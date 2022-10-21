Herb Jones wants to play ‘at least’ 10 years in NBA

What do you want to accomplish by the end of your career? Herb Jones: A goal of mine before my career ends is to make it at least 10 years in the NBA, and if you were to ask any of my teammates who was the best teammate they had, I’d want them to say me.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Catching up on Pels-Nets, & man I didn’t expect the Pelicans defense to look like this. So much length, fighting over every screen, arms in lanes. BKN having zero plan on offense helped, but this NOP defense might be better than I expected.
Also… Herb Jones +4000 for DPOY 🤔 pic.twitter.com/E2b3OgOHAZ – 1:58 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones on blocking Durant’s 3-pointer last night:
“I was kind of surprised I blocked it myself. … I don’t intend on blocking shots. I just try to get out and get the best contest on it once I know they are shooting it.” – 10:15 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
I definitely remembered that he was on the Phoenix Suns.
Massive unlocked reaction newsletter with notes on Aussie Draymond, Kyrie’s eye-popping quote about Aussie Draymond, Banchero, Reddish, Herb Jones, COLLIN SEXTON, Suns-Mavs, and a sad Kings loss. https://t.co/MTJj9FmaC0 pic.twitter.com/W8ZxEmGahD – 8:45 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Great offensive rebound from Trey Murphy, extra pass from Herb Jones, Brandon Ingram cashing from 3 – 9:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Herb Jones showing his strong off ball cutting. So much off ball movement tonight from the Pelicans – 9:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Herb Jones just blocked a KD 3-pointer… you do NOT see that a lot pic.twitter.com/ytblB2plit – 8:22 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Not sure how many players can block a KD jumper but Herb Jones is certainly one of them – 8:20 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas
Finally – 7:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans starting five tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:32 PM
Who were the people you watched growing up and took stylistic aspects from their games defensively? Herb Jones: I watched a ton of Tony Allen and some of Kawhi Leonard. I think my defense and how I see the game is something where I’ve tried to watch safeties in the NFL. Ed Reed and Kam Chancellor, who was long and covered so much ground. I just tried to figure out how they were able to read and react to plays on that side of the field. I felt like if I could take pieces from their mentality, then I could roam around on the basketball court fairly easily. -via HoopsHype / October 21, 2022
Who are some of the toughest guys you’ve had to guard? Herb Jones: It’s pretty much a different beast night in and night out. If I had to cut it down to a few, I’d say Luka (Doncic) is a tough guard. KD (Kevin Durant). I’ll also say, Trae Young. -via HoopsHype / October 21, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Willie Green says no Brandon Ingram or CJ McCollum tonight. Herb Jones will warm up and they’ll see how he feels but Green seemed optimistic he’d be able to go. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / October 9, 2022
