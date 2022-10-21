Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid had plantar fasciitis this offseason

Noah Levick: Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid had plantar fasciitis this offseason, which has contributed to his conditioning not being at its best early in the year. Rivers said Embiid isn’t bothered by that now, that he expects him to get into better shape and a better rhythm.
Source: Twitter @NoahLevick
Source: Twitter @NoahLevick
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid suffered plantar fasciitis during summer, slowed his conditioning nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/21/joe… – 3:15 PM
Joel Embiid suffered plantar fasciitis during summer, slowed his conditioning nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/21/joe… – 3:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle hasn’t even played a full minute yet to begin the 2022-23 season. Doc Rivers explains why that is to begin the season. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/21/doc… via @SixersWire – 3:05 PM
Matisse Thybulle hasn’t even played a full minute yet to begin the 2022-23 season. Doc Rivers explains why that is to begin the season. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/21/doc… via @SixersWire – 3:05 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart voiced his appreciation for Jaylen Brown to reporters in Miami today after he had his back in Joel Embiid scuffle, explaining why they’ve grown closer masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:51 PM
Marcus Smart voiced his appreciation for Jaylen Brown to reporters in Miami today after he had his back in Joel Embiid scuffle, explaining why they’ve grown closer masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:51 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers revealed today that Joel Embiid was dealing with plantar fasciitis before training camp and it took him off his conditioning program a bit #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/21/doc… via @SixersWire – 1:28 PM
Doc Rivers revealed today that Joel Embiid was dealing with plantar fasciitis before training camp and it took him off his conditioning program a bit #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/21/doc… via @SixersWire – 1:28 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid had plantar fasciitis this offseason, which has contributed to his conditioning not being at its best early in the year.
Rivers said Embiid isn’t bothered by that now, that he expects him to get into better shape and a better rhythm. – 1:05 PM
Doc Rivers said Joel Embiid had plantar fasciitis this offseason, which has contributed to his conditioning not being at its best early in the year.
Rivers said Embiid isn’t bothered by that now, that he expects him to get into better shape and a better rhythm. – 1:05 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Coach Doc Rivers shared today that Joel Embiid was dealing with minor plantar fasciitis during the summer, which could have impacted part of his conditioning regimen. But he has been a full participant since the Sixers officially reconvened. – 1:05 PM
Coach Doc Rivers shared today that Joel Embiid was dealing with minor plantar fasciitis during the summer, which could have impacted part of his conditioning regimen. But he has been a full participant since the Sixers officially reconvened. – 1:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart reacts to Jaylen Brown having his back vs. Embiid: “The things that we’ve been through, me Jaylen and Jayson … from rumors and things like that … for him to do that and for us to be that, it shows that we’re in this together no matter what.”
https://t.co/aOVwFEb1Cq pic.twitter.com/jQMa8iDs3w – 12:48 PM
Smart reacts to Jaylen Brown having his back vs. Embiid: “The things that we’ve been through, me Jaylen and Jayson … from rumors and things like that … for him to do that and for us to be that, it shows that we’re in this together no matter what.”
https://t.co/aOVwFEb1Cq pic.twitter.com/jQMa8iDs3w – 12:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Morning newsletter:
* The dueling realities of James Harden’s excellent play vs Joel Embiid’s terrible start.
* Which is more important long-term.
* Key stats from the loss.
* Quotes from the game.
* Press conference audio.
* Link roundup.
And more: dailysix.com/morning-sixers… – 11:28 AM
Morning newsletter:
* The dueling realities of James Harden’s excellent play vs Joel Embiid’s terrible start.
* Which is more important long-term.
* Key stats from the loss.
* Quotes from the game.
* Press conference audio.
* Link roundup.
And more: dailysix.com/morning-sixers… – 11:28 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
It’s just a start for the Sixers, but it’s not the start anyone expected.
James Harden averaged 33 points on excellent efficiency against two top defenses, but Joel Embiid has been completely lost. On the strange way they got to 0-2: theathletic.com/3715840/2022/1… – 11:27 AM
It’s just a start for the Sixers, but it’s not the start anyone expected.
James Harden averaged 33 points on excellent efficiency against two top defenses, but Joel Embiid has been completely lost. On the strange way they got to 0-2: theathletic.com/3715840/2022/1… – 11:27 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Talking LA teams, Embiid, Worst of the Week live now:
youtube.com/watch?v=QEWNLE… – 10:03 AM
Talking LA teams, Embiid, Worst of the Week live now:
youtube.com/watch?v=QEWNLE… – 10:03 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philly had a chance down 1 late before James Harden’s go-ahead shot came up short. He and Doc Rivers discussed the final possession after the loss. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/20/jam… via @SixersWire – 9:57 AM
Philly had a chance down 1 late before James Harden’s go-ahead shot came up short. He and Doc Rivers discussed the final possession after the loss. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/20/jam… via @SixersWire – 9:57 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Doc Rivers reacts to Joel Embiid having a tough game in the home loss to the Bucks. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/20/doc… via @SixersWire – 9:56 AM
Doc Rivers reacts to Joel Embiid having a tough game in the home loss to the Bucks. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/20/doc… via @SixersWire – 9:56 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Some context on Joel Embiid’s early struggles…for his career, October is his worst month of the season in:
Points
FG%
3P%
Slight trend upward in November. Becomes a different breed once December hits. – 9:20 AM
Some context on Joel Embiid’s early struggles…for his career, October is his worst month of the season in:
Points
FG%
3P%
Slight trend upward in November. Becomes a different breed once December hits. – 9:20 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tim Hardaway was 0 for 17 once.
Ray Allen and Vince Carter both had 0-for-13 games.
Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul have gone 0 for 12.
Kyle Korver, Mark Price, Doc Rivers and even Joel Embiid have gone 0 for 11.
Russell Westbrook’s 0 for 11 happens.
But he looks miserable. – 8:24 AM
Tim Hardaway was 0 for 17 once.
Ray Allen and Vince Carter both had 0-for-13 games.
Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul have gone 0 for 12.
Kyle Korver, Mark Price, Doc Rivers and even Joel Embiid have gone 0 for 11.
Russell Westbrook’s 0 for 11 happens.
But he looks miserable. – 8:24 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers Mailbag: Will Joel Embiid ever embrace playing in the paint? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:08 AM
Sixers Mailbag: Will Joel Embiid ever embrace playing in the paint? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:08 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers Mailbag: Will Joel Embiid ever embrace playing in the paint? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:32 AM
#Sixers Mailbag: Will Joel Embiid ever embrace playing in the paint? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:32 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: LAC/LAL; MIL/PHI. Kawhi is back, so is John Wall. What’s the concern level for the Lakers? How about the Sixers and Joel Embiid? Join @Danny Leroux and me for 5 shows a week, plus @John Hollinger and me once a week duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:56 AM
New Dunc’d On Prime: LAC/LAL; MIL/PHI. Kawhi is back, so is John Wall. What’s the concern level for the Lakers? How about the Sixers and Joel Embiid? Join @Danny Leroux and me for 5 shows a week, plus @John Hollinger and me once a week duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:56 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden’s play a silver lining
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 2:06 AM
Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden’s play a silver lining
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/joel-… – 2:06 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Lakers 19-85
– It’s time
– Russ/AD dilemma
– Kawhi/John Wall returns
– Do we need to have a convo about Embiid yet?
– Harden/Maxey
– Giannis pulling away
Live now taking your calls, join us!
📺 https://t.co/cUOhIXIue4 pic.twitter.com/ybK9EcKyQK – 12:43 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Lakers 19-85
– It’s time
– Russ/AD dilemma
– Kawhi/John Wall returns
– Do we need to have a convo about Embiid yet?
– Harden/Maxey
– Giannis pulling away
Live now taking your calls, join us!
📺 https://t.co/cUOhIXIue4 pic.twitter.com/ybK9EcKyQK – 12:43 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks come up with a key three and a stop late to edge #76ers 90-88 in opener in Philadelphia.
🗣Wesley Matthews on his game-winner
✋ Bucks deny the three ball.
🚫Joel Embiid late.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:58 PM
#Bucks come up with a key three and a stop late to edge #76ers 90-88 in opener in Philadelphia.
🗣Wesley Matthews on his game-winner
✋ Bucks deny the three ball.
🚫Joel Embiid late.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 11:58 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Sixers starters all played 34 min or more. Embiid 36, Tucker 39, Harden 40.
Melton 19 and House 21 off the bench. Nobody else played more than 8.
Sixers having a deeper roster didn’t even make it through game 2. – 11:24 PM
Sixers starters all played 34 min or more. Embiid 36, Tucker 39, Harden 40.
Melton 19 and House 21 off the bench. Nobody else played more than 8.
Sixers having a deeper roster didn’t even make it through game 2. – 11:24 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“He just didn’t have a great game. He’s human. He didn’t have one of his better games. He did a lot of other things for us tonight.” – Doc Rivers on Embiid’s performance tonight #Sixers – 10:49 PM
“He just didn’t have a great game. He’s human. He didn’t have one of his better games. He did a lot of other things for us tonight.” – Doc Rivers on Embiid’s performance tonight #Sixers – 10:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid declined to speak to reporters after tonight’s game. – 10:37 PM
Joel Embiid declined to speak to reporters after tonight’s game. – 10:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers attributed the defensive breakdown on the Matthews three to discipline. “You got a two-point lead, you can’t get sucked in.” – 10:06 PM
Doc Rivers attributed the defensive breakdown on the Matthews three to discipline. “You got a two-point lead, you can’t get sucked in.” – 10:06 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Didn’t like Paul Reed or Montrezl Harrell tonight. Why he played Tucker more than planned. Key when Embiid is off court is who meshes best with Harden, rolls well. – 10:05 PM
Doc Rivers: Didn’t like Paul Reed or Montrezl Harrell tonight. Why he played Tucker more than planned. Key when Embiid is off court is who meshes best with Harden, rolls well. – 10:05 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Still don’t think I’d worry much if I was Philly with their 0-2 start. Much better defensively in this game, Harden looks great, Embiid looks like he’s working his way back into game shape a bit, lot of new pieces, and played two awesome teams with continuity. – 9:58 PM
Still don’t think I’d worry much if I was Philly with their 0-2 start. Much better defensively in this game, Harden looks great, Embiid looks like he’s working his way back into game shape a bit, lot of new pieces, and played two awesome teams with continuity. – 9:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Sixers aren’t gonna sweat 50-50 game outcome, but bigger picture they need Embiid to be way better than he was in the first two games to get anywhere near where they want to be. – 9:57 PM
Sixers aren’t gonna sweat 50-50 game outcome, but bigger picture they need Embiid to be way better than he was in the first two games to get anywhere near where they want to be. – 9:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Joel Embiid in the second half:
0 PTS
0-7 FG
3 TOV
@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/g1pUATITma – 9:56 PM
Joel Embiid in the second half:
0 PTS
0-7 FG
3 TOV
@PointsBetUSA pic.twitter.com/g1pUATITma – 9:56 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers’ comeback falls short, Bucks win 90-88 as the Sixers fall to 0-2 on the season.
Harden had 31 on 13-24 shooting. Embiid, a team worst -9 (and it felt like it, honestly) had 15 on 6-21 shooting with 4 turnovers. Giannis had 21-13-8, and Lopez was fantastic for Bucks – 9:55 PM
Final: Sixers’ comeback falls short, Bucks win 90-88 as the Sixers fall to 0-2 on the season.
Harden had 31 on 13-24 shooting. Embiid, a team worst -9 (and it felt like it, honestly) had 15 on 6-21 shooting with 4 turnovers. Giannis had 21-13-8, and Lopez was fantastic for Bucks – 9:55 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lose to Milwaukee, 90-88.
Positives: Harden, small-ball unit (Tucker)
Negatives: Situational awareness, Embiid, and pretty bad offense down the stretch – 9:54 PM
Sixers lose to Milwaukee, 90-88.
Positives: Harden, small-ball unit (Tucker)
Negatives: Situational awareness, Embiid, and pretty bad offense down the stretch – 9:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden misses a shot with 4.7 seconds left. The Bucks grab the rebound. Embiid fouls. The Bucks have possession of the ball with 2.5 seconds left up 89-88. They call timeout. – 9:50 PM
Harden misses a shot with 4.7 seconds left. The Bucks grab the rebound. Embiid fouls. The Bucks have possession of the ball with 2.5 seconds left up 89-88. They call timeout. – 9:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Calling an Embiid iso on that play when he seemingly has more TOs than buckets off the dribble so far this year is showing a lot of confidence in your big man.
Embiid’s pass it tipped out of bounds and the Sixers will have 9.9 seconds left to go back to work. – 9:48 PM
Calling an Embiid iso on that play when he seemingly has more TOs than buckets off the dribble so far this year is showing a lot of confidence in your big man.
Embiid’s pass it tipped out of bounds and the Sixers will have 9.9 seconds left to go back to work. – 9:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers call a timeout with 9.9 seconds left. They were lucky on that play as Embiid errant pass to Maxey went out of bounds. But the refs ruled that it went off the hands of a Bucks defender. – 9:48 PM
Sixers call a timeout with 9.9 seconds left. They were lucky on that play as Embiid errant pass to Maxey went out of bounds. But the refs ruled that it went off the hands of a Bucks defender. – 9:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Appears as if Embiid and Tucker can’t believe Harris helped there on Allen pic.twitter.com/jIVAsKfuDF – 9:47 PM
Appears as if Embiid and Tucker can’t believe Harris helped there on Allen pic.twitter.com/jIVAsKfuDF – 9:47 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Doc took out Maxey and Harden for defense, but unfortunately he didn’t take out Tobias Harris because he lost Wes Matthews for no real reason to help on Grayson Allen against Joel Embiid in the paint. – 9:46 PM
Doc took out Maxey and Harden for defense, but unfortunately he didn’t take out Tobias Harris because he lost Wes Matthews for no real reason to help on Grayson Allen against Joel Embiid in the paint. – 9:46 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
That’s a rough overhelp by Tobias Harris. Gotta trust Embiid with Grayson Allen inside the arc. Sixers trail by one. – 9:45 PM
That’s a rough overhelp by Tobias Harris. Gotta trust Embiid with Grayson Allen inside the arc. Sixers trail by one. – 9:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid draws 2.5 and makes the right play. Harden hurting em with mid range. pic.twitter.com/RcfBGm4G3P – 9:40 PM
Embiid draws 2.5 and makes the right play. Harden hurting em with mid range. pic.twitter.com/RcfBGm4G3P – 9:40 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
How the Sixers maximize their offensive efficiency with Embiid on the floor will be a season long challenge imo. Space eating bigs no matter how dominant they are make it really difficult to have top offense. – 9:34 PM
How the Sixers maximize their offensive efficiency with Embiid on the floor will be a season long challenge imo. Space eating bigs no matter how dominant they are make it really difficult to have top offense. – 9:34 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
last night monty williams benched chris paul and let his bench carry phoenix to victory. tonight doc rivers will not do the same with joel embiid – 9:32 PM
last night monty williams benched chris paul and let his bench carry phoenix to victory. tonight doc rivers will not do the same with joel embiid – 9:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers have come back from 13 down with Joel Embiid on the bench.
Leading the charge is James Harden, who has scored 10 of the last 15. Tied game, 6:41 to go. – 9:26 PM
The Sixers have come back from 13 down with Joel Embiid on the bench.
Leading the charge is James Harden, who has scored 10 of the last 15. Tied game, 6:41 to go. – 9:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Sixers have come out this year with a similar offensive strategy to the one they used in 21, and 22. They need to blend in a healthy amount of 2014 spurs where Embiid is drawing tons of attention to let his “Parker, Manu Kawhi” get out there and routinely lead offense. – 9:26 PM
Sixers have come out this year with a similar offensive strategy to the one they used in 21, and 22. They need to blend in a healthy amount of 2014 spurs where Embiid is drawing tons of attention to let his “Parker, Manu Kawhi” get out there and routinely lead offense. – 9:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Doc Rivers is T’d up.
Grayson Allen makes the technical.
Bucks up 76-65. – 9:15 PM
Doc Rivers is T’d up.
Grayson Allen makes the technical.
Bucks up 76-65. – 9:15 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
4th quarter starts with Embiid on the bench and Giannis back on the court. With the Sixers down 10 at 73-63, this could be a pivotal moment if there’s any hope of a comeback. Montrezl Harrell in for Embiid to protect the paint. – 9:14 PM
4th quarter starts with Embiid on the bench and Giannis back on the court. With the Sixers down 10 at 73-63, this could be a pivotal moment if there’s any hope of a comeback. Montrezl Harrell in for Embiid to protect the paint. – 9:14 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
This is one of the worst quarters Joel Embiid has ever played. So sloppy. Constant pouting. Low energy. When are we getting the MVP revenge year? pic.twitter.com/XH9xWNgTPQ – 9:13 PM
This is one of the worst quarters Joel Embiid has ever played. So sloppy. Constant pouting. Low energy. When are we getting the MVP revenge year? pic.twitter.com/XH9xWNgTPQ – 9:13 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid’s turnovers have led to a number of transition opportunities for the Bucks, a problem that plagued them Tuesday in Boston. Milwaukee’s running on a bunch of his missed deep post possessions, too. Sixers, most notably Embiid, really struggling here and are down 68-59. – 9:08 PM
Joel Embiid’s turnovers have led to a number of transition opportunities for the Bucks, a problem that plagued them Tuesday in Boston. Milwaukee’s running on a bunch of his missed deep post possessions, too. Sixers, most notably Embiid, really struggling here and are down 68-59. – 9:08 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid is playing one of the single worst quarters of his career, the offense has zero rhythm and the Sixers can’t make a 3. The fans are booing. Still over a quarter left, but not an ideal start to the season for the Sixers. – 9:06 PM
Joel Embiid is playing one of the single worst quarters of his career, the offense has zero rhythm and the Sixers can’t make a 3. The fans are booing. Still over a quarter left, but not an ideal start to the season for the Sixers. – 9:06 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Embiid doesn’t seem to have the same level of pop/explosiveness that he’s had the last couple of years yet? Been a bit off in these two games. A bit slow in ball-screen coverages, not quite as powerful as a leaper. Might be working his way into the season a bit? – 9:00 PM
Embiid doesn’t seem to have the same level of pop/explosiveness that he’s had the last couple of years yet? Been a bit off in these two games. A bit slow in ball-screen coverages, not quite as powerful as a leaper. Might be working his way into the season a bit? – 9:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
How out there is it to wonder if the best version of the Sixers, Embiid isn’t the leading scorer? – 8:49 PM
How out there is it to wonder if the best version of the Sixers, Embiid isn’t the leading scorer? – 8:49 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Why does Joel Embiid look checked out in Game 2 of the regular season? – 8:48 PM
Why does Joel Embiid look checked out in Game 2 of the regular season? – 8:48 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
This Joel Embiid chasedown block is violent pic.twitter.com/UhLU08y2zS – 8:33 PM
This Joel Embiid chasedown block is violent pic.twitter.com/UhLU08y2zS – 8:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers trail by a pair at half, 47-45, after recording a 21-17 advantage in Q2.
Embiid: 15 PTS / 9 REB
Harden: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 6 AST
Maxey: 9 PTS / 4-8 fg
Melton: 7 PTS / 1 STL – 8:27 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers trail by a pair at half, 47-45, after recording a 21-17 advantage in Q2.
Embiid: 15 PTS / 9 REB
Harden: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 6 AST
Maxey: 9 PTS / 4-8 fg
Melton: 7 PTS / 1 STL – 8:27 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers have cut the lead to 2 here as we head to the break, with the Bucks up 47-45. Milwaukee’s shooting 9-22 from deep, but Sixers are winning the turnover (5-7) and offensive rebounding (5-1) battles to give them an edge in possessions. Embiid at 15/9, Harden 9/6 so far. – 8:27 PM
The Sixers have cut the lead to 2 here as we head to the break, with the Bucks up 47-45. Milwaukee’s shooting 9-22 from deep, but Sixers are winning the turnover (5-7) and offensive rebounding (5-1) battles to give them an edge in possessions. Embiid at 15/9, Harden 9/6 so far. – 8:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Fun first half here in Philadelphia, where the Bucks lead 47-45 at the break. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 13-6-4 for Milwaukee, while Joel Embiid has 15-9 for Philly. The Bucks are 9-for-22 from 3; the Sixers have a 26-8 edge in points in the paint. – 8:26 PM
Fun first half here in Philadelphia, where the Bucks lead 47-45 at the break. Giannis Antetokounmpo has 13-6-4 for Milwaukee, while Joel Embiid has 15-9 for Philly. The Bucks are 9-for-22 from 3; the Sixers have a 26-8 edge in points in the paint. – 8:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Bucks 47, Sixers 45. Entertaining first half, with the two MVP-caliber players anchoring. Giannis has 13 on 5-of-6 shooting, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Embiid has 15 and 9 but is 6-of-14 from the floor. Sixers have a 26-8 edge in points in the paint. – 8:26 PM
Halftime: Bucks 47, Sixers 45. Entertaining first half, with the two MVP-caliber players anchoring. Giannis has 13 on 5-of-6 shooting, 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Embiid has 15 and 9 but is 6-of-14 from the floor. Sixers have a 26-8 edge in points in the paint. – 8:26 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Think Embiid has done a fairly good job of getting out in front in transition and fighting for deep post position. To his teammates’ credits, they’ve recognized it and fed him on those looks. Shots just not falling right now. – 8:20 PM
Think Embiid has done a fairly good job of getting out in front in transition and fighting for deep post position. To his teammates’ credits, they’ve recognized it and fed him on those looks. Shots just not falling right now. – 8:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Before tonight’s game, Doc Rivers talked about the need to get out and run more in transition. James Harden has now twice hit Tyrese Maxey in stride for layups with hit-ahead passes – something that should be a weapon all season long for Philadelphia. – 8:19 PM
Before tonight’s game, Doc Rivers talked about the need to get out and run more in transition. James Harden has now twice hit Tyrese Maxey in stride for layups with hit-ahead passes – something that should be a weapon all season long for Philadelphia. – 8:19 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
embiid just played the entire 1Q. he only did that seven times all last season. – 8:02 PM
embiid just played the entire 1Q. he only did that seven times all last season. – 8:02 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Paul Reed minutes coming here to open the second quarter — his first of the season after Montrezl Harrell backed up Embiid in Boston. – 8:02 PM
Paul Reed minutes coming here to open the second quarter — his first of the season after Montrezl Harrell backed up Embiid in Boston. – 8:02 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Paul Reed about to check in for the Sixers to start the 2nd quarter. Embiid played the entire 1st, with 11 points on 4-9 shooting in the frame. – 8:01 PM
Paul Reed about to check in for the Sixers to start the 2nd quarter. Embiid played the entire 1st, with 11 points on 4-9 shooting in the frame. – 8:01 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tyrese Maxey absolutely dusts George Hill for a layup in the halfcourt. Hill then tries to return the favor, but commits a turnover.
After 1: Bucks 30, Sixers 24.
Joel Embiid played the entire first quarter, and has 11 points and 5 rebounds. Giannis went 4-4, has 10-4-2-2. – 7:59 PM
Tyrese Maxey absolutely dusts George Hill for a layup in the halfcourt. Hill then tries to return the favor, but commits a turnover.
After 1: Bucks 30, Sixers 24.
Joel Embiid played the entire first quarter, and has 11 points and 5 rebounds. Giannis went 4-4, has 10-4-2-2. – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bucks 30, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Bucks shot 57.1 percent from the floor and 5-of-11 from deep. Giannis with 10-4-2. Embiid with 11 and 5. – 7:59 PM
Bucks 30, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Bucks shot 57.1 percent from the floor and 5-of-11 from deep. Giannis with 10-4-2. Embiid with 11 and 5. – 7:59 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Loved Maxey going a few beats before Embiid got up there to screen- caught both defenders (and the help) flat footed. – 7:58 PM
Loved Maxey going a few beats before Embiid got up there to screen- caught both defenders (and the help) flat footed. – 7:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid with 11 first-quarter points on 4-8 shooting and going 2-for-3 from the foul line. – 7:56 PM
Embiid with 11 first-quarter points on 4-8 shooting and going 2-for-3 from the foul line. – 7:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers have a lineup of Embiid,Maxey, Tucker, House and Melton – 7:51 PM
Sixers have a lineup of Embiid,Maxey, Tucker, House and Melton – 7:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Any Sixers fan feeling comfortable when Embiid, Maxey, AND Harden are sharing a floor with Grayson Allen needs to snap out of it and panic. – 7:49 PM
Any Sixers fan feeling comfortable when Embiid, Maxey, AND Harden are sharing a floor with Grayson Allen needs to snap out of it and panic. – 7:49 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Milwaukee’s shooting 7-10 from the field so far in this one as the Sixers trail 18-11 early. Grayson Allen has 6 for the Bucks, with Giannis chipping in 5. Embiid has 6 for the Sixers. – 7:42 PM
Milwaukee’s shooting 7-10 from the field so far in this one as the Sixers trail 18-11 early. Grayson Allen has 6 for the Bucks, with Giannis chipping in 5. Embiid has 6 for the Sixers. – 7:42 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid with a solid start, a jumper followed by a three-point play to score the Sixers’ first five points. – 7:35 PM
Embiid with a solid start, a jumper followed by a three-point play to score the Sixers’ first five points. – 7:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid aggressive to start. Opened the scoring with a jumper, then got inside for the and-1 (but missed the FT). – 7:34 PM
Embiid aggressive to start. Opened the scoring with a jumper, then got inside for the and-1 (but missed the FT). – 7:34 PM
Rob Peterson @ShotDrJr
I half expected to see Adam Sandler walking behind Doc Rivers during that interview. – 7:25 PM
I half expected to see Adam Sandler walking behind Doc Rivers during that interview. – 7:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters:
P.J. Tucker
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Bucks starters:
Grayson Allen
G. Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Jevon Carter
Jrue Holiday – 7:08 PM
#Sixers starters:
P.J. Tucker
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Bucks starters:
Grayson Allen
G. Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Jevon Carter
Jrue Holiday – 7:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers on needing to improve in transition vs Giannis Antetokounmpo after the team’s poor performance in Boston:
“If we play like that tonight, Giannis is going to have one hell of a game.
“They know how to play with their star, & they’re going to try to do it all night.” – 5:55 PM
Doc Rivers on needing to improve in transition vs Giannis Antetokounmpo after the team’s poor performance in Boston:
“If we play like that tonight, Giannis is going to have one hell of a game.
“They know how to play with their star, & they’re going to try to do it all night.” – 5:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Asked about how the new take foul rules benefit guys like Giannis, Doc Rivers jokes, “Hell, we may do it anyway.” – 5:53 PM
Asked about how the new take foul rules benefit guys like Giannis, Doc Rivers jokes, “Hell, we may do it anyway.” – 5:53 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers coach Doc Rivers said that while the official transition numbers were 24-2 in favor of Boston Tuesday, Philly’s internal numbers were actually 34-4. Said they simply have to be better in that area moving forward. – 5:51 PM
Sixers coach Doc Rivers said that while the official transition numbers were 24-2 in favor of Boston Tuesday, Philly’s internal numbers were actually 34-4. Said they simply have to be better in that area moving forward. – 5:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Chet hitting the Dirk fadeaway on Embiid 🫣
pic.twitter.com/QR2LfKmZq3 – 4:39 PM
Chet hitting the Dirk fadeaway on Embiid 🫣
pic.twitter.com/QR2LfKmZq3 – 4:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Joel Embiid will only be satisfied if he and the 76ers win a championship. On Philadelphia’s quest to surround their superstar with the pieces to make that happen: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:16 PM
New ESPN story: Joel Embiid will only be satisfied if he and the 76ers win a championship. On Philadelphia’s quest to surround their superstar with the pieces to make that happen: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:16 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: Giannis Antetokounmpo says tonight’s game was a “great team win.” Praises Brook Lopez’s work against Joel Embiid, saying he was “everywhere.” “If you told me this morning I was gonna score 19 points and we were going to win the game, I probably would’ve said ‘No way.’” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / October 21, 2022
There’s no promise Vonleh will remain in the rotation moving forward. But no matter what happens next, the Haverhill, Mass., native is suiting up for his hometown team after needing to play outside of the NBA last season. Though he didn’t run into any Joel Embiids while in China, Vonleh said he did learn something about himself. “I definitely learned that I don’t have no quit in me,” he said. “I’m just going to keep going, regardless of the situation, until the wheels fall off. So no matter what’s thrown at me, when adversity strikes I’m just going to keep going.” -via The Athletic / October 20, 2022
The biggest takeaway for Philadelphia was the play of James Harden. He looked as if he was back to who he was before the hamstring injury. He also worked the pick-and-roll game with Joel Embiid at a high rate as that was when the Sixers were able to have their most success offensively. “That’s an opportunity for not only just us, but getting to paint, Joel, obviously, he draws two, three, four guys on him, and then our shooters are getting shots,” said Harden after the loss. “We got to find ways to get into that action more.” -via Sixers Wire / October 19, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.