Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid had plantar fasciitis this offseason

The biggest takeaway for Philadelphia was the play of James Harden. He looked as if he was back to who he was before the hamstring injury. He also worked the pick-and-roll game with Joel Embiid at a high rate as that was when the Sixers were able to have their most success offensively . “That’s an opportunity for not only just us, but getting to paint, Joel, obviously, he draws two, three, four guys on him, and then our shooters are getting shots,” said Harden after the loss. “We got to find ways to get into that action more.” -via Sixers Wire / October 19, 2022