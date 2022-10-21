Joe Harris cleared to play his first official game in almost a year

Nick Friedell: Joe Harris says he will make his season debut tonight against the Raptors.
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets excited for Joe Harris’ return from ankle injury nightmare nypost.com/2022/10/21/joe… via @nypostsports – 12:27 PM
#Nets excited for Joe Harris’ return from ankle injury nightmare nypost.com/2022/10/21/joe… via @nypostsports – 12:27 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
After missing opener, Joe Harris will play for Nets vs. Raptors Friday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/21/aft… – 12:15 PM
After missing opener, Joe Harris will play for Nets vs. Raptors Friday nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/21/aft… – 12:15 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Correction: Joe Harris (left foot soreness) is AVAILABLE tonight for the Nets vs. Toronto. – 11:50 AM
Correction: Joe Harris (left foot soreness) is AVAILABLE tonight for the Nets vs. Toronto. – 11:50 AM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Joe Harris told the media today at shootaround that he IS playing tonight.
Fans are going to want to get to the game early because the giveaway is this Joey Buckets t-shirt! Joe liked the shirt so much he took mine. pic.twitter.com/EB4Ljlg6zp – 10:51 AM
Joe Harris told the media today at shootaround that he IS playing tonight.
Fans are going to want to get to the game early because the giveaway is this Joey Buckets t-shirt! Joe liked the shirt so much he took mine. pic.twitter.com/EB4Ljlg6zp – 10:51 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“I’m just grateful to be back,” says Joe Harris who will play tonight against Toronto after missing horrible opener. pic.twitter.com/kpRUzEVIO3 – 10:38 AM
“I’m just grateful to be back,” says Joe Harris who will play tonight against Toronto after missing horrible opener. pic.twitter.com/kpRUzEVIO3 – 10:38 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Joe Harris models tonight’s promotional shirt of himself. Put this on a Times Square billboard. pic.twitter.com/h1u8OlUTXu – 10:38 AM
Joe Harris models tonight’s promotional shirt of himself. Put this on a Times Square billboard. pic.twitter.com/h1u8OlUTXu – 10:38 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Joe Harris says he will make his season debut tonight against the Raptors. – 10:33 AM
Joe Harris says he will make his season debut tonight against the Raptors. – 10:33 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is listed as probable for Friday’s game versus the Toronto Raptors and is expected to make his season debut at Barclays Center. It’ll mark the first time Harris has played in an NBA game since November 14, 2021. – 3:56 PM
Brooklyn Nets guard Joe Harris is listed as probable for Friday’s game versus the Toronto Raptors and is expected to make his season debut at Barclays Center. It’ll mark the first time Harris has played in an NBA game since November 14, 2021. – 3:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Joe Harris is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Raptors – 3:52 PM
Joe Harris is probable for tomorrow’s game against the Raptors – 3:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joe Harris (left foot soreness) is probable for the #Nets tomorrow. Seth Curry (left ankle – injury recovery) and TJ Warren (left foot – injury recovery) are out. #NBA – 3:52 PM
Joe Harris (left foot soreness) is probable for the #Nets tomorrow. Seth Curry (left ankle – injury recovery) and TJ Warren (left foot – injury recovery) are out. #NBA – 3:52 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Nets are listing Joe Harris as probable for Friday’s game vs. Toronto. – 3:51 PM
Nets are listing Joe Harris as probable for Friday’s game vs. Toronto. – 3:51 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Joe Harris (left foot soreness) is probable for Friday’s game against Toronto. – 3:51 PM
The Nets say Joe Harris (left foot soreness) is probable for Friday’s game against Toronto. – 3:51 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Lewis: Joe Harris on his injury: “A little bit of swelling; soreness, that’s it…It was just conservative. I mean, Im coming off reconstructive (ankle) surgery. I had a bunch of spurs taken off my navicular. So its just our performance (team) has just been a little conservative.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / October 21, 2022
Brian Lewis: Joey Buckets is back. With some swag. #nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / October 21, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Nets list Joe Harris as probable for tomorrow’s game against Toronto. Seth Curry and TJ Warren remain out. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.