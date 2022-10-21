Dwayne Bacon signs two-year deal with Panathinaikos

Former Hornets player Dwayne Bacon signed with Greek team Panathinaikos BC for the 2023-24 season.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
OFFICIAL: Dwayne Bacon is joining Panathinaikos
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
OFFICIAL: Dwayne Bacon signs a two-year deal with Panathinaikos. – 1:53 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
OFFICIAL: Panathinaikos signed Dwayne Bacon
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
OFFICIAL: Panathinaikos signed Dwayne Bacon to a two-year contract. – 1:52 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
BOOM: Dwayne Bacon signed a two-year deal with Panathinaikos BC, according to @SdnaGr sources. #paobc – 1:43 PM
More on this storyline
After Greek media outlet ERT Sports released an article about Dwayne Bacon offering himself to Panathinaikos Athens, the news made rounds on social media among European basketball fans. “Greece is excellent, I want to come to Panathinaikos,” ERT Sports claim the player told them. However, the forward himself denies making such claims or giving any kind of interview. -via BasketNews / October 16, 2022
Bacon went live on his Instagram account and repeated Panathinaikos name’s abbreviation several times. Afterward, Greek TV ertsports.gr got in touch with the 27-year-old American regarding his possible move to PAO. “Greece is excellent, I want to come to Panathinaikos,” Bacon told the television when asked about the potential transfer to Greece. -via BasketNews / October 16, 2022
