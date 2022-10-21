Keegan Murray expected to make NBA debut against Clippers

Marc J. Spears: After clearing health and safety protocols and full participation in practice today, a source tells @andscape that Kings rookie Keegan Murray is expected to make his NBA debut tomorrow night versus the Clippers.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Los Angeles Clippers have ruled both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall out against the Kings on Saturday night. The Kings have submitted their injury report and it is clean. Keegan Murray is available and set to make his NBA debut. – 9:17 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heralded Kings rookie Keegan Murray cleared to make his NBA debut tomorrow against the Clippers, a source tells @NBA on ESPN @andscape. es.pn/3SonWLL – 9:03 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
After clearing health and safety protocols and full participation in practice today, a source tells @andscape that Kings rookie Keegan Murray is expected to make his NBA debut tomorrow night versus the Clippers. – 7:52 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox on Keegan Murray’s participation in practice today and upcoming NBA debut:
“You can’t tell he had COVID. Obviously, he’s still a rookie and he’s learning, but I think he’s excited and we’re excited to have him out there for a game that counts.” – 6:25 PM
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox on Keegan Murray’s participation in practice today and upcoming NBA debut:
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox says rookie Keegan Murray “looked great” in practice today. – 4:00 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown reflects on last night’s ‘unrecognizable’ Sacramento team & Keegan Murray returning to practice, despite they did not have contact, he was able to go 3-on-3 after.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/OMt6KQs7Fe pic.twitter.com/2bhSN3kwW2 – 7:00 PM
Kings head coach Mike Brown reflects on last night’s ‘unrecognizable’ Sacramento team & Keegan Murray returning to practice, despite they did not have contact, he was able to go 3-on-3 after.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Keegan Murray details bout with COVID-19, returning to practice and the hope of being able to make his NBA debut on Saturday vs. Clippers.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/to5AV5wKxB pic.twitter.com/VSnXb9IpX2 – 6:46 PM
Kings rookie Keegan Murray details bout with COVID-19, returning to practice and the hope of being able to make his NBA debut on Saturday vs. Clippers.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Keegan Murray working his way back into game shape, rejoining practice and working with Sacramento’s strength & development coaches on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/mJbpqtT2Em – 6:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings rookie Keegan Murray is playing 3-on-3 with coaches after practice as part of his return-to-competition program. pic.twitter.com/tFXkg68eS6 – 4:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Keegan Murray says he had symptoms during his bout with COVID-19, but feeling good after rejoining a full practice. His status is uncertain still for Saturday’s game but says he wants to play. Had goal of playing all 82 games this season. – 4:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray is back at practice today after missing time due to NBA health and safety protocols. pic.twitter.com/4Mx8lNphAN – 3:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I have a good feeling that Mike Brown’s film sessions, leadership and accountability in Kings practice over the next two days is going to produce a noticeably better full game Saturday.
Not to mention Keegan Murray’s probable debut is a major difference maker already. – 3:38 PM
I have a good feeling that Mike Brown’s film sessions, leadership and accountability in Kings practice over the next two days is going to produce a noticeably better full game Saturday.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
We are learning quickly how important Keegan Murray will be to this Kings team. Could definitely use his composure and shot making right now. – 10:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown on Keegan Murray potentially making his NBA debut this weekend: “Monte’s group has to OK it. The doctors have to OK it. The medical team has to OK it. … Once all that stuff is done, I’d like him to have a practice or two under his belt.” – 8:36 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Kings head coach Mike Brown would like to get Keegan Murray (Covid protocols) to have a practice or two under his belt before he makes his debut. – 8:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Mike Brown, he would like Keegan Murray to have a practice or two under his belt before suiting up in a game. Wouldn’t be shocked to see him make his debut this weekend. – 8:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray just wrapped up a pregame workout, hours after clearing NBA health and safety protocols. He won’t play vs. the Blazers tonight but could be in line to make his NBA debut Saturday vs. the Clippers. pic.twitter.com/kDpmuQGJCz – 7:55 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Chima Moneke’s three point shot looks dialed.
He and Keegan Murray are competing with Keon Ellis, Matthew Dellavedova & Neemias Queta in a three-point shooting drill. First team to make five from each spot wins. pic.twitter.com/2l06MZ8qG9 – 7:49 PM
Chima Moneke’s three point shot looks dialed.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray is currently on the court working with Matthew Dellavedova, Chima Moneke and Keon Ellis. This is a good sign for this weekend’s games. – 7:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings morning shootaround has concluded ahead of tonight’s season opening game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Sacramento. Good to see Keegan Murray out of isolation and back with his team. pic.twitter.com/XGyrvo1hRd – 3:03 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray is out shooting, as is Kevin Huerter. Huerter is listed as questionable for tonight, but looks like he will play. pic.twitter.com/LSRQkFQEVv – 2:06 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray has cleared NBA health and safety protocols. He is at the team’s morning shootaround but will not play in tonight’s season opener against the Portland Trail Blazers. – 2:06 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kings rookie Keegan Murray has cleared health and safety protocols. Remains out tonight vs Portland. But he took part in shootaround this morning and should debut soon. – 2:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray has cleared health and safety protocols. He is still out tonight, but he feels good and is at shootaround. – 2:02 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Keegan Murray has rejoined the Kings and remains out for tonight’s season opener. He did participate in shootaround. – 2:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Keegan Murray (health and safety) has officially been ruled out for the home opener on Wednesday. Kevin Huerter (left ankle soreness) is questionable, although he participated fully in practice on Tuesday. – 10:28 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Trendon Watford (right hip) joins Gary Payton II (return to competition reconditioning) and Olivier Sarr (right wrist) as out for the season opener vs. Kings. On the other side, Kevin Huerter is questionable and Keegan Murray (health/safety protocols) is out. – 8:54 PM
Jason Anderson: Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray was a full participant in practice today with no limitations. No official word yet on his status for Saturday’s game vs. the Clippers, but there seems to be growing optimism that he will be available. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / October 21, 2022
Jason Anderson: Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray said he hopes to make his NBA debut vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday after missing time due to health and safety protocols. Still TBD though. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / October 20, 2022
James Ham: Updated Injury Report vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 10/19: Keegan Murray (Return to Competition Reconditioning) – OUT -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / October 19, 2022
