powerpoint chart inside the team’s offices, made it clear that a return to his lighter, speedier self was in order. “I definitely think (the extra weight) hurt me,” said Fox, who was 200 pounds then and is 185 now. “I’d never put on weight like that before. It was different. So we went into the summer like, ‘We’re not doing that.’ The data showed that I was playing my best between certain weights, and then at 200 I wasn’t playing too well. -via The Athletic / October 21, 2022