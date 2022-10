James Harden on his body: 'I can move now'

“A lot of people don’t see the work that I put in. This scoring ability and all of this other stuff doesn’t come without work. So as much as people want to talk about all of this other stuff that doesn’t really matter, I’m a workaholic and I love to be in the gym and play basketball. So I’ll continue to do that. “But for me, it’s not even about the individual. Individual [play] is great, and I’ll do whatever it takes for the betterment of this team, but all of us need to be playing at a high level and that’s a part of my job.” When asked another question about his body and how he was feeling, James Harden simply said, “I can move now.” Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN