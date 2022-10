Herb Jones wants to play ‘at least’ 10 years in NBA

Who were the people you watched growing up and took stylistic aspects from their games defensively? Herb Jones: I watched a ton of Tony Allen and some of Kawhi Leonard. I think my defense and how I see the game is something where I’ve tried to watch safeties in the NFL. Ed Reed and Kam Chancellor, who was long and covered so much ground. I just tried to figure out how they were able to read and react to plays on that side of the field. I felt like if I could take pieces from their mentality, then I could roam around on the basketball court fairly easily. -via HoopsHype / October 21, 2022