Lakers held workout with Moe Harkless

There were also some fresh rumbles this week that the Lakers have given some internal consideration to the merits of free agent swingman Moe Harkless, who is only a career 32.0% shooter from deep but theoretically helps address a lack of reliable wings that is almost as glaring as the Lakers’ shooting deficiencies. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 21, 2022
Shams Charania: The Houston Rockets are waiving forward Moe Harkless, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Harkless, 29, will enter free agency as a 10-year NBA vet. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 11, 2022

