James Harden on his body: 'I can move now'

“A lot of people don’t see the work that I put in. This scoring ability and all of this other stuff doesn’t come without work. So as much as people want to talk about all of this other stuff that doesn’t really matter, I’m a workaholic and I love to be in the gym and play basketball. So I’ll continue to do that. “But for me, it’s not even about the individual. Individual [play] is great, and I’ll do whatever it takes for the betterment of this team, but all of us need to be playing at a high level and that’s a part of my job.” When asked another question about his body and how he was feeling, James Harden simply said, “I can move now.”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers-Bucks takeaways: James Harden is back, Joel Embiid’s in a funk and perimeter defense woes inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:27 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joel Embiid, 76ers drop two straight tough tests to start season, but James Harden’s play a silver lining
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Lakers 19-85
– It’s time
– Russ/AD dilemma
– Kawhi/John Wall returns
– Do we need to have a convo about Embiid yet?
– Harden/Maxey
– Giannis pulling away
Live now taking your calls, join us!
📺 https://t.co/cUOhIXIue4 pic.twitter.com/ybK9EcKyQK – 12:43 AM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Sixers starters all played 34 min or more. Embiid 36, Tucker 39, Harden 40.
Melton 19 and House 21 off the bench. Nobody else played more than 8.
Sixers having a deeper roster didn’t even make it through game 2. – 11:24 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
“As much as people want to talk about all the stuff that doesn’t matter, I’m a workaholic.” —James Harden
Harden emphasizes that he had the ability to work on his game this summer, attributes offensive variety to that. – 10:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden, when asked about looking differently than he has the past couple of years: “I can move now.” – 10:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden said he’s felt the benefits of the offseason work he put in over these first two games of the regular season. Harden had 31-8-9 tonight after going for 35-8-7 Tuesday in Boston. – 10:24 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
forgive me for parachuting in from afar but if Harden is dropping 30 point games out the chute and Jo is doing his usual slow starting thing, everybody just chill out instead of declaring the team doomed or “same old Sixers” 2 games in.
good morning, goodnight, goodbye, ttyl pic.twitter.com/D5QNTmXrZ2 – 10:10 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: Didn’t like Paul Reed or Montrezl Harrell tonight. Why he played Tucker more than planned. Key when Embiid is off court is who meshes best with Harden, rolls well. – 10:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Remembering Doc’s pre-season words for Harden, almost seems like the team came in with the goal to “establish Joel in the post” the way bad NFL teams decide to #establishtherun. The run they made while he sat reminds: best version of this team features guards with the ball a lot pic.twitter.com/CzM72JkCBr – 10:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden this season:
35 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST
31 PTS | 8 REB | 9 AST
0-2. pic.twitter.com/U2UKuYumnY – 9:58 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Still don’t think I’d worry much if I was Philly with their 0-2 start. Much better defensively in this game, Harden looks great, Embiid looks like he’s working his way back into game shape a bit, lot of new pieces, and played two awesome teams with continuity. – 9:58 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
So many questions in the last 10 seconds:
—Can’t officials review who a ball went off of if they want?
—Why is Harden trying to draw contact that late, negatively affecting his ability to score?
—If Lopez can palm a ball thrown at him, why aren’t the Bucks making social content? – 9:55 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Final: Sixers’ comeback falls short, Bucks win 90-88 as the Sixers fall to 0-2 on the season.
Harden had 31 on 13-24 shooting. Embiid, a team worst -9 (and it felt like it, honestly) had 15 on 6-21 shooting with 4 turnovers. Giannis had 21-13-8, and Lopez was fantastic for Bucks – 9:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
James Harden tonight:
31 PTS
8 REB
9 AST
Scored or assisted 20 PTS in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/kSZ1VFdjyP – 9:54 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lose to Milwaukee, 90-88.
Positives: Harden, small-ball unit (Tucker)
Negatives: Situational awareness, Embiid, and pretty bad offense down the stretch – 9:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Lopez makes the first one and misses the second before the clock expires. Bucks win 90-88. Sixers drop to 0-2 on the season. Harden has 31 points, nine assists and eight rebounds. He’s averaging 33 points through two games. – 9:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Bucks 90, 76ers 88.
James Harden has 31-9-9, but misses a potential go-ahead bucket in the final seconds for Philly, which falls to 0-2. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee with 21-13-8. – 9:54 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
Holiday beat Harden to the spot even with a screen. Didn’t buy better conditioning would unleash prime Harden. Once it goes, it goes. – 9:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s not often that you’re getting that foul call on a final possession like that
James Harden has it going
Don’t love that play-call for Philly – 9:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden misses a shot with 4.7 seconds left. The Bucks grab the rebound. Embiid fouls. The Bucks have possession of the ball with 2.5 seconds left up 89-88. They call timeout. – 9:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kind of a wild play call given the context of this game. You know they’re gonna double hard banking on Joel to take a crazy contested shot or make a crazy pass. Let Harden work a screen… pic.twitter.com/LcIUSehA7M – 9:50 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Doc took out Maxey and Harden for defense, but unfortunately he didn’t take out Tobias Harris because he lost Wes Matthews for no real reason to help on Grayson Allen against Joel Embiid in the paint. – 9:46 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Washed Harden:
31 points
9 assists
8 rebounds
2 steals
1 block
13-23 from the field – 9:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Things look different for this offense when James Harden looks like this
That PnR is deadly when that midrange is available – 9:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Embiid draws 2.5 and makes the right play. Harden hurting em with mid range. pic.twitter.com/RcfBGm4G3P – 9:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That last mid-range jumper was James Harden’s sixth of the game. That’s the most he’s made in a game during his career, per ESPN’s Stats and Information Group. – 9:38 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Not sure I’ve ever seen James Harden make multiple 2-point jump shots (NOT floaters) in same game before. – 9:33 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
James Harden has always had that LA old man game. It’s coming in handy as he becomes an older man. – 9:31 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Another wonderful Harden sequence. He misses a layup in traffic and complains about the call long enough for a Holiday turnover in transition to come back to him for a layup. – 9:27 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden’s layup ties the game at 80-all, gives him 25 points, puts the Sixers’ run at 13-0.
Harden and P.J. Tucker were both fired up after the Bucks called timeout. – 9:27 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden just knotted the score at 80. He has 10 of the Sixers’ 17 points in the fourth. They’re on a 13-0 run. – 9:26 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This isn’t Houston James Harden, but it’s an awesome James Harden nonetheless, and it’s so much more fun watching him play well than… whatever he was last spring. – 9:26 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers have come back from 13 down with Joel Embiid on the bench.
Leading the charge is James Harden, who has scored 10 of the last 15. Tied game, 6:41 to go. – 9:26 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Last two Sixers sideline reports have been about teaching Embiid to fall down and recruiting a world renowned hamstring expert for Harden. This team will never win anything. – 9:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden is trying to will the Sixers to a comeback victory, scoring eight of the Sixers’10 fourth-quarter points. They trail 80-73 with 8:25 left. – 9:23 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden has 8 straight for the Sixers, who are down 7. He’s got 23 on the night on 9-for-15 shooting with 8 assists.
If this is what washed Harden looks like, pretty good. – 9:22 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I don’t think James Harden lost 100 pounds, but he’s clearly in much, much better shape than last season and is very much back to his best. Been pretty close to unstoppable against two really great defenses in these opening two games. – 9:21 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
This crowd is behind James Harden, who’s scored the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ last 8.
Harden tonight thus far:
23 PTS / 6 REB / 8 AST / 9-15 fg – 9:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
James Harden is getting Philadelphia back in this. Down 13, Harden has scored six straight points. #Bucks call timeout up 80-73.
Harden even forced a shot clock violation by getting Giannis Antetokounmpo to attempt a 16-foot fadeaway that hit the backboard. – 9:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s just two games and I haven’t looked at the advanced stats yet, but does it feel to anyone else like the Philadelphia offense is a lot of James Harden pounding the ball into the floor? – 9:18 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers trail by a pair at half, 47-45, after recording a 21-17 advantage in Q2.
Embiid: 15 PTS / 9 REB
Harden: 9 PTS / 3 REB / 6 AST
Maxey: 9 PTS / 4-8 fg
Melton: 7 PTS / 1 STL – 8:27 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
The Sixers have cut the lead to 2 here as we head to the break, with the Bucks up 47-45. Milwaukee’s shooting 9-22 from deep, but Sixers are winning the turnover (5-7) and offensive rebounding (5-1) battles to give them an edge in possessions. Embiid at 15/9, Harden 9/6 so far. – 8:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Before tonight’s game, Doc Rivers talked about the need to get out and run more in transition. James Harden has now twice hit Tyrese Maxey in stride for layups with hit-ahead passes – something that should be a weapon all season long for Philadelphia. – 8:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden has accounted for 75% of the his squad points. He has 3 points and four assists with nine points created from his assists. The #Bucks lead 23-16 w/ 4 minutes left in the first quarter. – 7:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Any Sixers fan feeling comfortable when Embiid, Maxey, AND Harden are sharing a floor with Grayson Allen needs to snap out of it and panic. – 7:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters:
P.J. Tucker
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Bucks starters:
Grayson Allen
G. Antetokounmpo
Brook Lopez
Jevon Carter
Jrue Holiday – 7:08 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Amazing stat from TNT about James Harden. I think Tyrese Maxey needs more on-ball reps even when Harden is sharing the floor. pic.twitter.com/z7hrq2Tbgo – 6:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 30-point games over the last 5 seasons:
127 — Giannis
124 — Harden
104 — Embiid
The only players with more than 100. pic.twitter.com/Gk05tVKxMX – 12:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden taking some post-shootaround 3s with the Sixers’ home opener on deck tonight.
Harden had 32 points (9 for 17 FG) in his one previous Sixers appearance vs. the Bucks on March 29. pic.twitter.com/inZlG4LROh – 11:54 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden working on finishing through contact and over traffic #Sixers pic.twitter.com/5CXEwCnIaX – 11:35 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers assistant Sam Cassell’s got this contraption to give himself a little extra wingspan with James Harden. Home opener against the long-armed Greek Freak tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZyVdA22gAi – 11:35 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give ‘Em To Me! I want your predictions for today’s #Sixers vs. #Bucks game. I need the winning team, final score and points for Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday. pic.twitter.com/kyDHeHAxQK – 8:32 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#DidYouKnowFlow: #Sixers guard James Harden is one of five #NBA players to score at least 35 points in their season-opener. DeMar DeRozan had 37, while Harden, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic had 35. In all, 12 players scored at least 31 points. pic.twitter.com/UnFnQgfQgy – 8:22 AM
