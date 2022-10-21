Herbert Jones says Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant and Trae Young are toughest NBA players to guard

Who are some of the toughest guys you’ve had to guard? Herb Jones: It’s pretty much a different beast night in and night out. If I had to cut it down to a few, I’d say Luka (Doncic) is a tough guard. KD (Kevin Durant). I’ll also say, Trae Young.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
After three days of #NBA games, Luka Doncic is the +440 favorite for MVP. Also of note, Russell (0-for-11) Westbrook of #Lakers is listed at 240-1 for Most Improved Player. DeMar DeRozan of #Bulls is 50-1 to finish as the league’s leading scorer. He had 37 in Chicago’s opener. – 6:55 AM
After three days of #NBA games, Luka Doncic is the +440 favorite for MVP. Also of note, Russell (0-for-11) Westbrook of #Lakers is listed at 240-1 for Most Improved Player. DeMar DeRozan of #Bulls is 50-1 to finish as the league’s leading scorer. He had 37 in Chicago’s opener. – 6:55 AM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Raptors at Nets
Two of the better teams in the East. Brooklyn’s led by its soap-opera controversial star trio of of KD, Kyrie and Simmons; Toronto’s led by the perfectly boring but effective Siakam, VanVleet and Barnes. pic.twitter.com/tsY1KlcLeC – 4:38 AM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Raptors at Nets
Two of the better teams in the East. Brooklyn’s led by its soap-opera controversial star trio of of KD, Kyrie and Simmons; Toronto’s led by the perfectly boring but effective Siakam, VanVleet and Barnes. pic.twitter.com/tsY1KlcLeC – 4:38 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson looks great in first game in 533 days
🏀Brandon Ingram looks like Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum made plays
🏀 HUGE rebounding advantage for the Pels
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/2kHrrO7thF – 7:15 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson looks great in first game in 533 days
🏀Brandon Ingram looks like Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum made plays
🏀 HUGE rebounding advantage for the Pels
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/2kHrrO7thF – 7:15 PM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
Big winners of the NBA outlawing take fouls:
• Giannis Antetokounmpo
• The Atlanta Hawks (Dejounte + Trae)
• Fans of actual basketball plays 🏀
Read more: https://t.co/Me8y13PPR5 pic.twitter.com/BCKoQacuRO – 7:15 PM
Big winners of the NBA outlawing take fouls:
• Giannis Antetokounmpo
• The Atlanta Hawks (Dejounte + Trae)
• Fans of actual basketball plays 🏀
Read more: https://t.co/Me8y13PPR5 pic.twitter.com/BCKoQacuRO – 7:15 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Game recognizing game.
@TomBrady with @Kevin Durant, on KD: “Nothing gets in the way of what he’s trying to accomplish”.
DOWNLOAD 𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗚𝗼! with Tom Brady @LarryFitzgerald & @JimGrayOfficial 🔗 https://t.co/Y4MlOw2o1G pic.twitter.com/fdd7blYoxV – 5:45 PM
Game recognizing game.
@TomBrady with @Kevin Durant, on KD: “Nothing gets in the way of what he’s trying to accomplish”.
DOWNLOAD 𝗟𝗲𝘁’𝘀 𝗚𝗼! with Tom Brady @LarryFitzgerald & @JimGrayOfficial 🔗 https://t.co/Y4MlOw2o1G pic.twitter.com/fdd7blYoxV – 5:45 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
there’s something incredible about luka and christian wood ranking 1 and 2 in usage rate right now – 4:31 PM
there’s something incredible about luka and christian wood ranking 1 and 2 in usage rate right now – 4:31 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
NBA Sneakers of the Day: Trae Young, Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson and more.
hoopshype.com/gallery/nba-sn… – 4:21 PM
NBA Sneakers of the Day: Trae Young, Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson and more.
hoopshype.com/gallery/nba-sn… – 4:21 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
Christian Wood showed last night why he might could be Luka Doncic’s best co-star yet. it wasn’t the highlight 3s that stood out to me, but a pass and a post-up.
here’s my story about the loss, the debut, and more: theathletic.com/3711848/2022/1… – 3:55 PM
Christian Wood showed last night why he might could be Luka Doncic’s best co-star yet. it wasn’t the highlight 3s that stood out to me, but a pass and a post-up.
here’s my story about the loss, the debut, and more: theathletic.com/3711848/2022/1… – 3:55 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson looks great in first game in 533 days
🏀Brandon Ingram looks like Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum made plays
🏀 HUGE rebounding advantage for the Pels
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/Is79amyj7b – 3:30 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson looks great in first game in 533 days
🏀Brandon Ingram looks like Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum made plays
🏀 HUGE rebounding advantage for the Pels
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/Is79amyj7b – 3:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Luka Doncic’s ‘mental’ advice to Christian Wood after free-throw struggle in Mavs debut dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:00 PM
From @Callie Caplan:
Luka Doncic’s ‘mental’ advice to Christian Wood after free-throw struggle in Mavs debut dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood called his 3-of-10 free throws shooting “inexcusable” and the reason Mavs lost to the Suns.
Luka Doncic told him to forget about it.
On Luka’s “mental” advice after his new pick-and-roll partner’s Mavs debut: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:58 PM
Christian Wood called his 3-of-10 free throws shooting “inexcusable” and the reason Mavs lost to the Suns.
Luka Doncic told him to forget about it.
On Luka’s “mental” advice after his new pick-and-roll partner’s Mavs debut: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 2:58 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
I thought Green + Porter defended well last night and this morning’s numbers back it up
Per Second Spectrum— Jalen Green held Trae Young to 1-for-9 shooting, 0-5 from three
Kevin Porter Jr. held Dejounte Murray to 1-for-5 shooting, 0-3 from three
theathletic.com/3711797/2022/1… – 2:57 PM
I thought Green + Porter defended well last night and this morning’s numbers back it up
Per Second Spectrum— Jalen Green held Trae Young to 1-for-9 shooting, 0-5 from three
Kevin Porter Jr. held Dejounte Murray to 1-for-5 shooting, 0-3 from three
theathletic.com/3711797/2022/1… – 2:57 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
As he continues to serve in more of a point-forward role, the @Orlando Magic’s @Franz Wagner says he’s watched film of Luka Doncic and how he’s played as a bigger point guard. – 2:04 PM
As he continues to serve in more of a point-forward role, the @Orlando Magic’s @Franz Wagner says he’s watched film of Luka Doncic and how he’s played as a bigger point guard. – 2:04 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
How many centers in the league can make this rotation? Deandre Ayton shows for a split second on Luka Doncic before recovering back. Doncic thinks he has enough of a window and makes a great pass but watch DA’s feet and how he tracks the ball. pic.twitter.com/S9YQjWKoXv – 1:19 PM
How many centers in the league can make this rotation? Deandre Ayton shows for a split second on Luka Doncic before recovering back. Doncic thinks he has enough of a window and makes a great pass but watch DA’s feet and how he tracks the ball. pic.twitter.com/S9YQjWKoXv – 1:19 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson looks great in first game in 533 days
🏀Brandon Ingram looks like Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum made plays
🏀 HUGE rebounding advantage for the Pels
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/KXuIbYa96z – 12:59 PM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson looks great in first game in 533 days
🏀Brandon Ingram looks like Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum made plays
🏀 HUGE rebounding advantage for the Pels
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/KXuIbYa96z – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Kevin Durant’s face after this fake dribble handoff from Zion. KD is like, What the hell? pic.twitter.com/HpQQZ5hXnM – 12:09 PM
Kevin Durant’s face after this fake dribble handoff from Zion. KD is like, What the hell? pic.twitter.com/HpQQZ5hXnM – 12:09 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson looks great in first game in 533 days
🏀Brandon Ingram looks like Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum made plays
🏀 HUGE rebounding advantage for the Pels
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/dwMzYsbuWv – 11:30 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson looks great in first game in 533 days
🏀Brandon Ingram looks like Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum made plays
🏀 HUGE rebounding advantage for the Pels
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/dwMzYsbuWv – 11:30 AM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Tough bottom line in the Mavs’ opener, but here’s 2 nuggets that impressed me: Luka was 13-for-13 from the line. OK, so the rest of the team was awful, including 4-of-14 combined from the centers. Two, they got a push in the rebounding dept. We won’t mention points in the paint. – 11:09 AM
Tough bottom line in the Mavs’ opener, but here’s 2 nuggets that impressed me: Luka was 13-for-13 from the line. OK, so the rest of the team was awful, including 4-of-14 combined from the centers. Two, they got a push in the rebounding dept. We won’t mention points in the paint. – 11:09 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Facundo Campazzo is excited to be on the same team with Luka Doncic again 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ckGdnQdEgP – 10:19 AM
Facundo Campazzo is excited to be on the same team with Luka Doncic again 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ckGdnQdEgP – 10:19 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
The @Jaryd Wilson Trae Young (23p/13a) and Dejounte Murray (20p/11a) became the first duo in NBA history to each record at least 20 points and 10 assists in their team’s season opener.
They are just the third duo in franchise history to achieve this feat in any game. pic.twitter.com/ArXZiSI6Yd – 9:01 AM
The @Jaryd Wilson Trae Young (23p/13a) and Dejounte Murray (20p/11a) became the first duo in NBA history to each record at least 20 points and 10 assists in their team’s season opener.
They are just the third duo in franchise history to achieve this feat in any game. pic.twitter.com/ArXZiSI6Yd – 9:01 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Season leaders so far:
PTS — DeRozan
REB — Vucevic
AST — Trae
STL — Dejounte
BLK — Durant, Collins
3P — Bojan, Huerter
FT — Jimmy pic.twitter.com/MuIXMDqGSP – 8:36 AM
Season leaders so far:
PTS — DeRozan
REB — Vucevic
AST — Trae
STL — Dejounte
BLK — Durant, Collins
3P — Bojan, Huerter
FT — Jimmy pic.twitter.com/MuIXMDqGSP – 8:36 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson looks great in first game in 533 days
🏀Brandon Ingram looks like Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum made plays
🏀 HUGE rebounding advantage for the Pels
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/LUwR4mipkC – 8:25 AM
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson looks great in first game in 533 days
🏀Brandon Ingram looks like Kevin Durant, CJ McCollum made plays
🏀 HUGE rebounding advantage for the Pels
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/LUwR4mipkC – 8:25 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers guard James Harden is one of five #NBA players to score at least 35 points in their season-opener. DeMar DeRozan had 37, while Harden, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic had 35. In all, 12 players scored at least 31 points. pic.twitter.com/UnFnQgfQgy – 8:22 AM
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers guard James Harden is one of five #NBA players to score at least 35 points in their season-opener. DeMar DeRozan had 37, while Harden, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic had 35. In all, 12 players scored at least 31 points. pic.twitter.com/UnFnQgfQgy – 8:22 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Took Brooklyn 4 min to get a half court bucket and that came on a broken play. Playing in traffic. Can hide Zion on Simmons and then use his big body to help clog the paint on KD or Kyrie off the pitch. … 6 min in, yet to get 2nd FG in half court #netsvspelicans 🤦🏽♂️ – 11:46 PM
Took Brooklyn 4 min to get a half court bucket and that came on a broken play. Playing in traffic. Can hide Zion on Simmons and then use his big body to help clog the paint on KD or Kyrie off the pitch. … 6 min in, yet to get 2nd FG in half court #netsvspelicans 🤦🏽♂️ – 11:46 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Top 10 NBA scoring leaders after Game 1:
1. DeRozan 37
2. Harden 35
Brown 35
Tatum 35
5. Ja 34
6. Curry 33
7. SGA 32
KD 32
9. LeBron 31
Mitchell 31
Nine All Stars and SGA. – 10:57 PM
Top 10 NBA scoring leaders after Game 1:
1. DeRozan 37
2. Harden 35
Brown 35
Tatum 35
5. Ja 34
6. Curry 33
7. SGA 32
KD 32
9. LeBron 31
Mitchell 31
Nine All Stars and SGA. – 10:57 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Trae Young and DeJounte Murray combined for 24 assists tonight in their first regular season game together. Impressive number regardless of opponent – 10:53 PM
Trae Young and DeJounte Murray combined for 24 assists tonight in their first regular season game together. Impressive number regardless of opponent – 10:53 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
So, good thing the Pelicans didn’t trade Brandon Ingram for Kevin Durant huh? – 10:50 PM
So, good thing the Pelicans didn’t trade Brandon Ingram for Kevin Durant huh? – 10:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant on Zion Williamson: “He looked healthy to me.” #Nets #Pelicans – 10:33 PM
Kevin Durant on Zion Williamson: “He looked healthy to me.” #Nets #Pelicans – 10:33 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on Zion’s night: “At this point it’s just typical for him.” – 10:32 PM
KD on Zion’s night: “At this point it’s just typical for him.” – 10:32 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I thought I was locked in but I got to play better, “ says Durant who scored 32 points. pic.twitter.com/CCs90hJhVz – 10:32 PM
“I thought I was locked in but I got to play better, “ says Durant who scored 32 points. pic.twitter.com/CCs90hJhVz – 10:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Pelicans 130-108 to start the year off 0-1. Kevin Durant with 32 points in as many minutes. Brooklyn looked like a team that never played together before. Raptors come to town Friday. – 10:00 PM
Final: Nets fall to the Pelicans 130-108 to start the year off 0-1. Kevin Durant with 32 points in as many minutes. Brooklyn looked like a team that never played together before. Raptors come to town Friday. – 10:00 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Hawks Dejounte Murray (20pts, 11ast) and Trae Young (23pts, 13ast) played well in their season opener against the Rockets. – 9:57 PM
Hawks Dejounte Murray (20pts, 11ast) and Trae Young (23pts, 13ast) played well in their season opener against the Rockets. – 9:57 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are the first teammates in NBA history with at least 20 points and 10 assists in a season opener.
Best-case scenario debut for the new @Jaryd Wilson backcourt. – 9:54 PM
Trae Young and Dejounte Murray are the first teammates in NBA history with at least 20 points and 10 assists in a season opener.
Best-case scenario debut for the new @Jaryd Wilson backcourt. – 9:54 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bodes well for the Hawks that in the debut of the Dejounte-Trae combo, John Collins and De’Andre Hunter combined for 46 points.
Trae had 13 assists. Dejounte had 11. – 9:51 PM
Bodes well for the Hawks that in the debut of the Dejounte-Trae combo, John Collins and De’Andre Hunter combined for 46 points.
Trae had 13 assists. Dejounte had 11. – 9:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Trae and Dejounte combined tonight:
43 PTS
24 AST
3 TOV
Top __ backcourt in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/iVF1xhXZPG – 9:50 PM
Trae and Dejounte combined tonight:
43 PTS
24 AST
3 TOV
Top __ backcourt in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/iVF1xhXZPG – 9:50 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving head to the bench with 4:30 left in the 4th.
Pels with a great start to the season. – 9:47 PM
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving head to the bench with 4:30 left in the 4th.
Pels with a great start to the season. – 9:47 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Steve Nash just pulled Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with 4:30 left in the 4th. Brooklyn officially waving the white flag. – 9:47 PM
Steve Nash just pulled Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with 4:30 left in the 4th. Brooklyn officially waving the white flag. – 9:47 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Brandon Ingram is a bad man.
Faked Kevin Durant out at the 3-point line and then glided by three Nets for the lay-in. – 9:41 PM
Brandon Ingram is a bad man.
Faked Kevin Durant out at the 3-point line and then glided by three Nets for the lay-in. – 9:41 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Kevin Durant had hoped the Nets would beat the snot out of the Pelicans.
Well, the Pelicans are beating the snot out of the Nets. – 9:38 PM
Kevin Durant had hoped the Nets would beat the snot out of the Pelicans.
Well, the Pelicans are beating the snot out of the Nets. – 9:38 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets were down 25 to NOLA in the 3rd, rolling with Patty Mills, Edmond Sumner, Yuta Watanabe, KD, and Day’ron Sharpe.
Kyrie isn’t hitting and nobody outside KD has 10+ points. Ugly – 9:19 PM
Nets were down 25 to NOLA in the 3rd, rolling with Patty Mills, Edmond Sumner, Yuta Watanabe, KD, and Day’ron Sharpe.
Kyrie isn’t hitting and nobody outside KD has 10+ points. Ugly – 9:19 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Pelicans have expanded it to 87-62. Kevin Durant has 25 points and the rest of the Nets have 37. – 9:13 PM
Pelicans have expanded it to 87-62. Kevin Durant has 25 points and the rest of the Nets have 37. – 9:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brandon Ingram has packed the Nets up. His three gives him 21, but puts the Pelicans up 25 points with an 87-62 lead at the 4:09 mark of the 3rd quarter. Kevin Durant (25 PTS) is the only Nets player to score in double figures. Ben Simmons has 2 points, 5 rebounds, 5 fouls. – 9:12 PM
Brandon Ingram has packed the Nets up. His three gives him 21, but puts the Pelicans up 25 points with an 87-62 lead at the 4:09 mark of the 3rd quarter. Kevin Durant (25 PTS) is the only Nets player to score in double figures. Ben Simmons has 2 points, 5 rebounds, 5 fouls. – 9:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
“He just hit Kevin Durant with a Kevin Durant.”
Great call by @adaniels33 on that tough jumper by Brandon Ingram. – 9:11 PM
“He just hit Kevin Durant with a Kevin Durant.”
Great call by @adaniels33 on that tough jumper by Brandon Ingram. – 9:11 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Brandon Ingram doing his Kevin Durant impression over Kevin Durant. Get’s the and 1 – 9:11 PM
Brandon Ingram doing his Kevin Durant impression over Kevin Durant. Get’s the and 1 – 9:11 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
They not supposed be replaying BI’s and-one on KD at Barclays – 9:10 PM
They not supposed be replaying BI’s and-one on KD at Barclays – 9:10 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Lol, Hawks in bonus and Trae just Chrispauls himself two free throws froma bewildered Jalen Green. – 9:06 PM
Lol, Hawks in bonus and Trae just Chrispauls himself two free throws froma bewildered Jalen Green. – 9:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Brooklyn is explosive but its offense just isn’t very imaginative. It’s a couple of passes, maybe a screen and then rely on the superior skills of KD/Kyrie to make a play. Pels were a bottom third defense last season. Nets can’t do much with them. – 9:04 PM
Brooklyn is explosive but its offense just isn’t very imaginative. It’s a couple of passes, maybe a screen and then rely on the superior skills of KD/Kyrie to make a play. Pels were a bottom third defense last season. Nets can’t do much with them. – 9:04 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Kevin Durant’s greatness is the only reason this Nets-Pels game is remotely close. Vintage performance. – 8:52 PM
Kevin Durant’s greatness is the only reason this Nets-Pels game is remotely close. Vintage performance. – 8:52 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I tweet it at least once a season so I might as well get off in G1 of the Nets’ season: Durant’s shot blocking ability is vastly unidentified. Moreover, like Bill Russell was famed for, KD keeps the snuff in bounds. – 8:48 PM
I tweet it at least once a season so I might as well get off in G1 of the Nets’ season: Durant’s shot blocking ability is vastly unidentified. Moreover, like Bill Russell was famed for, KD keeps the snuff in bounds. – 8:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets, who trailed by as many as 18, find themselves down to the Pelicans, 58-50, after a scrappy second quarter. Kevin Durant has 21 points on 6/12 shooting, and everyone else is feeding off his energy. His plays got Barclays Center rocking: a one-footed jumper & block on BI. – 8:47 PM
The Nets, who trailed by as many as 18, find themselves down to the Pelicans, 58-50, after a scrappy second quarter. Kevin Durant has 21 points on 6/12 shooting, and everyone else is feeding off his energy. His plays got Barclays Center rocking: a one-footed jumper & block on BI. – 8:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Pelicans 58, Nets 50
Durant: 21 pts, 6-12 shooting
Claxton: 9 pts, 6 reb, 2 bk
Irving: 4 pts, 2/9 shooting
Simmons: 2 pts (1/1), 5 reb, 3 ast
Brooklyn outscores New Orleans 36-26 in the second. KD gets hot, Clax plays strong. Simmons and Kyrie have yet to get going. – 8:43 PM
Half: Pelicans 58, Nets 50
Durant: 21 pts, 6-12 shooting
Claxton: 9 pts, 6 reb, 2 bk
Irving: 4 pts, 2/9 shooting
Simmons: 2 pts (1/1), 5 reb, 3 ast
Brooklyn outscores New Orleans 36-26 in the second. KD gets hot, Clax plays strong. Simmons and Kyrie have yet to get going. – 8:43 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 58, Nets 50
Valanciunas 13 pts & 8 rebs
Williamson 11 pts & 4 rebs
Ingram 11 pts & 3 assts
McCollum 11 pts & 4 assts
Durant 21 pts (15 in the 2nd)
Offensive rebounds (pts off):
NOP: 12 (17)
BKN: 5 (7) – 8:41 PM
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 58, Nets 50
Valanciunas 13 pts & 8 rebs
Williamson 11 pts & 4 rebs
Ingram 11 pts & 3 assts
McCollum 11 pts & 4 assts
Durant 21 pts (15 in the 2nd)
Offensive rebounds (pts off):
NOP: 12 (17)
BKN: 5 (7) – 8:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
KD blocks Brandon Ingram’s dunk attempt right at the summit. He has 21 points at the half. The #Nets – who couldn’t have found a way to play worse in the first quarter – have cut an 18-point deficit to 58-50. – 8:41 PM
KD blocks Brandon Ingram’s dunk attempt right at the summit. He has 21 points at the half. The #Nets – who couldn’t have found a way to play worse in the first quarter – have cut an 18-point deficit to 58-50. – 8:41 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets, who trailed by as many as 18, find themselves down to the Pelicans, 58-50, after a scrappy second half. Kevin Durant has 21 points on 6/12 shooting, and everyone else is feeding off his energy. His plays got Barclays Center rocking: a one-footed jumper & block on BI. – 8:40 PM
The Nets, who trailed by as many as 18, find themselves down to the Pelicans, 58-50, after a scrappy second half. Kevin Durant has 21 points on 6/12 shooting, and everyone else is feeding off his energy. His plays got Barclays Center rocking: a one-footed jumper & block on BI. – 8:40 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets get it down to 58-50 at halftime. Durant has 21. Zion and Ingram both with 11. Valanciunas with 13 in 13 minutes. – 8:40 PM
Nets get it down to 58-50 at halftime. Durant has 21. Zion and Ingram both with 11. Valanciunas with 13 in 13 minutes. – 8:40 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD came on strong to close the half — he’s got 21 points and is carrying the Nets offensively — but he also just made a hell of a defensive play with a great block at the rim on Ingram. He’s given the Nets a little momentum heading into the 2nd half. – 8:40 PM
KD came on strong to close the half — he’s got 21 points and is carrying the Nets offensively — but he also just made a hell of a defensive play with a great block at the rim on Ingram. He’s given the Nets a little momentum heading into the 2nd half. – 8:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD just absolutely sent Ingram’s dunk attempt at the summit. That’s a highlight block if I’ve ever seen one.
Brooklyn cuts the deficit to 8 at the half. – 8:40 PM
KD just absolutely sent Ingram’s dunk attempt at the summit. That’s a highlight block if I’ve ever seen one.
Brooklyn cuts the deficit to 8 at the half. – 8:40 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD with a massive block of Brandon Ingram two-handed dunk at rim. He’s doing it all for the Nets as they try to claw back into the game. Has 21 points at the half. – 8:39 PM
KD with a massive block of Brandon Ingram two-handed dunk at rim. He’s doing it all for the Nets as they try to claw back into the game. Has 21 points at the half. – 8:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It boggles my mind watching this first half that nobody ante’d up to trade for Kevin Durant this summer. – 8:39 PM
It boggles my mind watching this first half that nobody ante’d up to trade for Kevin Durant this summer. – 8:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Pelicans lead the Nets 58-50. Took the Nets a while to wake up but they go into half within striking distance. Everyone is guilty on the turnover front. Durant and Claxton heated up in the second quarter. BK could use an answer for Zion, like the rest of the NBA. – 8:39 PM
Halftime: Pelicans lead the Nets 58-50. Took the Nets a while to wake up but they go into half within striking distance. Everyone is guilty on the turnover front. Durant and Claxton heated up in the second quarter. BK could use an answer for Zion, like the rest of the NBA. – 8:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Incredible block by KD at the rim on a BI dunk attempt.
KD has dominated in the 2nd quarter. – 8:39 PM
Incredible block by KD at the rim on a BI dunk attempt.
KD has dominated in the 2nd quarter. – 8:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just rejected Brandon Ingram’s two-handed dunk at the rim. What a block. – 8:38 PM
Kevin Durant just rejected Brandon Ingram’s two-handed dunk at the rim. What a block. – 8:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Zion goes through KD’s chest, misses the layin but Valanciunas cleans it up. – 8:36 PM
Zion goes through KD’s chest, misses the layin but Valanciunas cleans it up. – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Claxton blocks Zion and KD responds with a 3. NOLA lead down to nine and the crowd is getting into it. – 8:35 PM
Claxton blocks Zion and KD responds with a 3. NOLA lead down to nine and the crowd is getting into it. – 8:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray and Trae Young combined for 14 assists and 4 steals in the first half. – 8:35 PM
Dejounte Murray and Trae Young combined for 14 assists and 4 steals in the first half. – 8:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
This is not second guessing. Having Ben & KD in the frontcourt vs. Valanciunas and Zion is a recipe for disaster. Or fouls, Or both. – 8:33 PM
This is not second guessing. Having Ben & KD in the frontcourt vs. Valanciunas and Zion is a recipe for disaster. Or fouls, Or both. – 8:33 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
What a sequence by Trae Young just then. Forced Bruno Fernando to lose control of the dribble, which resulted in Murray picking off a pass from KPJ. Hawks pushed it then Murray found Young trailing for a three. Then Young scored a jumper in the paint to cap off a 15-3 Hawks’ run. – 8:27 PM
What a sequence by Trae Young just then. Forced Bruno Fernando to lose control of the dribble, which resulted in Murray picking off a pass from KPJ. Hawks pushed it then Murray found Young trailing for a three. Then Young scored a jumper in the paint to cap off a 15-3 Hawks’ run. – 8:27 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nic Claxton has kept Brooklyn in this game.
9 points and 5 rebounds. Playing hard defense and attacking the boards. KD has been very off. – 8:24 PM
Nic Claxton has kept Brooklyn in this game.
9 points and 5 rebounds. Playing hard defense and attacking the boards. KD has been very off. – 8:24 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Cam Thomas just shot over a triple team with KD calling for the ball out on the top.
To be fair, the shot went in – 8:23 PM
Cam Thomas just shot over a triple team with KD calling for the ball out on the top.
To be fair, the shot went in – 8:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Just like Jose Alvarado has a list of PGs he’s getting one of his “out of nowhere” steals against, Herb’s list of blocked three-pointers keeps expanding. Getting KD on a corner three is some serious big-game hunting – 8:23 PM
Just like Jose Alvarado has a list of PGs he’s getting one of his “out of nowhere” steals against, Herb’s list of blocked three-pointers keeps expanding. Getting KD on a corner three is some serious big-game hunting – 8:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Herb Jones just blocked a KD 3-pointer… you do NOT see that a lot pic.twitter.com/ytblB2plit – 8:22 PM
Herb Jones just blocked a KD 3-pointer… you do NOT see that a lot pic.twitter.com/ytblB2plit – 8:22 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
It is so hard to block a 3-point attempt let alone one from Kevin Durant. Just an insane play – 8:21 PM
It is so hard to block a 3-point attempt let alone one from Kevin Durant. Just an insane play – 8:21 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Never seen a player who can block 3s like Herb. He just got KD. – 8:21 PM
Never seen a player who can block 3s like Herb. He just got KD. – 8:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Not sure how many players can block a KD jumper but Herb Jones is certainly one of them – 8:20 PM
Not sure how many players can block a KD jumper but Herb Jones is certainly one of them – 8:20 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Well, that first quarter went exactly how I dreamt it last night.
Pelicans up 32-14 on the Nets after one. Ball movement, energy and talent all present. Every single Pel who took the floor scored. Meanwhile 10 of Nets’ 14 points came from Durant & Irving. – 8:11 PM
Well, that first quarter went exactly how I dreamt it last night.
Pelicans up 32-14 on the Nets after one. Ball movement, energy and talent all present. Every single Pel who took the floor scored. Meanwhile 10 of Nets’ 14 points came from Durant & Irving. – 8:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Pelicans lead the Nets 32-14. That’s a football score. Durant and Irving have 10 of the Nets’ points. NOLA leads 18-8 on the boards so far. Woof. BK is 0-for-7 from 3 and shooting just 30 percent from the field. – 8:08 PM
End of the first quarter: Pelicans lead the Nets 32-14. That’s a football score. Durant and Irving have 10 of the Nets’ points. NOLA leads 18-8 on the boards so far. Woof. BK is 0-for-7 from 3 and shooting just 30 percent from the field. – 8:08 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I can’t say Sumner, Mills, O’Neale, Durant, Sharpe is a lineup I expected in the season opener. – 8:01 PM
I can’t say Sumner, Mills, O’Neale, Durant, Sharpe is a lineup I expected in the season opener. – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Pelicans lead the Nets 20-8. KD has half their points. They’re already up to eight turnovers. – 8:00 PM
Pelicans lead the Nets 20-8. KD has half their points. They’re already up to eight turnovers. – 8:00 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green BLOCKS Trae Young then leaks out for the tomahawk dunk! pic.twitter.com/ceyi3pBQHW – 7:59 PM
Jalen Green BLOCKS Trae Young then leaks out for the tomahawk dunk! pic.twitter.com/ceyi3pBQHW – 7:59 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
herb flipping from the kyrie assignment to KD seamlessly, no big deal, carry on, nothing to see here – 7:59 PM
herb flipping from the kyrie assignment to KD seamlessly, no big deal, carry on, nothing to see here – 7:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Lol Nash took Simmons and Kyrie out which means it’s KD’s time to cook – 7:58 PM
Lol Nash took Simmons and Kyrie out which means it’s KD’s time to cook – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Edmond Sumner is the third sub of the year. He’s out there with Durant, Mills. O’Neale and Sharpe. – 7:57 PM
Edmond Sumner is the third sub of the year. He’s out there with Durant, Mills. O’Neale and Sharpe. – 7:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets up 14-8 at the first time out after Green blocked a Trae Young 28-footer and then took off for a slam. He has seven points in 5 1/2 minutes. – 7:50 PM
Rockets up 14-8 at the first time out after Green blocked a Trae Young 28-footer and then took off for a slam. He has seven points in 5 1/2 minutes. – 7:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant introduced at Barclays to roars. Same with Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. – 7:42 PM
Kevin Durant introduced at Barclays to roars. Same with Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. – 7:42 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young caps off his pregame Opening Night speech saying that they “look forward to holding up the trophy at the end of the season.” pic.twitter.com/VktSc7COef – 7:35 PM
Trae Young caps off his pregame Opening Night speech saying that they “look forward to holding up the trophy at the end of the season.” pic.twitter.com/VktSc7COef – 7:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae, after taking the mic pregame to greet fans: “We look forward to holding the trophy at the end of the year.” – 7:34 PM
Trae, after taking the mic pregame to greet fans: “We look forward to holding the trophy at the end of the year.” – 7:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Trae Young ended his opening night comments to the crowd with “We look forward to holding up the trophy at the end of the year.” – 7:34 PM
Trae Young ended his opening night comments to the crowd with “We look forward to holding up the trophy at the end of the year.” – 7:34 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
KD breaks out a new KD15 for opening night in Brooklyn 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CdbSGbzQzx – 7:27 PM
KD breaks out a new KD15 for opening night in Brooklyn 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/CdbSGbzQzx – 7:27 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s starters for the Hawks’ season opener against the Rockets are:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:23 PM
Tonight’s starters for the Hawks’ season opener against the Rockets are:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 7:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Same starters for the Nets from the preseason: Simmons, Claxton, Durant, Irving and O’Neale. – 7:06 PM
Same starters for the Nets from the preseason: Simmons, Claxton, Durant, Irving and O’Neale. – 7:06 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Same starters for the Nets tonight: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:03 PM
Same starters for the Nets tonight: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters tonight vs the Pelicans:
– Ben Simmons
– Kyrie Irving
– Kevin Durant
– Royce O’Neale
– Nic Claxton
#NetsWorld – 7:01 PM
Nets starters tonight vs the Pelicans:
– Ben Simmons
– Kyrie Irving
– Kevin Durant
– Royce O’Neale
– Nic Claxton
#NetsWorld – 7:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start as expected for the #Nets vs. the #Pelicans in tonight’s opener. – 7:01 PM
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton start as expected for the #Nets vs. the #Pelicans in tonight’s opener. – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving warming up together. Kyrie usually warms up before everyone comes in so a change of pace here. pic.twitter.com/6vKud5AWex – 6:44 PM
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving warming up together. Kyrie usually warms up before everyone comes in so a change of pace here. pic.twitter.com/6vKud5AWex – 6:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Former Knick Allonzo Trier is in the house tonight. He’s close with Kevin Durant. – 6:14 PM
Former Knick Allonzo Trier is in the house tonight. He’s close with Kevin Durant. – 6:14 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
Most excited to watch this Cleveland Cavaliers team tonight . Brooklyn is another team I wanna see how Ben Simmons fits in with KD and Kyrie. Let the games begin “That’s the Truth “ – 5:41 PM
Most excited to watch this Cleveland Cavaliers team tonight . Brooklyn is another team I wanna see how Ben Simmons fits in with KD and Kyrie. Let the games begin “That’s the Truth “ – 5:41 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Rockets at Hawks
ATL has a young core (Trae, Dejounte, Collins, Hunter, Okungwu) aiming to step up as a serious contender. HOU has a young core (Green, Porter, Smith, Sengun) aiming get where the Hawks are currently. pic.twitter.com/tqBbkQvwgt – 1:57 PM
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Rockets at Hawks
ATL has a young core (Trae, Dejounte, Collins, Hunter, Okungwu) aiming to step up as a serious contender. HOU has a young core (Green, Porter, Smith, Sengun) aiming get where the Hawks are currently. pic.twitter.com/tqBbkQvwgt – 1:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae, talking more about playing off the ball some: pic.twitter.com/SGOwIAGIYX – 11:47 AM
Trae, talking more about playing off the ball some: pic.twitter.com/SGOwIAGIYX – 11:47 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
When @AlisonWSB asked Trae Young about what he was excited to show about this new Hawks iteration, De’Andre Hunter’s name came up. pic.twitter.com/4bMxipkYW7 – 11:46 AM
When @AlisonWSB asked Trae Young about what he was excited to show about this new Hawks iteration, De’Andre Hunter’s name came up. pic.twitter.com/4bMxipkYW7 – 11:46 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young was at this morning’s shootaround.
Hawks minority owner Grant Hill was at this morning’s shootaround. – 11:31 AM
Trae Young was at this morning’s shootaround.
Hawks minority owner Grant Hill was at this morning’s shootaround. – 11:31 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PPG in season openers by active players (minimum 3 games):
31.7 — Ja
27.5 — Davis
27.0 — Trae
25.6 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/OejFuB51Ja – 10:59 AM
Most PPG in season openers by active players (minimum 3 games):
31.7 — Ja
27.5 — Davis
27.0 — Trae
25.6 — LeBron pic.twitter.com/OejFuB51Ja – 10:59 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Last night marked the 78th time James Harden has made at least five 3P and 10 FT in a game.
That’s by far the most such games in NBA history, 51 more than the next-closest player:
78 – Harden
27 – Damian Lillard
20 – Stephen Curry
17 – Trae Young
16 – Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/MDkIihQtLX – 10:53 AM
Last night marked the 78th time James Harden has made at least five 3P and 10 FT in a game.
That’s by far the most such games in NBA history, 51 more than the next-closest player:
78 – Harden
27 – Damian Lillard
20 – Stephen Curry
17 – Trae Young
16 – Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/MDkIihQtLX – 10:53 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Brooklyn Nets season opener❕
• Ben Simmons plays his first game since June 2021
• Kyrie Irving is playing on a full-time basis
• Kevin Durant is coming off his 3rd-best scoring szn (29.9 PPG)
Who are you most excited to watch? pic.twitter.com/0WhQjSheGU – 10:26 AM
Brooklyn Nets season opener❕
• Ben Simmons plays his first game since June 2021
• Kyrie Irving is playing on a full-time basis
• Kevin Durant is coming off his 3rd-best scoring szn (29.9 PPG)
Who are you most excited to watch? pic.twitter.com/0WhQjSheGU – 10:26 AM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
We can all agree that Pels-Nets should be on the @NBA on ESPN doubleheader tonight. But when you make the broadcast schedule, you can’t count on who will be available among them (Zion, KD, Kyrie) but you can always count on the NY market and Ja. So, nation, you get Knicks-Grizz. 🤷♂️ – 9:38 AM
We can all agree that Pels-Nets should be on the @NBA on ESPN doubleheader tonight. But when you make the broadcast schedule, you can’t count on who will be available among them (Zion, KD, Kyrie) but you can always count on the NY market and Ja. So, nation, you get Knicks-Grizz. 🤷♂️ – 9:38 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Part 2 of Kyrie Irving on @Stadium: “I’m going for every piece of hardware that I could possibly get out of the NBA.” On the Nets post-KD trade request, his team bonding event, admitting “I don’t think it was my time to ask for a trade” with Cavs, Uncle Drew, meaning of A11Even. pic.twitter.com/TI4IKfOBEs – 9:16 AM
Part 2 of Kyrie Irving on @Stadium: “I’m going for every piece of hardware that I could possibly get out of the NBA.” On the Nets post-KD trade request, his team bonding event, admitting “I don’t think it was my time to ask for a trade” with Cavs, Uncle Drew, meaning of A11Even. pic.twitter.com/TI4IKfOBEs – 9:16 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I dreamed Trae Young played for the Jazz last night so the NBA season has officially arrived. – 8:55 AM
I dreamed Trae Young played for the Jazz last night so the NBA season has officially arrived. – 8:55 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The 2022-23 regular season is here! Did you know that Kevin Durant is also a fan of New Orleans, complimenting Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and the rest of the team ahead of the Pelicans-Nets season opener?
“They’re going to be a dangerous team.” https://t.co/q9EDws8X4N pic.twitter.com/ILKXrr3fDq – 8:00 AM
The 2022-23 regular season is here! Did you know that Kevin Durant is also a fan of New Orleans, complimenting Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and the rest of the team ahead of the Pelicans-Nets season opener?
“They’re going to be a dangerous team.” https://t.co/q9EDws8X4N pic.twitter.com/ILKXrr3fDq – 8:00 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Klay: “Give Coach Jackson a lot of credit, he saw that potential in me and Steph when we were young… And give KD a lot of credit, we wouldn’t have 4 without him. He helped us get two of those things.”
🎥 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/L9wszSVM9D – 1:49 AM
Klay: “Give Coach Jackson a lot of credit, he saw that potential in me and Steph when we were young… And give KD a lot of credit, we wouldn’t have 4 without him. He helped us get two of those things.”
🎥 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/L9wszSVM9D – 1:49 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“Give KD a lot of credit too because we wouldn’t have 4 without him.” -Klay Thompson mentioned giving credit to former Warriors coach Mark Jackson (for seeing potential in him and Curry) and Kevin Durant for contributing to this core getting 4 rings. #dubnation – 1:44 AM
“Give KD a lot of credit too because we wouldn’t have 4 without him.” -Klay Thompson mentioned giving credit to former Warriors coach Mark Jackson (for seeing potential in him and Curry) and Kevin Durant for contributing to this core getting 4 rings. #dubnation – 1:44 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Steve Kerr when asked if this ring night will be different in comparison with the previous two titles with KD: “I’ve never had a bad ring night. They’re all awesome.” – 8:21 PM
Steve Kerr when asked if this ring night will be different in comparison with the previous two titles with KD: “I’ve never had a bad ring night. They’re all awesome.” – 8:21 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Maybe it’s been this way since KD left GSW & I’m not remembering (I am getting old). But I can’t recall a year in which you could pick so many different conference finalists/champions & I’d be like, “I could see that.” With the right breaks, it could happen for about 8 or 9 teams – 7:13 PM
Maybe it’s been this way since KD left GSW & I’m not remembering (I am getting old). But I can’t recall a year in which you could pick so many different conference finalists/champions & I’d be like, “I could see that.” With the right breaks, it could happen for about 8 or 9 teams – 7:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The new-look Brooklyn Nets make their long-awaited debut against the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow.
Kevin Durant said his team “has their work cut out for them” against a talented Pelicans squad.clutchpoints.com/nets-news-we-g… – 6:51 PM
The new-look Brooklyn Nets make their long-awaited debut against the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow.
Kevin Durant said his team “has their work cut out for them” against a talented Pelicans squad.clutchpoints.com/nets-news-we-g… – 6:51 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
KD praises Chet Holmgren: “He gonna be a problem. I had the opportunity to be in the gym with Chet. It’s rare you get somebody that tall with a natural feel for the game.”
KD defends Russell Westbrook: “It’s like now you’re making him the butt of your jokes.” – 6:02 PM
KD praises Chet Holmgren: “He gonna be a problem. I had the opportunity to be in the gym with Chet. It’s rare you get somebody that tall with a natural feel for the game.”
KD defends Russell Westbrook: “It’s like now you’re making him the butt of your jokes.” – 6:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
KD on Chet: “He gonna be a problem.”
pic.twitter.com/07xTDhlckw – 5:39 PM
KD on Chet: “He gonna be a problem.”
pic.twitter.com/07xTDhlckw – 5:39 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks injury report for tomorrow versus Houston:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.
No mention of Trae Young, who should be available after missing practice today. – 5:01 PM
Hawks injury report for tomorrow versus Houston:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out.
No mention of Trae Young, who should be available after missing practice today. – 5:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
What are your favorite NBA opening night moments?
San Antonio kicking the crap out of Golden State in Durant’s debut stands out for me. So does Cleveland’s broadcast fucking up the audio for the introductions in LeBron’s return to the Cavs. – 3:55 PM
What are your favorite NBA opening night moments?
San Antonio kicking the crap out of Golden State in Durant’s debut stands out for me. So does Cleveland’s broadcast fucking up the audio for the introductions in LeBron’s return to the Cavs. – 3:55 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
NBA season preview: Kevin Durant’s 2016 Bay Area arrival formed a superteam for the ages, but his 2019 exit opened an unprecedented age of parity.
Can the Warriors navigate a new competitive landscape to repeat as champions? @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/10… – 1:06 PM
NBA season preview: Kevin Durant’s 2016 Bay Area arrival formed a superteam for the ages, but his 2019 exit opened an unprecedented age of parity.
Can the Warriors navigate a new competitive landscape to repeat as champions? @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/10… – 1:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: #Nets season preview: A Kevin Durant-led title contender or an implosion waiting to happen? nypost.com/2022/10/18/net… via @nypost – 12:01 PM
Sports+: #Nets season preview: A Kevin Durant-led title contender or an implosion waiting to happen? nypost.com/2022/10/18/net… via @nypost – 12:01 PM
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
NBA is here so let’s go down my list 1) best player Greek Freek Who wins the Chip Boston Celtics,hyped to see comeback Zion Most Exciting player to watch Ja Morant, Scoring Champ Kd Best Cabernet LBJ2022-23 MVP Joel embiid who should win MVP Steph Most Underrated Jimmy Butler – 11:49 AM
NBA is here so let’s go down my list 1) best player Greek Freek Who wins the Chip Boston Celtics,hyped to see comeback Zion Most Exciting player to watch Ja Morant, Scoring Champ Kd Best Cabernet LBJ2022-23 MVP Joel embiid who should win MVP Steph Most Underrated Jimmy Butler – 11:49 AM
More on this storyline
Durant shook his head while noting the 36-4 disparity in second-chance points off the postgame stat sheet, stressing “[you’re] never gonna win like that.” “[They were] just flying in,” Durant added. “You’ve got to box out a little bit. They’re just flying in and getting their hands on the basketball. … We’ve just got to be better moving forward. I’m glad we got a game coming up here in a day or so.” -via New York Post / October 21, 2022
Kevin Durant is picking up the pickleball craze. The Nets star and Rich Kleiman, his business partner, have purchased an expansion team in Major League Pickleball. 35V, their investment company, will also serve as strategic partners for the league, while running their team. “35V is committed to investing in the future of sports and emerging opportunities, and Major League Pickleball is a league we are incredibly excited about,” Kleiman said in a statement. “We can’t wait to build this team from the ground up as well as work to elevate the sport and the league to unprecedented heights. As an avid pickleball player and fan, the interest in the sport was a natural fit.” -via The Athletic / October 20, 2022
The 35V team will debut next year during the 2023 season as part of the league’s expansion. The league will grow from 12 teams to 16. “Kevin Durant, Rich Kleiman and 35V are going to be game-changing partners for Major League Pickleball,” Steve Kuhn, the league’s founder and CEO, said. “They not only bring passion for the game, but also unrivaled expertise to help us to continue to grow. We’re especially excited about their plans to bring pickleball to underserved communities – something they have done with basketball for years.” -via The Athletic / October 20, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Luka Doncic last night: ✅ 35 PTS ✅ 9 REB ✅ 6 AST Doncic became the first player in @Dallas Mavericks history to record at least 35p/5r/5a in a season opener. Overall it’s the 41st time he’s reached those marks in a game, 20 more than any other player in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/C0LdO8FiQb -via Twitter @jkubatko / October 20, 2022
Callie Caplan: Luka Doncic: “We relaxed a little bit. Not [thinking] the game’s done, but we just relaxed and [thought] it’s a lot of points, we’re going to get there, we’re going to win. … We can’t be blowing leads. This is a thing we have to work on, and we will, for sure.” -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / October 20, 2022
Shammgod, a New York City legend, considers Doncic’s approach akin to a graffiti artist who encounters a blank wall. “Luka’s imagination,” Shammgod says, “is just on a whole other level.” It seems silly now that skeptics questioned the ceiling for a draft prospect with such limited explosiveness. Sure, Doncic had unprecedented success for a teenager in Europe, becoming the youngest MVP ever in the world’s second-best league before entering the 2018 draft. Yet many scouts and executives wondered whether he could blossom into an NBA superstar. -via ESPN / October 19, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan said that he put it to a vote before the first game, and Trae Young, John Collins and Dejounte Murray were elected as team captains for this season. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / October 20, 2022
Lauren L. Williams: For tomorrow’s Hawks game vs. Rockets: Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. While McMillan mentioned Trae Young felt under the weather and missed today’s practice, Trae was not on the injury report. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / October 18, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: McMillan said the Trae Young did not practice today as he was feeling ‘under the weather’. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / October 18, 2022
Main Rumors, Herb Jones, Kevin Durant, Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.