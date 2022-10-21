Kawhi Leonard and John Wall ruled out against Sacramento

Mark Medina: Clippers formally rule out Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for tomorrow’s game in Sacramento as part of the team’s efforts to preserve them on back-to-backs. Clippers then play Sunday in LA vs Phoenix
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
Source: Twitter @MarkG_Medina
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
We’re in the Bounce Back Lounge to preview Nuggets-Warriors
– Game Notes
– JaMychal Green’s comments
– Should Jamal Murray come off the bench like Kawhi Leonard
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtu.be/CVzkYuh_QA4 – 9:23 PM
We’re in the Bounce Back Lounge to preview Nuggets-Warriors
– Game Notes
– JaMychal Green’s comments
– Should Jamal Murray come off the bench like Kawhi Leonard
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtu.be/CVzkYuh_QA4 – 9:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall out against the Kings on Saturday night. The Kings have submitted their injury report and it is clean. Keegan Murray is available and set to make his NBA debut. – 9:17 PM
The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall out against the Kings on Saturday night. The Kings have submitted their injury report and it is clean. Keegan Murray is available and set to make his NBA debut. – 9:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall and Kawhi Leonard are both out for Saturday’s game at Sacramento because of rest, per the Clippers.
Reggie Jackson, however, is no longer listed on the injury report. – 8:40 PM
John Wall and Kawhi Leonard are both out for Saturday’s game at Sacramento because of rest, per the Clippers.
Reggie Jackson, however, is no longer listed on the injury report. – 8:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonrd (rest) and John Wall (rest) for Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:35 PM
The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled out Kawhi Leonrd (rest) and John Wall (rest) for Saturday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 8:35 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
With Bradley Beal’s 6th assist tonight vs. Bulls, he passed Rod Strickland for 3rd all-time in Bullets/Wizards franchise history
1. John Wall (5,282)
2. Wes Unseld (3,822)
3. Bradley Beal (2,713)
4. Rod Strickland (2,712) – 8:26 PM
With Bradley Beal’s 6th assist tonight vs. Bulls, he passed Rod Strickland for 3rd all-time in Bullets/Wizards franchise history
1. John Wall (5,282)
2. Wes Unseld (3,822)
3. Bradley Beal (2,713)
4. Rod Strickland (2,712) – 8:26 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
As to be expected, neither Kawhi Leonard or John Wall will play tomorrow against the Kings in the first of a back-to-back as they continue to work their way back. – 8:23 PM
As to be expected, neither Kawhi Leonard or John Wall will play tomorrow against the Kings in the first of a back-to-back as they continue to work their way back. – 8:23 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard and John Wall out for tomorrow at Sacramento due to return from injury rehabilitation (rest). As expected, both will sit out the first of a back-to-back. Clippers have their home opener on Sunday against Phoenix. – 8:16 PM
Clippers have ruled Kawhi Leonard and John Wall out for tomorrow at Sacramento due to return from injury rehabilitation (rest). As expected, both will sit out the first of a back-to-back. Clippers have their home opener on Sunday against Phoenix. – 8:16 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
As expected, Kawhi Leonard is not playing in Sacramento. Neither is John Wall. Load management for both.
Reggie Jackson off injury report.
Same starters expected with a bench of Kennard, Mann, Covington, Batum … plus Preston, Boston, Coffey, Diabaté, Brown – 8:15 PM
As expected, Kawhi Leonard is not playing in Sacramento. Neither is John Wall. Load management for both.
Reggie Jackson off injury report.
Same starters expected with a bench of Kennard, Mann, Covington, Batum … plus Preston, Boston, Coffey, Diabaté, Brown – 8:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers formally rule out Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for tomorrow’s game in Sacramento as part of the team’s efforts to preserve them on back-to-backs. Clippers then play Sunday in LA vs Phoenix – 8:03 PM
Clippers formally rule out Kawhi Leonard and John Wall for tomorrow’s game in Sacramento as part of the team’s efforts to preserve them on back-to-backs. Clippers then play Sunday in LA vs Phoenix – 8:03 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox chats about the Kings mistakes from the season opener, correcting the turnovers, Mike Brown’s message to him, looking ahead to the LA Clippers and seeing his good friend John Wall on the court again.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/PQ0tpBToZF pic.twitter.com/K9iCTD0gqy – 7:02 PM
De’Aaron Fox chats about the Kings mistakes from the season opener, correcting the turnovers, Mike Brown’s message to him, looking ahead to the LA Clippers and seeing his good friend John Wall on the court again.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/PQ0tpBToZF pic.twitter.com/K9iCTD0gqy – 7:02 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
KZ Okpala on getting his Kings on the same page defensively, foul troubles and his technique on the defensive end when guarding different types of players like Paul George & Kawhi Leonard.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/qztcsaBoFw pic.twitter.com/Wa8OEHP3Ff – 6:57 PM
KZ Okpala on getting his Kings on the same page defensively, foul troubles and his technique on the defensive end when guarding different types of players like Paul George & Kawhi Leonard.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/qztcsaBoFw pic.twitter.com/Wa8OEHP3Ff – 6:57 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox taking accountability for the turnovers in the season opening loss to Portland, where he committed eight of his own. He’s thrilled to see John Wall playing in the NBA again. They’ll face off Saturday when the Kings host the Clippers pic.twitter.com/B2ePmaMeXB – 4:19 PM
De’Aaron Fox taking accountability for the turnovers in the season opening loss to Portland, where he committed eight of his own. He’s thrilled to see John Wall playing in the NBA again. They’ll face off Saturday when the Kings host the Clippers pic.twitter.com/B2ePmaMeXB – 4:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
De’Aaron Fox on Kings adjusting to playing with Domantas Sabonis and facing fellow Kentucky Wildcat John Wall. pic.twitter.com/VbvG2Qsqxj – 4:17 PM
De’Aaron Fox on Kings adjusting to playing with Domantas Sabonis and facing fellow Kentucky Wildcat John Wall. pic.twitter.com/VbvG2Qsqxj – 4:17 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
Biggest hands in the game? #hhay #howhungryareyou #kawhi #theklaw #nba pic.twitter.com/ouATqKLY0L – 12:59 PM
Biggest hands in the game? #hhay #howhungryareyou #kawhi #theklaw #nba pic.twitter.com/ouATqKLY0L – 12:59 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: Opening week reactions and overreactions w/ @Chiney Ogwumike: Lakers 0-2, Russ/trades, Kawhi and Wall back, Pels rampaging the Nets, Simmons, Sixers 0-2, Brogdon, Blazers, Cavs, Magic, Pistons, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3TCauEQ
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CSlJSY – 12:55 PM
Lowe Post podcast: Opening week reactions and overreactions w/ @Chiney Ogwumike: Lakers 0-2, Russ/trades, Kawhi and Wall back, Pels rampaging the Nets, Simmons, Sixers 0-2, Brogdon, Blazers, Cavs, Magic, Pistons, much more:
Apple: apple.co/3TCauEQ
Spotify: spoti.fi/3CSlJSY – 12:55 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
After John Wall’s stellar Clippers debut, I looked back on the Russell Westbrook trade that could have been.
Ultimately, I think the Lakers still decline the Russ-for-Wall swap even if the price was just a swap. But the Clips are surely thankful they did.
cbssports.com/nba/news/john-… – 11:56 AM
After John Wall’s stellar Clippers debut, I looked back on the Russell Westbrook trade that could have been.
Ultimately, I think the Lakers still decline the Russ-for-Wall swap even if the price was just a swap. But the Clips are surely thankful they did.
cbssports.com/nba/news/john-… – 11:56 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @theathletic
Kawhi Leonard returned to the NBA officially last night in what was another LA Clippers win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Eventually.
https://t.co/K9DoPlWbyw pic.twitter.com/7wEiafEBLU – 11:49 AM
🆕 @theathletic
Kawhi Leonard returned to the NBA officially last night in what was another LA Clippers win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Eventually.
https://t.co/K9DoPlWbyw pic.twitter.com/7wEiafEBLU – 11:49 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Call him “half terminator/ half-a-season” if you must, but Kawhi Leonard has a plan in mind. And the Clippers are equipped to handle the long game sports.yahoo.com/kawhi-leonards… – 11:43 AM
New for @YahooSports: Call him “half terminator/ half-a-season” if you must, but Kawhi Leonard has a plan in mind. And the Clippers are equipped to handle the long game sports.yahoo.com/kawhi-leonards… – 11:43 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Five takeaways from Clippers’ win over Lakers: Kawhi Leonard’s return as a reserve, Clippers’ deep rotation, Darvin Ham addressing Russell Westbrook, Lakers’ 3-point shooting woes & Anthony Davis’ fall https://t.co/vXS31QjrzS pic.twitter.com/a75LYUQeSA – 11:08 AM
Five takeaways from Clippers’ win over Lakers: Kawhi Leonard’s return as a reserve, Clippers’ deep rotation, Darvin Ham addressing Russell Westbrook, Lakers’ 3-point shooting woes & Anthony Davis’ fall https://t.co/vXS31QjrzS pic.twitter.com/a75LYUQeSA – 11:08 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The talented @Andrew Greif has this in @latimessports on: Clippers explain why Kawhi Leonard came off bench in win over Lakers latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:32 AM
The talented @Andrew Greif has this in @latimessports on: Clippers explain why Kawhi Leonard came off bench in win over Lakers latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:32 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Who else but Kawhi Leonard would make his return to game action as the 11th man after starting every game he’s played since 2013.
@Law Murray on a dude that moves different theathletic.com/3715852/2022/1… – 9:45 AM
Who else but Kawhi Leonard would make his return to game action as the 11th man after starting every game he’s played since 2013.
@Law Murray on a dude that moves different theathletic.com/3715852/2022/1… – 9:45 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also, GAME THEORY PODCAST! @colehoops is here!
NBA’s opening week! Including…
-Kawhi is back!
-Lakers and Sixers are 0-2
-Paolo and Jaden blow up in their debuts
-ATL and Houston play a chaos game
-Poku Corner
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/uT9Bo0DBUV pic.twitter.com/tappVQ9rXp – 8:20 AM
Also, GAME THEORY PODCAST! @colehoops is here!
NBA’s opening week! Including…
-Kawhi is back!
-Lakers and Sixers are 0-2
-Paolo and Jaden blow up in their debuts
-ATL and Houston play a chaos game
-Poku Corner
APPLE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/uT9Bo0DBUV pic.twitter.com/tappVQ9rXp – 8:20 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Clippers are pretty good. When Kawhi Leonard is your 11th man, you’re pretty deep.
Being serious, LAC has ridiculous depth. They’ll need it, because they’re going to liberally rest their vets. But there are 12 legit rotation guys on that roster + some interesting kids. – 7:41 AM
Clippers are pretty good. When Kawhi Leonard is your 11th man, you’re pretty deep.
Being serious, LAC has ridiculous depth. They’ll need it, because they’re going to liberally rest their vets. But there are 12 legit rotation guys on that roster + some interesting kids. – 7:41 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
After studying data and simulating starting and coming off the bench, Kawhi decided not to start in his return. But he finished playing the final 8 minutes and he says this could be what he continues to do until he gets his minutes back up to 30-plus espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:23 AM
After studying data and simulating starting and coming off the bench, Kawhi decided not to start in his return. But he finished playing the final 8 minutes and he says this could be what he continues to do until he gets his minutes back up to 30-plus espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:23 AM
Michael Beasley @Michael8easley
I’m not sure who needs to hear this… Jimmy back @John Wall 🔥🔥🔥#wethemones – 4:48 AM
I’m not sure who needs to hear this… Jimmy back @John Wall 🔥🔥🔥#wethemones – 4:48 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers got what they wanted from Game 1: a win and Kawhi Leonard as part of the closing lineup despite playing a reduced workload latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 4:14 AM
The Clippers got what they wanted from Game 1: a win and Kawhi Leonard as part of the closing lineup despite playing a reduced workload latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 4:14 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime: LAC/LAL; MIL/PHI. Kawhi is back, so is John Wall. What’s the concern level for the Lakers? How about the Sixers and Joel Embiid? Join @Danny Leroux and me for 5 shows a week, plus @John Hollinger and me once a week duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:56 AM
New Dunc’d On Prime: LAC/LAL; MIL/PHI. Kawhi is back, so is John Wall. What’s the concern level for the Lakers? How about the Sixers and Joel Embiid? Join @Danny Leroux and me for 5 shows a week, plus @John Hollinger and me once a week duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 2:56 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James did praise the job Russell Westbrook did on Kawhi Leonard. Westbrook finished with a game-high five steals. – 2:41 AM
LeBron James did praise the job Russell Westbrook did on Kawhi Leonard. Westbrook finished with a game-high five steals. – 2:41 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Clippers topped the Lakers again on Thursday, but the biggest win for the franchise was seeing Kawhi Leonard back in action.
For the Lakers, another rough shooting night despite a gritty defensive effort: ocregister.com/2022/10/20/bal… – 2:24 AM
The Clippers topped the Lakers again on Thursday, but the biggest win for the franchise was seeing Kawhi Leonard back in action.
For the Lakers, another rough shooting night despite a gritty defensive effort: ocregister.com/2022/10/20/bal… – 2:24 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard on not coming off the bench until midway through the second quarter: “It was long. But I waited 82 games last year.” – 1:44 AM
Kawhi Leonard on not coming off the bench until midway through the second quarter: “It was long. But I waited 82 games last year.” – 1:44 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Paul George on playing with Kawhi Leonard in his return pic.twitter.com/04lJx2qZjz – 1:41 AM
Paul George on playing with Kawhi Leonard in his return pic.twitter.com/04lJx2qZjz – 1:41 AM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Clippers guard John Wall (15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists in win over Lakers) on playing his first NBA game since April 23, 2021: “I was geeked. I’m not going to lie. I was turned up, for sure. It felt great.” pic.twitter.com/E6rF8sYTFF – 1:19 AM
Clippers guard John Wall (15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists in win over Lakers) on playing his first NBA game since April 23, 2021: “I was geeked. I’m not going to lie. I was turned up, for sure. It felt great.” pic.twitter.com/E6rF8sYTFF – 1:19 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi said after missing all 82 last season, waiting over another 15 minutes to get into the game was easy. He said he pretended as if he was in foul trouble. – 1:14 AM
Kawhi said after missing all 82 last season, waiting over another 15 minutes to get into the game was easy. He said he pretended as if he was in foul trouble. – 1:14 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard made it sound as though he won’t play in one of the back-to-back games this weekend (Sac. on Saturday, Phoenix on Sunday). – 1:14 AM
Kawhi Leonard made it sound as though he won’t play in one of the back-to-back games this weekend (Sac. on Saturday, Phoenix on Sunday). – 1:14 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi on waiting a quarter and a half to get in tonight: “I waited 82 games last year.” – 1:13 AM
Kawhi on waiting a quarter and a half to get in tonight: “I waited 82 games last year.” – 1:13 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi says that he likely will not play in this weekend’s back to back. He said he opted to come off the bench when he looked at the data and numbers and saw that one scenario had him sitting for 35 minutes real time if he started the game and still be able to finish the game. – 1:13 AM
Kawhi says that he likely will not play in this weekend’s back to back. He said he opted to come off the bench when he looked at the data and numbers and saw that one scenario had him sitting for 35 minutes real time if he started the game and still be able to finish the game. – 1:13 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard on not playing one of the back to backs: “Oh, for sure.”
#AsExpected – 1:13 AM
Kawhi Leonard on not playing one of the back to backs: “Oh, for sure.”
#AsExpected – 1:13 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard says his return to being a starter will hinge on his his knee responds as he gradually adds minutes to his workload. Once he’s ready to play 33-35 minutes, he said, that’s probably when we’ll see him start.
“I just want to win.” – 1:12 AM
Kawhi Leonard says his return to being a starter will hinge on his his knee responds as he gradually adds minutes to his workload. Once he’s ready to play 33-35 minutes, he said, that’s probably when we’ll see him start.
“I just want to win.” – 1:12 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi says that he approached tonight like his rookie season when he came off the bench. And once he got in, as if he was in foul trouble. – 1:12 AM
Kawhi says that he approached tonight like his rookie season when he came off the bench. And once he got in, as if he was in foul trouble. – 1:12 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi says that it was a shared decision to come off the bench. He said it was a long wait but he’d waited 82 games last year. pic.twitter.com/pfkLyKmFf3 – 1:11 AM
Kawhi says that it was a shared decision to come off the bench. He said it was a long wait but he’d waited 82 games last year. pic.twitter.com/pfkLyKmFf3 – 1:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi on possibly starting: “There was a simulation where I sat for 35 straight minutes. That’s too long.” – 1:11 AM
Kawhi on possibly starting: “There was a simulation where I sat for 35 straight minutes. That’s too long.” – 1:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard’s 4 goals tonight:
– be great in my minutes
– have fun
– stay healthy
– win the basketball game
✅️✅️✅️✅️ – 1:10 AM
Kawhi Leonard’s 4 goals tonight:
– be great in my minutes
– have fun
– stay healthy
– win the basketball game
✅️✅️✅️✅️ – 1:10 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard on not telling us he wasn’t starting: “That’s not my job!”
He seemed to enjoy the 52 fake out lol – 1:09 AM
Kawhi Leonard on not telling us he wasn’t starting: “That’s not my job!”
He seemed to enjoy the 52 fake out lol – 1:09 AM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
It was not pretty, but Clippers open with 103-97 win over the Lakers. Loved Zubac liked Wall a lot and it was great see Kawhi again. – 1:01 AM
It was not pretty, but Clippers open with 103-97 win over the Lakers. Loved Zubac liked Wall a lot and it was great see Kawhi again. – 1:01 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
John Wall on his regular-season debut with the Clippers pic.twitter.com/oLuVUieBcK – 1:00 AM
John Wall on his regular-season debut with the Clippers pic.twitter.com/oLuVUieBcK – 1:00 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall on his first counting game since April 2021: “I was geeked.” pic.twitter.com/BN19aiBT2n – 12:59 AM
John Wall on his first counting game since April 2021: “I was geeked.” pic.twitter.com/BN19aiBT2n – 12:59 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
This was far from a clean and really good game from the Clippers. But they won despite not executing well, turning the ball over a lot and throwing Kawhi in for three stretches. Lue liked the team’s defense and credited Ivica Zubac with a big game inside. – 12:51 AM
This was far from a clean and really good game from the Clippers. But they won despite not executing well, turning the ball over a lot and throwing Kawhi in for three stretches. Lue liked the team’s defense and credited Ivica Zubac with a big game inside. – 12:51 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue thought Kawhi Leonard got a little tired and he took some blame for the Clippers offense getting stagnant late because they were trying to take advantage of Kawhi against Russ several times which slowed things down and brought passing to a halt. – 12:49 AM
Ty Lue thought Kawhi Leonard got a little tired and he took some blame for the Clippers offense getting stagnant late because they were trying to take advantage of Kawhi against Russ several times which slowed things down and brought passing to a halt. – 12:49 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says the plan to bring Kawhi off the bench and play him in three long stretches ultimately worked with Kawhi hitting that big jumper late to help seal the game. But Lue admitted it “was tough” coaching like that where his best player could only be used for stretches. – 12:48 AM
Ty Lue says the plan to bring Kawhi off the bench and play him in three long stretches ultimately worked with Kawhi hitting that big jumper late to help seal the game. But Lue admitted it “was tough” coaching like that where his best player could only be used for stretches. – 12:48 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on Kawhi Leonard’s bench debut pic.twitter.com/FAA3VBp0C9 – 12:46 AM
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on Kawhi Leonard’s bench debut pic.twitter.com/FAA3VBp0C9 – 12:46 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue on impressions watching Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/1BoLJr1QnN – 12:46 AM
Ty Lue on impressions watching Kawhi: pic.twitter.com/1BoLJr1QnN – 12:46 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Lakers 19-85
– It’s time
– Russ/AD dilemma
– Kawhi/John Wall returns
– Do we need to have a convo about Embiid yet?
– Harden/Maxey
– Giannis pulling away
Live now taking your calls, join us!
📺 https://t.co/cUOhIXIue4 pic.twitter.com/ybK9EcKyQK – 12:43 AM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Lakers 19-85
– It’s time
– Russ/AD dilemma
– Kawhi/John Wall returns
– Do we need to have a convo about Embiid yet?
– Harden/Maxey
– Giannis pulling away
Live now taking your calls, join us!
📺 https://t.co/cUOhIXIue4 pic.twitter.com/ybK9EcKyQK – 12:43 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
First game in 545 days, first make on his first shot, a smile a long time coming for John Wall. pic.twitter.com/dUb5xNj0rJ – 12:40 AM
First game in 545 days, first make on his first shot, a smile a long time coming for John Wall. pic.twitter.com/dUb5xNj0rJ – 12:40 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kawhi off the bench:
14 PTS
7 REB
6-12 FG
21 MIN
6MOTY? pic.twitter.com/mg28QCkhw6 – 12:36 AM
Kawhi off the bench:
14 PTS
7 REB
6-12 FG
21 MIN
6MOTY? pic.twitter.com/mg28QCkhw6 – 12:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
John Wall first game in 545 days:
15 PTS
4 REB
3 AST pic.twitter.com/qgaZr7KSBV – 12:35 AM
John Wall first game in 545 days:
15 PTS
4 REB
3 AST pic.twitter.com/qgaZr7KSBV – 12:35 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Final: Clippers 103, Lakers 97
Kawhi Leonard plays 21 minutes in his first game since June 2021, finishing 6-12 shooting with 7 rebounds and 2 assists for 14 points. Clippers are 1-0. – 12:33 AM
Final: Clippers 103, Lakers 97
Kawhi Leonard plays 21 minutes in his first game since June 2021, finishing 6-12 shooting with 7 rebounds and 2 assists for 14 points. Clippers are 1-0. – 12:33 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard with an off ball clutch bucket. Yes, Lonnie Walker scored. But Lakers don’t have time on their side with only 7.2 seconds left and Clippers leading 101-97.
Exits are being populated by ye nonbelievers – 12:32 AM
Kawhi Leonard with an off ball clutch bucket. Yes, Lonnie Walker scored. But Lakers don’t have time on their side with only 7.2 seconds left and Clippers leading 101-97.
Exits are being populated by ye nonbelievers – 12:32 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Westbrook is really giving Kawhi fits right now defensively… Not something I thought I’d EVER tweet. – 12:25 AM
Westbrook is really giving Kawhi fits right now defensively… Not something I thought I’d EVER tweet. – 12:25 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
it’s going to get buried by the lede of this game but John Wall looks f**king awesome. – 12:25 AM
it’s going to get buried by the lede of this game but John Wall looks f**king awesome. – 12:25 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Russ is giving the Lakers nothing on offense. But man, is he battling Kawhi on defense – 12:25 AM
Russ is giving the Lakers nothing on offense. But man, is he battling Kawhi on defense – 12:25 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Clips with Zu on Westbrook, not guarding him. Kawhi is on AD so they can switch AD PnRs. Throw it to Russ out top, he can’t beat Zu. – 12:24 AM
Clips with Zu on Westbrook, not guarding him. Kawhi is on AD so they can switch AD PnRs. Throw it to Russ out top, he can’t beat Zu. – 12:24 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This is better effort from Westbrook than we’ve seen the last couple years. Back in his OKC days he was a tenacious post defender, and Ham has him doing that again vs Kawhi. – 12:21 AM
This is better effort from Westbrook than we’ve seen the last couple years. Back in his OKC days he was a tenacious post defender, and Ham has him doing that again vs Kawhi. – 12:21 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Back-to-back steals by Russell Westbrook as the Clippers tried to iso and post Kawhi Leonard up on him. Timeout Lakers, down 97-93, with 4:02 remaining. – 12:21 AM
Back-to-back steals by Russell Westbrook as the Clippers tried to iso and post Kawhi Leonard up on him. Timeout Lakers, down 97-93, with 4:02 remaining. – 12:21 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
After forcing a turnover while guarding Kawhi in the post, Russ called for Paul George to post up Kawhi again on the next play. Russ stole the ball there, too. – 12:21 AM
After forcing a turnover while guarding Kawhi in the post, Russ called for Paul George to post up Kawhi again on the next play. Russ stole the ball there, too. – 12:21 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall in closing lineup with George, Leonard, Kennard, Zubac. – 12:17 AM
John Wall in closing lineup with George, Leonard, Kennard, Zubac. – 12:17 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kawhi Leonard, re-enters with 8 minutes left and with 13 minutes of run. Lakers lead by 2 – 12:11 AM
Kawhi Leonard, re-enters with 8 minutes left and with 13 minutes of run. Lakers lead by 2 – 12:11 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard returns with 8 minutes left. He’d played in 6-minute stints previously. – 12:11 AM
Kawhi Leonard returns with 8 minutes left. He’d played in 6-minute stints previously. – 12:11 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have lost their second double-digit lead of the game, have no field goals made through first 3:59 of fourth quarter, and the arena will stay for late night traffic after Lonnie finished Austin Reaves’ lob
12-2 Lakers run. 89-87 Lakers lead.
Good thing Kawhi can close! – 12:09 AM
Clippers have lost their second double-digit lead of the game, have no field goals made through first 3:59 of fourth quarter, and the arena will stay for late night traffic after Lonnie finished Austin Reaves’ lob
12-2 Lakers run. 89-87 Lakers lead.
Good thing Kawhi can close! – 12:09 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
LeBron tells Austin Reaves to keep his hands high defending John Wall’s drive to the rim. He gets to the free throw line, where the Clippers are just 17-of-27. – 12:01 AM
LeBron tells Austin Reaves to keep his hands high defending John Wall’s drive to the rim. He gets to the free throw line, where the Clippers are just 17-of-27. – 12:01 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That charge committed by John Wall might be the most encouraging charge I can remember. He look off from WAY out. – 11:49 PM
That charge committed by John Wall might be the most encouraging charge I can remember. He look off from WAY out. – 11:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
John Wall still has a burst.
Also been fantastic as a distributor in transition. – 11:47 PM
John Wall still has a burst.
Also been fantastic as a distributor in transition. – 11:47 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The Clippers have played Kawhi basically in six-plus minute stretches. He played the last six-plus of the first half, the first six-plus of the third and perhaps he will play the final six minutes of the game. – 11:47 PM
The Clippers have played Kawhi basically in six-plus minute stretches. He played the last six-plus of the first half, the first six-plus of the third and perhaps he will play the final six minutes of the game. – 11:47 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Sorta fun watching @Kawhi Leonard ball again for the surprisingly healthy Clips. With the Spurs unwatchable this year I need a competitive team to follow. But history says Kawhi & Paul George won’t make it through the entire season intact. #toosoon? – 11:42 PM
Sorta fun watching @Kawhi Leonard ball again for the surprisingly healthy Clips. With the Spurs unwatchable this year I need a competitive team to follow. But history says Kawhi & Paul George won’t make it through the entire season intact. #toosoon? – 11:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Efficiency. Kawhi: 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting in 13 minutes. Inefficiency. Russ: 2 points on 0-for-8 shooting in 22 minutes. – 11:39 PM
Efficiency. Kawhi: 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting in 13 minutes. Inefficiency. Russ: 2 points on 0-for-8 shooting in 22 minutes. – 11:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall had nobody really running with him in transition.
But the secondary break exists. And Kawhi pulled up slow, got the catch-shoot 3 to fall, and Clippers are on an 11-0 run to take a 74-65 lead. Ham calls timeout with 5:09 left in third quarter. – 11:39 PM
John Wall had nobody really running with him in transition.
But the secondary break exists. And Kawhi pulled up slow, got the catch-shoot 3 to fall, and Clippers are on an 11-0 run to take a 74-65 lead. Ham calls timeout with 5:09 left in third quarter. – 11:39 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Anthony Davis took a hard, tough fall after a Kawhi pump fake. Both men appear to be okay – 11:27 PM
Anthony Davis took a hard, tough fall after a Kawhi pump fake. Both men appear to be okay – 11:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Man, Anthony Davis took one nasty fall while defending Kawhi Leonard and left everyone initially shook. But he stood up on his own a few moments later. Crisis averted. – 11:27 PM
Man, Anthony Davis took one nasty fall while defending Kawhi Leonard and left everyone initially shook. But he stood up on his own a few moments later. Crisis averted. – 11:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi plays to open the second half. The Clippers are gauging his workload not by a certain amount of minutes, per se, but by certain markers — how long and how intense his stints are, and then how long is he sitting between the stints are among the factors. – 11:22 PM
Kawhi plays to open the second half. The Clippers are gauging his workload not by a certain amount of minutes, per se, but by certain markers — how long and how intense his stints are, and then how long is he sitting between the stints are among the factors. – 11:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard starts third quarter in place of Norman Powell, who is on the bench – 11:20 PM
Kawhi Leonard starts third quarter in place of Norman Powell, who is on the bench – 11:20 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
LA Clippers were +12 with 10 assists before Kawhi Leonard checked in midway through second quarter.
– Minus-12 with 0 assists after Leonard checked in. – 11:11 PM
LA Clippers were +12 with 10 assists before Kawhi Leonard checked in midway through second quarter.
– Minus-12 with 0 assists after Leonard checked in. – 11:11 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Well yeah, a lot happened in an hour.
The biggest thing is Kawhi Leonard finally debuted.
The second-biggest thing: Lakers ended last 5:27 of first half on 20-4 run.
Tied at 56 through two quarters. LAL outscored LAC 8-0 off 2nd quarter turnovers. – 11:06 PM
Well yeah, a lot happened in an hour.
The biggest thing is Kawhi Leonard finally debuted.
The second-biggest thing: Lakers ended last 5:27 of first half on 20-4 run.
Tied at 56 through two quarters. LAL outscored LAC 8-0 off 2nd quarter turnovers. – 11:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard’s stat line during the last 6:25 of the first half:
2-5 from the field, 0-2 from 3, two rebounds, one steal. – 11:05 PM
Kawhi Leonard’s stat line during the last 6:25 of the first half:
2-5 from the field, 0-2 from 3, two rebounds, one steal. – 11:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard played the final six minutes of the first half and had four points and two rebounds while making 2-of-5 shots. – 11:04 PM
Kawhi Leonard played the final six minutes of the first half and had four points and two rebounds while making 2-of-5 shots. – 11:04 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kawhi is minus-10 in the first half. No wonder the Clippers benched him. – 11:04 PM
Kawhi is minus-10 in the first half. No wonder the Clippers benched him. – 11:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ last defensive stand of the first half: swarming Kawhi Leonard on a double team and forcing a 24-second violation. – 11:03 PM
Lakers’ last defensive stand of the first half: swarming Kawhi Leonard on a double team and forcing a 24-second violation. – 11:03 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Clippers offense has gotten super stagnant with Kawhi in. Feels like a lot of dribbling and not a ton of ball movement with all of these new guys trying to reintegrate a superstar who hasn’t played in over a year. – 11:02 PM
Clippers offense has gotten super stagnant with Kawhi in. Feels like a lot of dribbling and not a ton of ball movement with all of these new guys trying to reintegrate a superstar who hasn’t played in over a year. – 11:02 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
So happy to see John Wall back on the floor, playing well for a contending team. It’s been a long road back. – 11:01 PM
So happy to see John Wall back on the floor, playing well for a contending team. It’s been a long road back. – 11:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Tie game. LAL trailed by 16, but rallied to tie it up at 54 as LeBron found AD in transition.
Kawhi started 2 for 2, but has missed 3 straight. – 11:00 PM
Tie game. LAL trailed by 16, but rallied to tie it up at 54 as LeBron found AD in transition.
Kawhi started 2 for 2, but has missed 3 straight. – 11:00 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
I hope John Wall has a rewarding season, he deserves good things. – 10:57 PM
I hope John Wall has a rewarding season, he deserves good things. – 10:57 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Lakers watching Kawhi come into the game pic.twitter.com/dDMkq4sWwx – 10:53 PM
Lakers watching Kawhi come into the game pic.twitter.com/dDMkq4sWwx – 10:53 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue putting in this lineup of John Wall, Norm Powell, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac. – 10:51 PM
Ty Lue putting in this lineup of John Wall, Norm Powell, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac. – 10:51 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Kawhi Leonard checks into the game with 6:25 left in the first half. He will be the 11th player to play in the opening half. – 10:51 PM
Kawhi Leonard checks into the game with 6:25 left in the first half. He will be the 11th player to play in the opening half. – 10:51 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Excitable LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer hops out of his courtside seat and kicks his feet in glee after Kawhi Leonard buries a jumper pic.twitter.com/wearRhRuMJ – 10:51 PM
Excitable LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer hops out of his courtside seat and kicks his feet in glee after Kawhi Leonard buries a jumper pic.twitter.com/wearRhRuMJ – 10:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
John Wall/Norman Powell/Paul George/Kawhi Leonard/Ivica Zubac lineup loading – 10:51 PM
John Wall/Norman Powell/Paul George/Kawhi Leonard/Ivica Zubac lineup loading – 10:51 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard has strong early returns for NBA’s 11th man of the year – 10:51 PM
Kawhi Leonard has strong early returns for NBA’s 11th man of the year – 10:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Kawhi Leonard checks in and immediately hits two contested mid-range jumpers over Juan Toscano-Anderson. – 10:50 PM
Kawhi Leonard checks in and immediately hits two contested mid-range jumpers over Juan Toscano-Anderson. – 10:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi comes in and immediately goes to work, not wasting any time in hitting his first two shots. – 10:50 PM
Kawhi comes in and immediately goes to work, not wasting any time in hitting his first two shots. – 10:50 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard is abusing the Lakers with his footwork and post moves – 10:50 PM
Kawhi Leonard is abusing the Lakers with his footwork and post moves – 10:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi’s first shot is a midrange make after pushing the ball upcourt off a Lakers miss. His second shot is a turnaround make after backing down Toscano-Anderson in the post. – 10:50 PM
Kawhi’s first shot is a midrange make after pushing the ball upcourt off a Lakers miss. His second shot is a turnaround make after backing down Toscano-Anderson in the post. – 10:50 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lineup: Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac.
Kawhi on JTA. Power forward haha – 10:48 PM
Clippers lineup: Reggie Jackson, Luke Kennard, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac.
Kawhi on JTA. Power forward haha – 10:48 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Just like that, the Clippers respond with a quick 7-0 run to stretch their lead to 12, 48-36. Five Clippers already have 7+ points. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Kawhi Leonard and Paul Geroge are set to check in. – 10:46 PM
Just like that, the Clippers respond with a quick 7-0 run to stretch their lead to 12, 48-36. Five Clippers already have 7+ points. Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, Kawhi Leonard and Paul Geroge are set to check in. – 10:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers call timeout and Kawhi Leonard will check in with 6:25 to go in the half, making his return to first meaningful game since tearing his right ACL on June 14, 2021. – 10:45 PM
Lakers call timeout and Kawhi Leonard will check in with 6:25 to go in the half, making his return to first meaningful game since tearing his right ACL on June 14, 2021. – 10:45 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard about to enter the game as part of the Clippers’ 11-man rotation. Crazy how deep the Clippers are. – 10:45 PM
Kawhi Leonard about to enter the game as part of the Clippers’ 11-man rotation. Crazy how deep the Clippers are. – 10:45 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
With just over six minutes left in the first half, Kawhi Leonard is set to check in for the Clippers for the first time tonight. – 10:45 PM
With just over six minutes left in the first half, Kawhi Leonard is set to check in for the Clippers for the first time tonight. – 10:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard will check in with Paul George next dead ball
Anthony Davis as well. Darvin Ham calls timeout. Get ya popcorn ready – 10:45 PM
Kawhi Leonard will check in with Paul George next dead ball
Anthony Davis as well. Darvin Ham calls timeout. Get ya popcorn ready – 10:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
And as soon as I Tweet that, Kawhi Leonard walks up to the table to check in. – 10:45 PM
And as soon as I Tweet that, Kawhi Leonard walks up to the table to check in. – 10:45 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard — tonight’s 11th man — finally set to check in midway through the second quarter of season opener vs. Lakers.
– Leonard spent time doing leg stretches on the sideline during the first quarter to stay limber. – 10:45 PM
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard — tonight’s 11th man — finally set to check in midway through the second quarter of season opener vs. Lakers.
– Leonard spent time doing leg stretches on the sideline during the first quarter to stay limber. – 10:45 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tyronne Lue has gone 10 deep 16 minutes into the game, and Kawhi Leonard has yet to touch the floor. – 10:43 PM
Tyronne Lue has gone 10 deep 16 minutes into the game, and Kawhi Leonard has yet to touch the floor. – 10:43 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
The NBA is better when John Wall* is doing work.
*ᴬˡᵗᵉʳⁿᵃᵗᶦᵛᵉ ᵃⁿˢʷᵉʳˢ: ᶻᶦᵒⁿ ᵂᶦˡˡᶦᵃᵐˢᵒⁿ, ᴷᵃʷʰᶦ ᴸᵉᵒⁿᵃʳᵈ, ᴶᵃᵐᵃˡ ᴹᵘʳʳᵃʸ pic.twitter.com/TJzMOv2c6K – 10:42 PM
The NBA is better when John Wall* is doing work.
*ᴬˡᵗᵉʳⁿᵃᵗᶦᵛᵉ ᵃⁿˢʷᵉʳˢ: ᶻᶦᵒⁿ ᵂᶦˡˡᶦᵃᵐˢᵒⁿ, ᴷᵃʷʰᶦ ᴸᵉᵒⁿᵃʳᵈ, ᴶᵃᵐᵃˡ ᴹᵘʳʳᵃʸ pic.twitter.com/TJzMOv2c6K – 10:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
really amazing to see terance mann has already surpassed kawhi leonard on the depth chart – 10:42 PM
really amazing to see terance mann has already surpassed kawhi leonard on the depth chart – 10:42 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Does “limited” minutes for Kawhi actually mean “zero” minutes? Get him out there – 10:40 PM
Does “limited” minutes for Kawhi actually mean “zero” minutes? Get him out there – 10:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Second quarter starts with Kawhi Leonard still on the bench. – 10:36 PM
Second quarter starts with Kawhi Leonard still on the bench. – 10:36 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Clippers with 35 in the first quarter without Kawhi Leonard says both a lot about their depth and this Lakers defense—they’ve given up over 30 in four out of five quarters so far this season. – 10:35 PM
Clippers with 35 in the first quarter without Kawhi Leonard says both a lot about their depth and this Lakers defense—they’ve given up over 30 in four out of five quarters so far this season. – 10:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Clippers are now 10 deep tonight and none of those 10 are named Kawhi. – 10:35 PM
Clippers are now 10 deep tonight and none of those 10 are named Kawhi. – 10:35 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Clippers up 35-23 after 1. Almost feels like the Lakers are lucky to be down just 12. Shooting 31 percent…
and Kawhi still hasn’t checked in yet – 10:32 PM
Clippers up 35-23 after 1. Almost feels like the Lakers are lucky to be down just 12. Shooting 31 percent…
and Kawhi still hasn’t checked in yet – 10:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End of the first quarter: Clippers 35, Lakers 23
Powell and Wall have 8 points. PG has 7, 5 and 2. Kawhi has yet to play. LAC is 12-of-24 from the field, 8-10 from FTs. – 10:32 PM
End of the first quarter: Clippers 35, Lakers 23
Powell and Wall have 8 points. PG has 7, 5 and 2. Kawhi has yet to play. LAC is 12-of-24 from the field, 8-10 from FTs. – 10:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James performed a hell of a volleyball spike on John Wall’s shot attempt. Hype play ended with a goal-tending call. – 10:30 PM
LeBron James performed a hell of a volleyball spike on John Wall’s shot attempt. Hype play ended with a goal-tending call. – 10:30 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Kawhi *is* here, you guys. He’s over there on the bench, blowing on his hands. And watching the proceedings closely. – 10:29 PM
Kawhi *is* here, you guys. He’s over there on the bench, blowing on his hands. And watching the proceedings closely. – 10:29 PM
Garrett Temple @GTemp17
My lil bro reminding y’all who he really is!!! So happy to see @John Wall playing!!! He’s always been underrated, especially as a passer! – 10:28 PM
My lil bro reminding y’all who he really is!!! So happy to see @John Wall playing!!! He’s always been underrated, especially as a passer! – 10:28 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
I know the Lakers are awful, but John Wall looks great. And that makes the Clippers a bigger problem than they already are – 10:27 PM
I know the Lakers are awful, but John Wall looks great. And that makes the Clippers a bigger problem than they already are – 10:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall has started 3-3 — a pair of midrangers plus a dart to the rim. – 10:27 PM
John Wall has started 3-3 — a pair of midrangers plus a dart to the rim. – 10:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
John Wall looks quick…and with no bigs on the floor, it’s a freeway to the basket – 10:26 PM
John Wall looks quick…and with no bigs on the floor, it’s a freeway to the basket – 10:26 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
First shot, first bucket.
Welcome back, John Wall!
pic.twitter.com/glhIkxkk9K – 10:26 PM
First shot, first bucket.
Welcome back, John Wall!
pic.twitter.com/glhIkxkk9K – 10:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
John Wall should still be a Washington Wizard.
pic.twitter.com/2WmGP3hIqd – 10:25 PM
John Wall should still be a Washington Wizard.
pic.twitter.com/2WmGP3hIqd – 10:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Second unit time for Clippers with 3:21 left to play:
– George
– Covington
– Batum
– Kennard
– Wall
We’ll probably see Kawhi to start second quarter when George sits. PG is still a 1, contrary to his comments two Sundays ago… – 10:25 PM
Second unit time for Clippers with 3:21 left to play:
– George
– Covington
– Batum
– Kennard
– Wall
We’ll probably see Kawhi to start second quarter when George sits. PG is still a 1, contrary to his comments two Sundays ago… – 10:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Kawhi Leonard not even the 6th man off the bench. John Wall, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and Luke Kennard getting run before Kawhi. – 10:25 PM
Kawhi Leonard not even the 6th man off the bench. John Wall, Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington and Luke Kennard getting run before Kawhi. – 10:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
We’ll see how long it takes for Kawhi Leonard to make his first appearance. What’s important for the Clippers is that he had the ability to close out a game, and that he also isn’t sitting too long between playing stints. – 10:24 PM
We’ll see how long it takes for Kawhi Leonard to make his first appearance. What’s important for the Clippers is that he had the ability to close out a game, and that he also isn’t sitting too long between playing stints. – 10:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi remains on bench with a warming pad around both knees. Clippers want to make sure Kawhi doesn’t come in, play and then sit for a long stretch of real time (not game minutes) on bench before coming back in. And they want to make sure Kawhi can finish a game feeling his best – 10:23 PM
Kawhi remains on bench with a warming pad around both knees. Clippers want to make sure Kawhi doesn’t come in, play and then sit for a long stretch of real time (not game minutes) on bench before coming back in. And they want to make sure Kawhi can finish a game feeling his best – 10:23 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
John Wall is exactly what the Clippers haven’t had over the past few years. Even if he’s a 20-minute player, they’ve DESPERATELY needed someone to push pace and create transition 3’s. He’s the perfect role player for them. – 10:23 PM
John Wall is exactly what the Clippers haven’t had over the past few years. Even if he’s a 20-minute player, they’ve DESPERATELY needed someone to push pace and create transition 3’s. He’s the perfect role player for them. – 10:23 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Good to see John Wall on the floor again, with a good team, pushing and finding shooters. – 10:23 PM
Good to see John Wall on the floor again, with a good team, pushing and finding shooters. – 10:23 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
John Wall comes off the bench and has four points and one rebound in 2 1/2 minutes. – 10:23 PM
John Wall comes off the bench and has four points and one rebound in 2 1/2 minutes. – 10:23 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
John Wall’s mid-range is looking wet. Westbrook’s 3 looks like a wrecking ball – 10:22 PM
John Wall’s mid-range is looking wet. Westbrook’s 3 looks like a wrecking ball – 10:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Oh yeah John Wall can still scoot and make the killer pass. Those were two great finds in the corner. Good to see him out there. – 10:22 PM
Oh yeah John Wall can still scoot and make the killer pass. Those were two great finds in the corner. Good to see him out there. – 10:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
John Wall looks gooooooood man.
If only the Lakers could’ve—oh yea. – 10:22 PM
John Wall looks gooooooood man.
If only the Lakers could’ve—oh yea. – 10:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
John Wall hits a mid-range shot and walks back down the court shaking his head and talking. – 10:21 PM
John Wall hits a mid-range shot and walks back down the court shaking his head and talking. – 10:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lakers fans just booed John Wall entering the game. That can’t be good karma. – 10:18 PM
Lakers fans just booed John Wall entering the game. That can’t be good karma. – 10:18 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
John Wall checks in at the 5:54 mark of the 1st Q. During Powell’s free throws, Reggie Jackson and John Wall discussed strategy near the sideline. – 10:17 PM
John Wall checks in at the 5:54 mark of the 1st Q. During Powell’s free throws, Reggie Jackson and John Wall discussed strategy near the sideline. – 10:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall is the Clippers’ first substitute off the bench, entering with 5:54 to go in the opening quarter. – 10:16 PM
John Wall is the Clippers’ first substitute off the bench, entering with 5:54 to go in the opening quarter. – 10:16 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi’s return starts off the bench for Clippers against Lakers while Reggie Jackson gets starting nod with John Wall running second unit espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:13 PM
Kawhi’s return starts off the bench for Clippers against Lakers while Reggie Jackson gets starting nod with John Wall running second unit espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:13 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
This was the opponent the last time Kawhi Leonard came off the bench in a game. What a time capsule. pic.twitter.com/5Bqa71Nike – 9:57 PM
This was the opponent the last time Kawhi Leonard came off the bench in a game. What a time capsule. pic.twitter.com/5Bqa71Nike – 9:57 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Kawhi AND John Wall off the bench 👀
Clippers could be scary. (h/t @Ohm Youngmisuk) pic.twitter.com/2iIQkZXORQ – 9:56 PM
Kawhi AND John Wall off the bench 👀
Clippers could be scary. (h/t @Ohm Youngmisuk) pic.twitter.com/2iIQkZXORQ – 9:56 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Official starting lineups for tonight’s game between Clippers and Lakers – Kawhi coming off the bench, Russ remains a starter: pic.twitter.com/GxOnbWZ0Wy – 9:30 PM
Official starting lineups for tonight’s game between Clippers and Lakers – Kawhi coming off the bench, Russ remains a starter: pic.twitter.com/GxOnbWZ0Wy – 9:30 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
This will be Kawhi Leonard’s first game played coming off the bench since his third season with the Spurs in 2013-14 according to @ESPNStatsInfo. Kawhi came off the bench in one game that season, Nov. 10 at New York. – 9:09 PM
This will be Kawhi Leonard’s first game played coming off the bench since his third season with the Spurs in 2013-14 according to @ESPNStatsInfo. Kawhi came off the bench in one game that season, Nov. 10 at New York. – 9:09 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue on Kawhi: “It’s going to be a process, it’s going to be some times where he looks like Kawhi Leonard and some times where he’s just trying to get a feel and not playing well. He has to understand that as great as he is, it’s not going to come overnight. – 8:58 PM
Ty Lue on Kawhi: “It’s going to be a process, it’s going to be some times where he looks like Kawhi Leonard and some times where he’s just trying to get a feel and not playing well. He has to understand that as great as he is, it’s not going to come overnight. – 8:58 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue admits that if the Kawhi off the bench thing doesn’t feel good for Kawhi or goes well, it could be short lived. – 8:42 PM
Ty Lue admits that if the Kawhi off the bench thing doesn’t feel good for Kawhi or goes well, it could be short lived. – 8:42 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard said he hadn’t had any injury setbacks yesterday, and Ty Lue echoed the same thing just now. – 8:41 PM
Kawhi Leonard said he hadn’t had any injury setbacks yesterday, and Ty Lue echoed the same thing just now. – 8:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says the Clippers have had a few scrimmages to work with Kawhi coming off the bench over the past week. He also says things can always change with Reggie Jackson starting at point guard and John Wall running second unit but this is what fits the team best now. – 8:38 PM
Ty Lue says the Clippers have had a few scrimmages to work with Kawhi coming off the bench over the past week. He also says things can always change with Reggie Jackson starting at point guard and John Wall running second unit but this is what fits the team best now. – 8:38 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
kawhi coming off the bench vs. russ coming off the bench pic.twitter.com/sv5gTNUd0J – 8:36 PM
kawhi coming off the bench vs. russ coming off the bench pic.twitter.com/sv5gTNUd0J – 8:36 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Kawhi Leonard is coming off the bench in a game for the first time since Nov. 10, 2013 against the Knicks.
Since his 2nd season in the NBA, Leonard has come off the bench just twice entering tonight. – 8:36 PM
Kawhi Leonard is coming off the bench in a game for the first time since Nov. 10, 2013 against the Knicks.
Since his 2nd season in the NBA, Leonard has come off the bench just twice entering tonight. – 8:36 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will come off bench tonight against Lakers. – 8:35 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will come off bench tonight against Lakers. – 8:35 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench tonight against the Lakers, Ty Lue told reporters in LA. Leonard will make his return after missing all of last season with an ACL injury. – 8:34 PM
Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench tonight against the Lakers, Ty Lue told reporters in LA. Leonard will make his return after missing all of last season with an ACL injury. – 8:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Why play Kawhi off the bench versus starting him and pulling him early? Ty Lue says Kawhi felt most comfortable with this arrangement. Lue says it’s not as though this will be long term — it’s all based on how Kawhi feels and progresses with his recovery. – 8:34 PM
Why play Kawhi off the bench versus starting him and pulling him early? Ty Lue says Kawhi felt most comfortable with this arrangement. Lue says it’s not as though this will be long term — it’s all based on how Kawhi feels and progresses with his recovery. – 8:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This will be the first time since November 10, 2013 that Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench. – 8:34 PM
This will be the first time since November 10, 2013 that Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench. – 8:34 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench in the season opener. His reasoning? “We want him to be available at the end of the game if we need him.” Lue says that Leonard was most comfortable with this lineup rotation. – 8:33 PM
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench in the season opener. His reasoning? “We want him to be available at the end of the game if we need him.” Lue says that Leonard was most comfortable with this lineup rotation. – 8:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue on bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench pic.twitter.com/3moALC12hk – 8:33 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue on bringing Kawhi Leonard off the bench pic.twitter.com/3moALC12hk – 8:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tyrone Lue confirms Kawhi Leonard off the bench. He said this was how Kawhi was most comfortable. – 8:33 PM
Tyrone Lue confirms Kawhi Leonard off the bench. He said this was how Kawhi was most comfortable. – 8:33 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers starters are PG, Reggie, Powell, Morris Sr. and Zubac. Kawhi will come off the bench. – 8:33 PM
Clippers starters are PG, Reggie, Powell, Morris Sr. and Zubac. Kawhi will come off the bench. – 8:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac will start for the Clippers.
Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench in part to ensure he’s available to close the game, while still limiting his minutes. Said it’s the way Kawhi “felt the best.” – 8:32 PM
Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Norman Powell, Marcus Morris and Ivica Zubac will start for the Clippers.
Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench in part to ensure he’s available to close the game, while still limiting his minutes. Said it’s the way Kawhi “felt the best.” – 8:32 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench. Ty Lue says it’s so that they can spread his minutes out and have him for the end of the game. Reggie Jackson will start at point guard. Ty says this was Kawhi’s idea so that he can be most comfortable with the usage of his minutes – 8:32 PM
Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench. Ty Lue says it’s so that they can spread his minutes out and have him for the end of the game. Reggie Jackson will start at point guard. Ty says this was Kawhi’s idea so that he can be most comfortable with the usage of his minutes – 8:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kawhi Leonard will come off of the bench for the Clippers tonight. – 8:32 PM
Kawhi Leonard will come off of the bench for the Clippers tonight. – 8:32 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench tonight vs. Lakers in his return from ACL injury. – 8:32 PM
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench tonight vs. Lakers in his return from ACL injury. – 8:32 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench for the Clippers tonight against the Lakers. “He wanted to do what was best for the team,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said. “This is what he felt comfortable with.” – 8:32 PM
Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench for the Clippers tonight against the Lakers. “He wanted to do what was best for the team,” Clippers coach Ty Lue said. “This is what he felt comfortable with.” – 8:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench because the Clippers want him to be available for the end of the game. – 8:32 PM
Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard will come off the bench because the Clippers want him to be available for the end of the game. – 8:32 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Kawhi Leonard warming up for tonight’s game against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/6XdsNFa1UX – 8:29 PM
Kawhi Leonard warming up for tonight’s game against the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/6XdsNFa1UX – 8:29 PM
More on this storyline
John Wall is ready for his return to D.C. with fans in the building 👀 -via Twitter / October 17, 2022
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says he hasn’t decided whether Reggie Jackson or John Wall will start at PG. He said both played well in Friday’s scrimmage. Clippers will scrimmage again today. “Both guys are in a great position,” Lue said, “Their mindset is in the right place” in that both want to win. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / October 16, 2022
The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to name Reggie Jackson the starting point guard to open up the 2022-23 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Jackson was in a preseason battle with five-time All-Star John Wall for the starting point guard nod. -via Yahoo! Sports / October 16, 2022
Who were the people you watched growing up and took stylistic aspects from their games defensively? Herb Jones: I watched a ton of Tony Allen and some of Kawhi Leonard. I think my defense and how I see the game is something where I’ve tried to watch safeties in the NFL. Ed Reed and Kam Chancellor, who was long and covered so much ground. I just tried to figure out how they were able to read and react to plays on that side of the field. I felt like if I could take pieces from their mentality, then I could roam around on the basketball court fairly easily. -via HoopsHype / October 21, 2022
For the first time with the team, Leonard decided not to start in order to maximize his limited minutes. He ended up finishing the game as the Clippers beat the Los Angeles Lakers once again. Leonard scored 14 points, including a 21-foot jumper with 52.3 seconds remaining to help seal a 103-97 win at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers beat their hallway rival for the eighth straight time despite their franchise player not checking into the game until the 6:25 mark in the second quarter and playing three stints that totaled 21 minutes. “It was long,” Leonard said of his wait to come into the game. “But I waited 82 games last year, so I didn’t think 15 minutes would be that long.” -via ESPN / October 21, 2022
Leonard didn’t have his rhythm from 3-point range, where he shot 1-for-4. But he made some pivotal plays, drawing a charge off LeBron James late in the fourth and knocking in that jumper with under a minute to go to give the Clippers a six-point cushion after the Lakers erased a 15-point, second-half deficit. “I did this before,” Leonard said of coming off the bench. “This is how I started my career. That’s how I approached it mentally. Act like I was in foul trouble, and once I check in the second quarter, it’s time to play basketball.” -via ESPN / October 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.